Investor AB (publ) (IVSXF) CEO Johan Forssell on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Investor AB (publ) (OTCPK:IVSXF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg - Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability

Magnus Dalhammar - Head of Investor Relations

Johan Forssell - Chief Executive Officer

Helena Saxon - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek Laliberte - ABG

Joachim Gunell - DNB Markets

Alexandra.Barganowski - Nordea Markets

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg

Warm welcome to the presentation of our Q3 results and we will start off with Johan Forssell, our CEO presenting the results followed by our CFO Helena Saxon, and then we will have a Q&A session. I would also like to say welcome to those of you who are joining us on the call and also those of you who are following this on the web.

And we will – when we do the Q&A, we will start with few within here in the audience. Welcome. Over to you.

Johan Forssell

Okay, and thank you Viveka for the presentation and I will start with just few key highlights with the third quarter. The third quarter was a strong quarter for Investor. We had a successful IPO of EQT on the stock markets and we had a high profit growth in our subsidiary within Patricia, up more than 20% in the quarter. We invested another 1.3 billion kroner in ABB.

Our total shareholder return and the growth in our adjusted net asset value was up 8% in the quarter which was clearly above the stock market that was up 2% in the quarter. And finally due to continued strong cash flows, our financial strength even improved despite the investment in ABB with the leverage is now 4.6.

So, all in all, it was a very strong quarter for us. On the other hand, we are also aware of that if you look on the leading indicators out there and for you being here, you can see that I have the U.S. ISM and I have the IFO in Germany. And you can see the direction. It is pointing downwards. So what does that mean? We are preparing and we don’t know to what extent the downturn will come and we don’t know how fast.

But we believe it’s likely that we will enter tougher times and therefore we are working hard to secure agility in our companies and on the other hand, we are also working hard to make sure that we have a strong financial flexibility at Investor.

And today, we have a strong balance sheet, but we also have a very good liquidity. So I think from our point of view, if we should enter tougher times we are ready and we are also ready to use opportunities that might arise.

Turning then to the different business areas. This time I will actually start with EQT. We will remain a long-term owner in EQT. Our ownership currently is 18.3% after the green show. At the end of the quarter, it was 18.5%. But then there was also green show. So we are now at 18.3% ownership in the company.

At the end of the quarter, the market value of the whole company was SEK 83 billion and as you know it was a very successful one. Our ownership in EQT AB now corresponds to about SEK 15.5 billion. If we through that add our investments in the funds of SEK 21.5 billion, the total exposure to EQT is now SEK 37 billion. And that is 8% of the adjusted net asset value and you have been used me saying that is about 5%, but now it’s roughly 8%.

From a cash flow perspective, we had a cash inflow of SEK 2.1 billion in the quarter. SEK 1.6 billion is due to our participation in the secondary sales that we did cross-sell with the partner. And then you had an underlying cash flow of SEK 0.5 billion in the quarter.

Moving down to listed companies, as I mentioned, we have reinvested SEK 1.3 billion in ABB and the reason is that we believe in this strategic direction. We believe in the focus in the organization and also the decentralization and also that it will be led by the new upcoming CEO.

In Electrolux, you know we are working to split the company into the Consumer business and the Professional part and in the quarter, it was announced that Kai Wärn, the CEO of Husqvarna will become the Chair Person of Electrolux Professional.

Ericsson reported its results yesterday and for us as large owner in this company, we can’t conclude that we believe the management team is executing in a good way on the strategy that they have laid forward. You also know that the company has made a reservation or provision of over SEK 11.5 billion in the quarter related to the discussions with the U.S. authorities.

We can yet say the obvious that we strongly support the Board and the management in their work to continue to improve the internal processes related to business ethic and compliance.

Finally, down to Sobi, in the quarter, they announced the acquisition of Dova Pharmaceuticals and that’s a large acquisition and it is actually the third big transformational acquisition in about three years. So I think the company has been in a good way now broadened the product portfolio in the company.

Moving down over to Patricia. To the left, you can see the organic sales growth in the portfolio. Overall, it was strong at 6%. You can see it’s a good organic growth in all companies, except Piab and Laborie that are down slightly 1% and 2% and I will come back to that later on.

If you look on the profit growth, you can see that it was a broad based growth in all companies and you can see two grey areas and that is related to the fact that in Sarnova, there was a one-time gain in the third quarter this year and for Mölnlycke, we had a write-down of a distribution center in Belgium last year.

So that is why we are doing that just to remind you of those adjustments. But overall, a very strong growth in the profit.

Moving down to Mölnlycke, the organic growth in the quarter was 7%. We had an organic growth in Wound Care of 7% also. Wound Care was mainly driven by strong performance of the new launches – product launches and also a very strong performance in emerging markets.

Surgical had a good quarter, up 6%. That was mainly driven by the growth in gloves and also surgical trays. In the quarter we can see that all of large geographies developed well, look Europe, U.S. and emerging markets. But it continues to be emerging markets that has the highest growth and in this particular quarter, emerging markets was growing at 30%.

When it comes to the profit margins, you can see that is quite a big profit improvement compared to last year. If we adjust for the right time last year, there is a slight margin improvement even underlying in the company.

So it was a strong quarter. Good development. But we should of course recognize also that the third quarter was a little bit softer quarter and the fourth quarter last year was a tougher quarter. So we should of course not focus on individual figures on the individual quarters. But overall, the company is performing well.

Moving down to Permobil, the organic growth in the quarter was 3%. All product segments, manual, electrical wheelchairs and also seating, they were all contributing things to this growth. For Permobil Europe and the U.S. was more stable, while the growth was mainly driven from the Asia Pacific region and you can see that is also a very good profitability in the company and that was driven by good efficiency improvements, but also currency benefits.

Moving then over to Laborie, the organic sales growth of minus 2% plus as I presented before. Laborie’s business consists with two parts. One part which is the biggest one is disposables and the other part is the capital equipment and machines. In this quarter, the disposable business continued to develop well with a good growth in the quarter, but we had a quite a big drop on the capital equipment side.

In September, they launched a new-generation NXT which is the new capital equipment. So we will of course see how that develops going forward. But that is just to give you a little bit more flavor on the development in the quarter.

You can also see that the profitability is very high in the quarter. That there are mainly, I would say three reasons for that. First of all, the restructuring that we have talked about before in Europe has gone out well, much better cost efficiency in the European operations.

And secondly, also reaping benefits from the integration of the big acquisition Cogentix. And thirdly, it’s related to mix and that is what I said, disposable has higher margins than capital equipment. So we also have a positive mix in the quarter.

Moving then over to BraunAbility, also here strong 6% organic growth this quarter. It was mainly driven by the Consumer business, while the lifts and the commercial side were more stable. And you can see good profitability improvement also here mainly driven by efficiency improvements.

Piab reported an organic growth of minus 1% in the quarter. Here we can see that Europe and Asia Pacific regions actually grew slightly in the quarter. But America remained weak and that’s from a geographical point of view.

If we look on the business areas, we can see that the Ergonomic Handling business is actually had a very – actually had a very strong growth in the quarter while the Robotic Gripping part of the business, which is negatively affected by the automotive side remains weak. And as you know, that’s one has been weak for a number of quarters.

The biggest business area of Vacuum Automation which is the classical Suction Cup grew slightly in the quarter. If we then look on the profitability, you can see that despite the fall in sales, it was very good profits.

The main reason for that is good cost control in the company, favorable currency and then also here, we have a positive mix effect since Robotic Gripping has a lower margin than the other parts even though the profitability is actually good in all parts, but it is lower than the other three business areas. And then we have Clas have joined as CEO in the quarter.

Sarnova had also a strong growth, organic growth of 8% in the quarter. In the quarter, there was a mutual agreement with Ambu, which is a distributor – sorry, which is a supplier of products within the respiratory area. And there was a mutual agreement that the distributions will go back to Ambu for direct distribution instead of Sarnova doing the distribution for them for these products.

That means that in the agreement, Sarnova got paid for part of that rearrangement of the deal and that means that the – of course the one-time boost in the quarter on the profit line. So, if we adjust for that, the underlying profitability as you can see on the dotted line was stable compared to last year.

Three, good development, subscription base up 31,000, underlying service revenue up 4%, underlying profit up 10% in the quarter.

So, if I summarize, this was a strong quarter. Year-to-date, we are up 31%. Total shareholder return compared to 23 for the stock market. We had the successful IPO of EQT. We had a good development in our subsidiaries and we strengthened further our financial position.

So we are ready if times get tougher and that is as you have heard, we are preparing if it should be tougher both when it comes in our role as an active owner and also when it comes to financial flexibility at Investor. So we can make sure to use whatever opportunities that might rise after.

So with that, I hand over to you Helena.

Helena Saxon

Thank you. And let’s have a look at net asset value development. This graph shows the 10 year period and at the end you see the orange addition which is our estimated market adding quickly started to providing as a supplement a couple of years ago. We’ve had a strong development and actually ended the quarter at an all-time high of SEK 466 billion.

Looking at the listed portfolio, it ended the quarter at SEK 316 billion. It delivered to the contribution of SEK 6 billion in the quarter and compared to the stock market, it was roughly flat at 2%. And just like the rest of the market, we saw mixed performance in our portfolio and in the quarter AstraZeneca was the highest contributor of SEK 6 billion.

Looking at the Patricia industries portfolio and the development of the estimated market value, we can see that the portfolio grew from SEK 126 billion to SEK 140 billion including cash at the end of the quarter and including cash basis the growth of 13%.

Looking at the biggest drivers of value, we can see that Mölnlycke contributed the most in absolute terms and looking at the whole portfolio.

Of course this is a combination of strong earnings growth as Johan just mentioned and cash flow, as well as significant multiple expansions and positive currency effects and this goes for all of these companies and of course we had nice contributions also from Permobil, Laborie, BraunAbility and Three.

Financial investments, which is as you know the run-off portfolio where our strategic intent is to manage it down but optimizing value and then use the proceeds to invest in the Patricia portfolio. In the quarter, we had strong cash flows excess in Whitehat Securities, Memira and NS Focus and in terms of NS Focus, as you might remember, this is listed IT security company in China.

We are still waiting for another almost SEK 800 million to come. After the quarter we also managed to sell another company, HireVue, which is in the table at SEK 440 million.

I will end the presentation with our financial position which is strong. Johan already mentioned that our leverage is now below 5%. Our net debt is at SEK18.7 billion and our gross cash position at SEK 19 billion at the end of the quarter and the average maturity of our debt portfolio now exceeds 11 years.

That was my last slide. So, please, Viveka.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg

Thank you, Johan and thank you, Helena. We will now open up for questions and we will start if there are any questions here in the room and we have a microphone that will be circulated and see if also state your name and then we will follow on if there are any questions on the call. Yes, we will just wait for the microphone.

Derek Laliberte

Thank you. Derek Laliberte, ABG. I was wondering with regards to metallic, there is already new products driving growth. If there are specific products or are there several ones on this, was this the first quarter that you mark that these sort of the new products?

Johan Forssell

I would not say that is – it is of course there are a couple of product within the metallic plate border, metallic plates for example that are taking off. But it’s not that this quarter we had a boom. It’s a gradual process that’s in these launches. It increases gradually and it’s a good traction.

Joachim Gunell

Joachim Gunell from DNB Markets. So, just a broader theme question with regards to the emerging market footprint which seems to be the driver for Patricia Holdings. Which of the companies, I mean, we’ve seen that the Mölnlycke and you mentioned some here, but which of the holding have the largest untapped potential today in terms of emerging markets?

Johan Forssell

I think that if we look on – it depends a little bit, emerging markets of course are many different markets, but if I say a few, in Mölnlycke, we have a good traction in China, Brazil and Middle East and it’s growing fast and that’s normally what I refer to. It started to become sizable of course in Mölnlycke. And APAC for them is slightly less than 10% as you see in the figures.

In Permobil, we have a very good traction in maybe not emerging markets, but this has traditional be in the U.S. and European companies. We are seeing good traction for example in Australia right now. In the quarter, the growth in APAC for Permobil was significant double-digit growth.

So we are starting to see traction in these markets. If I then say of these companies in the portfolio, we are of course or all companies seeing a huge opportunity in the – from a long-term perspective. Today, Permobil basically has nothing in China even though we have opened a rehab center et cetera, but it’s serves – you don’t see it. In the long run, if you do countries in the years out.

Of course, that could be a huge market for a company like Permobil. So we are in a different way trying to establish our companies where we do see that we can get traction and where we can win. If I then come back to where is a big potential, one company very obvious and that is our latest acquisition of Piab.

If I look on the products they have today, and the sales exposure they have to China, it should be much larger. And that will be a top priority for us.

Joachim Gunell

Perhaps the question on capital allocation from – for Helena, in terms of distribution capabilities, we saw strong operating cash flows in Patricia industries. But year-to-date, distribution to Patricia industries trails the five – four year average quite significantly. So, for Q4, would we view – should we perhaps expect a normalization of that or comment on that please?

Helena Saxon

I would say that cash flow from Patricia is rather lumpy. It’s not like they have a specific calendar where Mölnlycke is distributing this much or this much. It’s depending on their acquisition opportunities and if they are looking at something, they should invest in that process and distributor cash to us. So it’s not something that we worry about.

Joachim Gunell

Thank you.

Johan Forssell

Yes, just to say the obvious, I mean, the top priorities for us when it comes to our strong cash burns within Patricia is for sure to grow. So if can find attractive opportunities, to expand these platforms, that is the top priority.

On the other hand, if we gradually then, we will see that it takes two to tango that we don’t land a couple of biz days and they could become too strong in the balance sheet of course, we can reap it out and redeploy it.

Alexandra.Barganowski

Alexandra.Barganowski, Nordea Markets. I also had a sort of high-level question perhaps. Now that we might be seeing a bit harder time what you are saying, could you elaborate a little bit on how you are going to see your profitability going forward. Will you see this as an opportunity first off or maybe look for new potential holdings or new companies to go into or are you going to focus on your current holdings rather?

Johan Forssell

Okay. It’s a great question. I think it is a little bit different. I mean, when it comes to the – if I take the listed part and the unlisted part, the dynamic is different. We have historically created a lot of value by being ready on the listed side to strengthen ownership if it’s a great opportunity and that remains. If we would find great opportunities in the years ahead, we will most likely try to use that.

On the unlisted side, it’s not that we try to always tie in the deal, because when the business cycle and the values are at the lowest points, normally you don’t have a seller. So on that side, the focus is to secure that we have strong companies and develop this, which of course if the case also on the listed side when we work through the board that’s from a investment point of view.

What we – if we then talk about the Patricia side, over the last five year period, we have bought four new companies and we have divested Aleris. If I look forward, that we have said it’s more focused on really developing the strong cash balance we have. But that does not mean that we are not open for new businesses in new companies.

But relatively more focused in developing the strong franchises we have. For example, the Piab and Permobil, how they work.

Helena Saxon

Do we have any more questions in the room? No.

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg

Let’s see if we have any questions from who keep following up on the call.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have no questions on the telephone lines at this time.

Helena Saxon

Okay. Thank you. And then, Magnus, do we have any questions on the web?

Magnus Dalhammar

No.

Helena Saxon

If we don’t have any more questions in here, then we would like to say thank you for today and we will follow-on with short media interviews together with you.

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg

Thank you.

Johan Forssell

Thanks.