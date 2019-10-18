Sprint Investors Have A 27% Reason To Hang On

If the point is real competition, the New T-Mobile probably becomes reality, that's all that matters to Sprint investors.

Sprint's and T-Mobile will have to come to a happy medium on wireless plans. With that in mind, combined service revenue would equal AT&T and have a better growth rate.

The proposed merger between Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) seems to be one of the most long and drawn our processes in recent memory. The companies agreed to merge in April 2018. The Wall Street Journal reported back in 2015, that the review process for mergers moved up from seven months in prior years, to 10 months on average. The Sprint and T-Mobile deal sits at about month 18. It's likely the earliest this will resolve will be December, roughly 20 months into the process. At last count, there are 17 states that oppose the merger and the trial has been delayed to December 9. T-Mobile said repeatedly it does not intent to close the merger while the litigation is ongoing. With so much uncertainty facing Sprint, why could the stock be a good investment? Two words: risk arbitrage.

All for one and 0.10256 for all

The case for why T-Mobile and Sprint believe they should be allowed to merge, comes down to several pillars of growth for the "new T-Mobile." First, the combined company believes it can offer 5G to a broad section of the country.

(Source: New T-Mobile)

The New T-Mobile broke down the spectrum overlap between the two companies effectively by laying it out in a graph format.

(Source: New T-Mobile)

In short, only by overlapping the two companies, do they get access to cover everyone from the rural farmhouse to the high-rise apartment in the city. While some of the concerns around the merger stem from eliminating competition in the mobile arena, T-Mobile hopes to bring new competition to the home broadband business.

The good news for investors is this is an all-stock deal. This means it's easy to track the value of a T-Mobile share and calculate the value of a Sprint share at the merger's close. With the exchange rate at 0.10256 of New T-Mobile shares for each Sprint share, in a perfect world the shares would move perfectly in tandem. The fact that they are not is what may be an opportunity that Sprint shareholders can capitalize on.

Let's churn things up

Before we get to the risk arbitrage of the deal, it first makes sense to look at Sprint's competitive position. In the company's last earnings report, Sprint said that postpaid connections equaled 33.1 million, representing an increase of 2.8% annually. AT&T (NYSE: T) at last count said it had 76.3 million postpaid subscribers, yet this number was down 1.4% year-over-year. T-Mobile came out on top of the growth pyramid with 44.6 million postpaid subscribers, an increase of more than 11% annually. In short, the New T-Mobile would have slightly more postpaid subscribers than AT&T and its growth rate would be superior.

Sprint has consistently experienced a higher postpaid churn rate than its peers. For instance, last quarter Sprint's postpaid churn was 1.74%, compared to AT&T's rate of 1.08%. Given the difference in customer base, and the perception that Sprint's network is inferior to AT&T's, the result isn't surprising. T-Mobile doesn't report overall postpaid churn, they only give investors postpaid "phone churn." In the last quarter, T-Mobile's postpaid phone churn was a minuscule 0.78%.

The New T-Mobile theoretically could reduce Sprint's churn with what should be a better combined network. There is always a risk of disruptions in service with any merger. However, T-Mobile brings strong momentum into this deal. With a larger customer base, a better network, and excitement about 5G, Sprint investors are buying a piece of the future.

A more than service-able option

One of the simplest ways for Sprint to try and combat churn, is with aggressive pricing on service plans. Sprint grew postpaid customers, but pricing took a toll as service revenues declined by just over 3% annually. By point of comparison, T-Mobile increased service revenue at a rate that doubled AT&T's growth year-over-year.

Specifics AT&T Sprint T-Mobile Name Unlimited & More Unlimited Plus Magenta Price per Line $40 per line for 4 lines $35 per line for 4 lines $40 per line for 4 lines Included 35+ channels of live TV (such as HGTV, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and more) Hulu and Tidal Netflix Basic Other Benefits SD video streaming HD video streaming - 50 GB LTE Mobile Hotspot SD video streaming - 3GB of 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot

(Source: AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile plan pricing)

Obviously, these don't represent the only plans available, yet customers can see clearly the differences between the three companies. Though some would argue which service is better, Sprint's package seems to offer the best value. In addition, Sprint is offering its 100% Total Satisfaction Guarantee. The company will let customers sign up, and within the first 30 days they can return the phone and get all their money back.

It's one thing to offer a slightly cheaper monthly option with some freebies thrown in. It's a different story to give everything back to the customer if they aren't okay with the service. This creates a risk to Sprint if customers try the service and cancel, but theoretically increases the likelihood that some customers will give the service a try. When it comes to service revenue, the New T-Mobile is almost equal AT&T, and the company's combined growth rate would be better than its larger peer.

The terrible business that wireless carriers basically forced on customers

Years ago, wireless companies decided they were tired of paying for subsidies on phone upgrades. To "solve" this problem they decided to remove the standard two-year contract and have customers buy their phones with many choosing a two-year interest free financing agreement.

Unfortunately, this has proven to be a terrible business model. Last year, I wrote that Sprint's deal on the iPhone Xs was either a brilliant strategic move or a sign of desperation. A year ago, in a similar quarter, Sprint's equipment revenue increased by $280 million annually, while capital expenditures for equipment leases increased by $460 million. When you spend nearly twice as much to sell a device, as what you make from the sale, you have a broken business model.

This issue isn't Sprint specific either. Last quarter, AT&T reported equipment revenue of $3.5 billion and equipment costs equaled $4.1 billion. While AT&T doesn't break down equipment expense into wireless and other divisions, a $600 million gap doesn't look good. By comparison, T-Mobile generated $2.3 billion in equipment sales last quarter. Unfortunately, the cost of equipment was just under $2.7 billion, or what looks like a loss of $400 million.

When it comes to equipment sales, Sprint reported $1.2 billion in sales, which increased by 4% annually. However, the cost of equipment sales equaled $1.34 billion. Some might argue that Sprint is spending more on equipment in anticipation of better sales in the future. In the short-term, there is no way to avoid the fact that Sprint essentially lost $140 million on equipment sales last quarter.

Equipment sales are one thing, but a way Sprint has pushed to get new customers is with leases. With leases, Sprint keeps a predicable level of incoming equipment revenue. The harsh reality is this business does little but drain the company's finances. Last quarter, the company generated $1.36 billion in revenue from equipment rentals. At first, the $225 million cost of equipment rentals makes this seem like a great business.

Investors need to realize two things about the leasing business. First, Sprint technically owns the equipment and as it is being used, it is depreciating in value. Second, Sprint must buy all of this leased equipment. The company reports its leased equipment cost under capital expenditures. In the last quarter, Sprint paid $1.5 billion in cash for leased devices. Let me put this another way. The company made $1.36 billion, then spent $225 million as the cost of equipment. With $1.14 billion in net revenue we then must subtract $1.5 billion for Capex. The result is a negative $360 million on leased devices over three months. To make this point even more obvious, if Sprint did these numbers for four straight quarters, the company would lose nearly $1.5 billion.

Companies with a strong competitive position, aren't usually the cheapest option, and handing out freebies to bring in clientele. Sprint is having to offer both to try and claw its way back to growth.

How much are you willing to bet?

We know that Sprint wants the merger with T-Mobile to come to fruition. Sprint has said multiple times that it is structurally challenged with being able to compete without T-Mobile. In the meantime, the company is trying to reassure investors that it can handle its significant debt burden.

(Source: Sprint Q1 Fiscal 2019 Investor Update)

Unfortunately, in the last three months, Sprint generated negative core free cash flow of more than $550 million if we include all of its capital expenditures. Clearly Sprint needs T-Mobile and its positive core free cash flow of over $730 million in the last quarter. Even with this combination, the New T-Mobile would fall woefully behind AT&T's quarterly core free cash flow of $5.7 billion.

The FCC formally approved the merger, but there is still a big roadblock. In June 2019, 10 State Attorney Generals sued to block the merger. By August 2019, Oregon joined the lawsuit and in September Illinois joined the bandwagon. This month we are down to 16 states and the District of Columbia that are suing to stop the merger.

A couple of months prior to this lawsuit, T-Mobile traded at about $71 and Sprint was sitting just over $6 a share. The merger premium at the time was just under 19%. As of this writing, T-Mobile sits at roughly $80 a share, whereas Sprint is at $6.44. The merger premium right now is 27%. It's not encouraging that the premium has widened since earlier in the year. What this comes down to is do we believe the merger will succeed? Whether I agree with the merger, or think it is a positive for shareholders, or the economy, is of no consequence, in the end, this deal likely goes through.

The point of this entire review process is to determine if the merger harms consumers by going from 4 major carriers down to 3. With Comcast and Charter offering their own mobile plans, there aren't really 4 carriers to begin with. Second, the allure of the New T-Mobile creating competition in the cable industry is something that the states will struggle to defend. Third, if the point is to have four strong competitors that won't happen if the merger falls through.

Sprint's net long-term debt, including lease liabilities, is roughly $39 billion and has increased by more than 18% in the last year. The company is burning cash and though it has enough liquidity to take care of its debts through June 2020, the company has $5.2 billion in debt coming due in 2021 plus a $2.8 billion account receivable facility. Some have speculated that Sprint could sell half of its 2.5 Ghz spectrum and garner $20 billion in cash. However, that would leave Sprint sitting on less valuable assets and still about $19 billion in net debt. If these scenarios seem like the numbers of a "strong" competitor we will have re-written the definition of the word.

In the end, I think T-Mobile is a great company and a great stock. I'm not sure that Sprint makes it tremendously better, but we are too far down the road to turn back now. It seems likely the deal ultimately gets done in 2020. Investors who are willing to accept some risk, have a potential 27% gain staring them in the face.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.