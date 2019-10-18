Kinder Morgan: Growth Story Playing Out In Third Quarter 2019

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, pipeline and midstream services giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) announced its third-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top or bottom lines. However, a closer look at the company's performance in the quarter reveals that it was quite solid, and investors should overall be pleased with their firm's financial report. In various past articles, I have discussed Kinder Morgan's forward growth prospects, and we certainly see this playing out here. We also see continuing signs of strength in the midstream sector, which also bodes well for investors in some of Kinder Morgan's peers.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Kinder Morgan's third-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Kinder Morgan brought in total revenues of $3.214 billion during the third quarter of 2019. This represents an 8.62% decline over the $3.517 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

Total operating income was $951 million during the period. This compares rather unfavorably to the $1.515 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Kinder Morgan's pipelines transported an average of 37,029 billion btu per day during the quarter. This is a dramatic 12.62% increase over the 32,879 billion btu per day that the firm had in the same quarter of last year.

The company's refined products pipelines handled a total of 1.777 million barrels per day in the period. This compares well to the 1.764 million barrels per day that it transported a year ago.

Net income was $517 million in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 48.56% decline over the $1.005 billion that the company reported in the third quarter of 2018.

In various past articles (such as this one) on both Kinder Morgan and other midstream companies, I discussed how growing natural gas and liquids volumes were underpinning the growth story for these companies. We can certainly see that here as Kinder Morgan reported a 13% year-over-year growth in natural gas transport volumes. This was the seventh consecutive quarter in which the company reported at least 10% year-over-year growth in this area of its business. This underpins the fact that natural gas production in the United States is rising at a fairly rapid pace. In fact, the production of natural gas is currently higher in every gas-producing region than the levels of production last year:

Source: Energy Information Administration

This growth in upstream production has been driving Kinder Morgan and other midstream companies to construct new pipelines and other infrastructure to handle the higher gas volumes. This is the cause of the year-over-year volume growth that we see here as Kinder Morgan placed a number of pipelines into service over the last year that were transporting natural gas during this quarter that obviously could not a year ago.

This growth looks likely to continue in the fourth quarter. This is due to Kinder Morgan bringing one of its major growth projects online during the third quarter. This project is the Gulf Coast Express pipeline, which I have discussed in great detail in a few past articles on Kinder Morgan that have been published to this site. In short, the Gulf Coast Express pipeline is designed to provide quick transport of natural gas from the Waha Hub in West Texas (near the Permian Basin) to Agua Dulce, near the Gulf Coast. This pipeline will thus help to support the emerging natural gas export market or help with just providing additional natural gas into the already robust processing and distribution infrastructure present in the region. The natural gas pipeline is designed to transport a massive 2 billion cubic feet per day, so it should have a very noticeable impact on the company's transported volumes, even though Kinder Morgan only has a 34% stake in the pipeline. The Gulf Coast Express pipeline started operation on September 25 so it only had a very limited time to contribute to the company's third quarter results. This will not be the case in the fourth quarter as the pipeline will be operating for the entire quarter. This will result in an incremental increase to both transported volumes and revenues for the next quarter.

Another major growth project that Kinder Morgan has been working on over the past few years is the Elba Island Liquefaction Plant. This is also something that I have discussed in previous articles such as this one. The project is Kinder Morgan's entry into the rapidly growing industry of liquefied natural gas production and export. In order to accomplish this, the company has formed a joint venture with the Southern Liquefaction Company to add liquefaction capability to the existing LNG terminal on Elba Island, near Savannah, Georgia. The first of 10 liquefaction units was originally supposed to come online back in the second quarter with the remaining units being brought online gradually over the remainder of the year. This start-up ended up being delayed, but the company did manage to bring the first unit online in late September. There are another two units in the process of being brought online and three more are in the commissioning phase. The remaining four units are in the late stages of their construction. Thus, we should be seeing this project be gradually brought online over the next few quarters and result in steady incremental growth.

It does seem likely that some readers will point out that the company's financial numbers were generally worse than what it had in the year-ago quarter. This admittedly does not fit well with the ongoing growth story that I just presented. However, it does when we consider that the weakness primarily came from the Terminals and Carbon Dioxide Transportation units and not from the Pipelines units. In addition, the company no longer has its Canadian unit contributing to its results as it did a year ago. The company states that the reason for the decreased financial performance from its Terminals unit is due to it no longer owning the Trans Mountain operation in Canada. Trans Mountain owns the storage tankers at the terminal in Edmonton, which Kinder Morgan must now pay lease costs on instead of simply being able to treat these costs as an accounting transfer between internal business units. These lease costs naturally then reduce the unit's profitability all else being equal because it increases costs.

The company's Carbon Dioxide unit is the other one that saw decreased financial performance year over year. The primary reason for this is that commodity prices during the quarter were lower than in the year-ago one (mostly for natural gas liquids) and power expenses were higher in the most recent quarter. This may come as something of a surprise, especially given that one of the appeals of Kinder Morgan is that it is considered to be insulated from commodity price fluctuations. In fact though, this business unit actually produces about 55,000 barrels of crude oil per day from some acreage in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company does hedge this production in an effort to stabilize its cash flows, but these hedges can also result in mark-to-market gains or losses on the company's bottom line. We actually saw this in both the second quarter and this one. In addition to this, the company's production of oil was down 7% year over year and natural gas liquids sales volumes were down 3% year over year. These factors all combined to reduce the financial performance of this unit compared to the prior year quarter.

Overall then, this was a reasonably decent quarter for Kinder Morgan despite the disappointment of analysts. We do see the company's growth story playing out here, and this growth story is likely to continue going forward and result in KMI continuing to reward its shareholders. Investors should therefore not be concerned about the weaker year-over-year financial performance and instead should remain optimistic about the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.