Shopify: Expecting A Solid Quarter, With Likely Guidance Raise

Basic Business/Product Analysis

Shopify (SHOP) is a multi-channel commerce platform that builds mobile-based software that enables merchants to set up online storefronts with retail functionality. Merchants use SHOP’s software across various sales channels, such as web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, and social network marketplaces, among others. The Shopify platform allows merchants to manage products and inventory, build customer relationships, leverage analytics, and even access financing.

Valuation

We see EV/revenue as the best valuation multiple in Shopify’s case, given the company’s focus on net merchant and add-ons growth. When we apply the multiple of ~22.2x to the 2020 revenue base, we see an estimate of $394 (down from $395). We note that this multiple holds true only if the United States economy does not start deteriorating in 2020, since new merchant additions are particularly strongly dependent on economy at Shopify.

Key Tailwinds Ahead of October 29 Earnings

Upside to the Gross Margin: While upper 50’s has become the standard for Shopify’s top line gross margin story, we believe that the “no-inventory” model affords the company to eventually push the gross margin in the vicinity of 70%. For the third quarter, we are estimating the margin to be in the 58-59% range.

Estimate 23% Growth in Shopify Payments for 3Q: We believe that continued solid growth in domestic merchants and a decline in attrition rates should power 23% growth in Shopify Payments during the quarter. Some traction should come from the international market as well, where growth should be faster, albeit we are assuming a 4-5% discount to non-US growth in order to stay conservative, in case any unforeseen softness (not modeled by us) shall emerge.

Modeling $155 Million for Subscription Solutions Revenue in 3Q, driven by 88% of recurring revenue and 12% of newly established accounts. In addition to repeat customer rates, we also incorporate average order values, total sales, conversion rates, and overall traffic numbers to produce this estimate, which could be as high $168 million, provided that month/month growth accelerates by 10-12 bps.

More Color Around Fulfillment Centers and Associated Costs: While the bottom line (our estimate is 13 cents for Q3) is not of the foremost importance to the investor community, we do believe that expansion into fulfillment centers may quickly hit a roadblock from the expense standpoint. As we look at Amazon (AMZN) and the entire e-commerce ecosystem, it does appear to us as an "all or nothing" opportunity, which would make cost management difficult going forward.

International Copycats? While SHOP remains fairly well-shielded from domestic competition, there have been too many Shopify-like websites mushrooming abroad, not only in Europe but also within emerging markets. In light of these developments, we would like to get more color on the company’s international strategy, particularly since starting around 2021-22 Shopify’s growth will likely begin to saturate in the United States.

Expect 2019 Guidance Raise: We believe that the company may up its 2019 guidance (essentially, 4th quarter estimates) during the next earnings call. Both Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions are likely to see a modest uptick in guidance, which the company may set conservatively enough to allow for a comfortable beat the following quarter. This strategy of conservative guides and subsequent beats has served Shopify well during most quarters so far.

Business Risks

We see the following risks as potentially damaging SHOP’s business. In our view, most of the key risks are technology-related:

Reliance on a single supplier to provide technology that the company offers for Shopify Payments.

Use of a limited number of data centers and a single cloud-based platform to deliver services.

Reliance on open source software.

Security of personal information as it pertains to both merchants and their buyers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.