Newborn Portfolio: Q3 Results Are In

With fiscal Q3 in the books, it's time for our first Newborn Portfolio checkpoint. While this portfolio is still in the very early stages, I wanted to get in the habit of tracking and reporting the quarterly results. This will allow us to see how we are tracking against our goals and give some of our readers an opportunity to comment on our progress and share their thoughts. This is my 4th article on Seeking Alpha and I have really appreciated all of the feedback, ideas and guidance that has been left in the comment section. While we can't incorporate everyone's feedback, I do read all the comments and make notes of ideas I like and things my husband and I should be considering as we build out the portfolio. So, thank you everyone for following me, reading my articles and, most importantly, commenting. Now, without further ado, let's breakdown the Q3 results.

Portfolio Goals

Rather than rehash the content in my last article, I am including the Newborn Portfolio goals below for reference.

Have 70% of the portfolio in fairly valued or undervalued, high quality dividend paying stocks with the remaining 30% allocated to growth stocks Achieve an overall portfolio yield of 3% or greater Hold between 10 to 15 positions throughout the life of the portfolio Contribute $250 dollars on a monthly basis as well as ad hoc contributions from gifts, holiday's etc. Last but not least, generate returns in excess of our benchmark which we set as the S&P 500.

Portfolio Update

Cash up, Diageo poured out

If the heading doesn't give it away, the first big update this quarter in the Newborn Portfolio is that we decided to trim some of our position in Diageo (DEO). Some of you may think we are crazy since our last article was discussing why we transferred some shares of DEO into the Newborn Portfolio, so let me explain our thought process.

As a quick refresher, my husband transferred 102 shares of DEO over to the Newborn Portfolio on August 26th. Of the 102 shares that were added to the Newborn Portfolio, 100 were originally purchased on November 14, 2016 at a cost of $100.67 per share and the remaining two shares were added through dividend reinvestment in 2018 and 2019, bringing the total cost basis at the date of transfer to $101.69. At the time the transfer was made, the price was $166.99 per share, which comes out to a total position of $17,032 and an unrealized gain of $6,619.

When the previous article was published, DEO was trading close to its all-time high and after the transfer, DEO was the largest position in the Newborn Portfolio. To align with goal number 3, and given the fact that we had a decent gain in DEO, we decided to reduce our position and raise some cash in order to prepare for the next position for the portfolio. Therefore, on 10/1/19 (I know, technically one day after Q3, but figured it was worth including here), we sold 35 shares at $163.50, which resulted in a gain of $2,193 and total proceeds of $5,716. We now have a remaining position of 68.7 shares worth $11,220, so still a respectable position in the Newborn Portfolio. The reason for holding this position is covered in detail in this previous article.

Cash Balance

With the cash received from the sale of the DEO position discussed above and our monthly contribution of $250, the current cash balance in the portfolio is $10,509.

Diversification and Dividend Yield Still a Work in Progress

Goals 1 and 2 from above are clearly still a work in progress given the early stages of the portfolio. As the screenshot below shows, we currently only have 3 positions and the weighting is out of balance. We have an open buy order for 17 shares of 3M (MMM) at $150, so if the price drops to $150 or below we will increase our position in 3M. This is in line with goal number 2, as MMM at $150 per share will have a dividend yield of 3.84% which will help drive the overall portfolio yield up. As for goal number 1, with the sale of Diageo, we now have some extra cash to add another position or two and help diversify the portfolio further. Refer to the Watchlist section below for some potential candidates that we are currently researching.

Source: TD Ameritrade

In reference to goal number 2, the overall portfolio currently has a dividend yield of 2.03% which is well below our target goal of 3%. The planned addition of more 3M shares should increase the dividend yield, but this is something that we will need to monitor as we add more positions and continue to build out the portfolio. As shown in the graphic below, the estimated average income based on our holdings and their respective weightings is $580, which is not bad given this is the first quarter the portfolio is up and running.

Source: TD Ameritrade

As I have noted throughout the articles I have published on Seeking Alpha, the dividends paid are reinvested in the respective stocks that paid them. As the portfolio grows and develops, the reinvested dividends will provide an added boost during bear markets and help drive the overall growth of the portfolio as it matures approximately 20 years from now.

Comparison and Performance Against S&P 500

With help from the TD Ameritrade app, I pulled together a comparison of the Newborn Portfolio compared to the S&P 500. With the portfolio in the early innings it is clear that we have some work to do on the diversification front. With 15 positions or so, it's unlikely that we will get the same spread across sectors that the S&P 500 has, but we definitely need to add some technology, healthcare and financial stocks to the mix.

Source: TD Ameritrade

You can also see below that the portfolio to date has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) than the benchmark, but a slightly lower Return on Assets (ROA). As we continue to build the portfolio, I would expect that the ROA number will increase and fall in line with the overall benchmark. In addition, the table below shows that, compared to our benchmark, the Newborn Portfolio is priced at a higher valuation both on PE multiples and price to book. Given the market is at all time highs and the portfolio is highly concentrated in just three positions, I would expect that with some diversification and opportunistic buying, the Newborn PE ratio will come down with time.

Source: TD Ameritrade

The information above is great, but I'm sure you are wondering how did the actual portfolio do in terms of performance against the S&P 500 and did we achieve goal number 5.

Unfortunately, the overall portfolio underperformed the S&P 500, returning (2.10%), while the S&P gained 0.42% in the same period. A few things to note, the period being measured for the S&P 500 return is from July 1st to September 30th, which is the same period being measured for the return on the Newborn Portfolio. If you have read my earlier articles you know that the Newborn Portfolio was created in early August with the purchase of 3M, so the period being measured for the Newborn Portfolio is actually shorter than that of the S&P 500. However, I figured we had to start somewhere and we want to evaluate our results on a quarterly basis, so this seemed like the most practical and logical way to go about it. Next quarter will be a true comparison as the investments will have been held for the whole period under review.

One other thing to note is that the return calculated for the Newborn Portfolio includes dividends received. In Q2, we received a dividend payment from WM in the amount of $67.60 which was automatically reinvested in WM stock.

Lastly, while underperforming our benchmark is not ideal, it's also not surprising. The portfolio is in the early stages of creation and is heavily concentrated in only a few stocks. As we continue to diversify the portfolio and reallocate assets, I would expect the returns to improve and eventually outperform the S&P 500. This may not happen next quarter or the first quarter of 2020, but we believe that after a few quarters under our belt and a few more positions added to the portfolio we should be able to generate returns that equal, and eventually exceed, that of the S&P 500.

Watchlist

To help diversify the portfolio and increase returns we have been watching and doing our homework on a handful of stocks, some of which have been recommended by Seeking Alpha readers. The short list below is the top 5 contenders fighting for the next spot in the Newborn Portfolio. I have added a very brief summary on each contender and will complete a full analysis on the one we add to the Newborn Portfolio.

Mastercard (MA): Good growth, supported by a product/service that is used by millions of people every day. Currently pays a dividend that will likely increase in the future. Bristol Myers Squib (BMY): Strong dividend, with an improved product pipeline with the acquisition of Celgene, which we think will be immediately accretive to earnings. CVS Health Corp (CVS): Another strong dividend stock, which will be supported once the acquisition of Aetna is fully integrated. Also, we believe the Amazon fears are overhyped and CVS has a strong and defendable position in their given market. Google (GOOGL): Strong and sustainable growth supported by search, ads, YouTube, cloud, etc. While not immediate, potential for Google to start paying a dividend. Also, potential homerun in Waymo and some of Google's other special projects. Disney (DIS): Diversified business model, generating revenue from parks, movies, soon-to-be streaming, etc. We believe the parks will continue to generate stable returns, Disney's streaming and content service will drive the growth in the future as parents to Disney+ subscribe for their children.

Conclusion

While the Newborn Portfolio underperformed the benchmark for its first quarter in operation, we are happy that the portfolio is up and running with three stable, dividend-paying companies. As we look forward to fiscal Q4, we will continue to diversify the portfolio and rebalance where necessary to increase the number of positions. We plan to add at least one more position to the portfolio before year-end and will continue to monitor our progress against our goals including the portfolio's overall performance against our benchmark.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO, MMM, WM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.