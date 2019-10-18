Why P/E Can Be Very Misleading

Companies that grow by acquisitions can be especially misleading if we only consider P/E, operating cash flow and growth rate.

The prevailing valuation method used by many people is still P/E, adjusted by growth rate and peer average. However, this method could generate very misleading results.

Prevailing Valuation Methods

There are many valuation methods. The classic method should be the DCF method (Discounted Cash Flow). DCF method is certainly theoretically correct, but because it requires a more complex formula and some hard-to-understand inputs (such as average cost of capital, and growth rates well into the future), it is often not used by regular people (mostly retail investors and traders).

Even for many financial experts though, valuation by EV/EBIT, EV/EBITDA, or PEG are very common. These methods certainly have their own merits, but they also have huge problems which I will show below.

ROIC is very important for high growth companies

ROIC (Return Over Invested Capital) can be very important for growth companies. Some businesses have high growth, but the IRR or ROIC is not good, sometimes it is even below the cost of capital. If ROIC is below cost of capital, the growth is not only not creating value, it will actually destroy value.

In super long-term, if a company's growth is not limited by other factors and reinvestment rate could be maintained at 100% all the time, the total return of a stock should be close to ROIC (or ROE if leverage is used), and not close to P/E or earnings yield. In other words, a stock with 20 P/E (5% earnings yield) and 20% ROIC would have annual return close to 20% instead of 5%.

This conclusion could be very surprising to many, and need to be re-emphasized, because if the return of a stock is not determined by P/E, and ROIC is a metric not depending on share price at all, it means ANY price is justified for that stock!

Wait a minute, this doesn't make sense? How can a valuation be justified no matter how expensive the stock is?

The answer is that there is a "catch". The catch is we have assumed the company can maintain the 100% reinvestment rate and the same high ROIC for very long time, maybe 20 years or more.

A company with 20% net profit margin and 20% ROIC could reinvest all its profit and generate 20% EPS growth (assuming the same net profit margin will be maintained) per year. Over 20 years, it is 1.2^20 = 38.33 or 3733% gain! This is the power of compounding, and with that kind of number, of course it doesn't matter whether the current P/E is 10 or 20 or 50, or even 100. Even at P/E 100, assuming terminal P/E for this company is 20 after 20 years, the annual return would still be 10.7%.

Of course, the assumption of 20 years' high growth is always aggressive, and should be used very carefully. Usually we can only identify such home-run cases in hindsight. Still, the idea is that the real return of a high-growth stock is somewhere between ROIC (or ROE if it is leveraged) and earnings yield (invert of P/E). In the case above, ROIC was 20%, and earnings yield was 1% (P/E 100), but return was 10.7%. That return was closer to ROIC, not earnings yield. But apparently, P/E and stock price still matter, it is just that the longer we assume the compound can continue, the less important P/E will become relative to ROIC.

If you wonder how those 100-baggers were created, it was often because of sustained high growth rates over many years. The growth rate doesn't have to be too high, but it does have to be maintained long enough. The ROIC doesn't have to be too high either, but it does have to be well above the cost of capital.

FCF and Capital Allocation Can Be Very Important Too

In the US, especially in today's US markets, it is hard to find stocks with P/E below 10, even if you do, usually these stocks have deeply troubled businesses behind them, often in constant decline due to industry problem or losing to competitors, or maybe they have high debt ratio and look like "equity stubs".

However, in the Hong Kong market, it is very easy to find "cheap" stocks with 5 or 6 P/E. But are these stocks really cheap? Besides the potential financial fraud or not returning value to shareholders, I found that these seemingly "cheap" stocks are mostly not cheap at all. It is a result of better or more accurate valuation in the HK market.

In this sense, the HK market might be more "efficient" than the US market, but that is really because HK market have many illiquid micro-cap stocks and investors are forced to be long-term investors: they either can't get out or can't get out without a lot of market impact first. Because these investors care more about long-term, their valuation has to be aligned with long-term real total returns, and not determined by any prevailing market valuation methods. In some sense, I guess they learned the way by suffering the consequence of wrong valuation methods.

Even if we consider the company is not declining in terms of revenue or earnings, if it doesn't have good FCF, its valuation could suffer a lot.

Below is a case where the company invests all its earnings back to the business, in forms of capex (capital expenditure) and working capital (inventories and receivables). We assume that the retained capital's terminal value has to be discounted by 50% (relative to its book value) at the end of 10 years. This is partly due to the fact that PP&E (property, plant and equipment) may not have much liquidation value, and partly because the business won't be liquidated after 10 years (if it does, there would be no earning-power related terminal value), so its real value at the end of 10 years has to be discounted due to delayed liquidation as well.

We also assume that there is no net asset value at present, and the company grows 5% annually for the next 10 years. We assume the company has forward EPS at $1 (note that this is forward 1-year EPS, not trailing 12-months EPS), and with appropriate terminal P/E that matches the current "justifiable" P/E.

The first case is a company without FCF, and with all earnings reinvested to operations. The justifiable P/E in this case should be 6.

The second case is a company with all its earnings as FCF, but the management only puts the cash into low-yield cash asset such as low-risk bond or bank deposits, with only 2% interest income per year. The P/E in this case should be 13. The real justifiable P/E could be even lower since we assume the management would return all its accumulated cash to shareholders at the end of 10 years. (Of course, it could be returned to shareholders before that date too, which would increase its value.)

The third case is with a company with FCF distributed to shareholders as dividends. In this case, with good FCF and better capital allocation, the justifiable P/E should be 18.8.

The next case is a high growth company (but not very high growth rate, only 10% for 10 years), with good FCF and good capital allocation. The justifiable P/E should be 26.36. (Note that we assume the company will back to 5% growth rate after 10 years, so its terminal P/E is 19)

As last, a company with P/E at 2 must be either fraud or going bankrupt tomorrow? Not really. For some OEM factories in China, if they are struggling, reinvesting all their earnings back to the business and still suffer a 5% decline every year for 10 years, it should be valued at P/E 2 (assuming they don't liquidate in the next 10 years and no present asset value):

Leveraged Compounding

For stable businesses, such as businesses with subscription revenue stream (such as Netflix and AT&T), some leverage is appropriate for generating even better returns for equity investors.

In that case, ROE (return on equity) is more appropriate than ROIC for long-term compounding calculations, and reinvestment rate can be more than 100%. Even without reinvestment-driven growth, these companies could borrow more money and return the cash to shareholders as dividends, with payout ratio greater than 100%. This can be an important factor for valuation too, although DCF model's average cost of capital usually already took this factor into consideration, so maybe this is not unfamiliar to most readers.

Trick of Acquisitions

Because many investors only pay attention to earnings, operating cash flow (or EBITDA) and growth rates, many companies' management found a marvelous trick: achieving growth by acquisitions.

With acquisitions, the company seems to be growing at a good rate, and it seems to have good operating cash flow or even FCF (in some definition, FCF doesn't deduct the cash used for acquisitions), so it would be valued at high P/E. The trick here is that the cost of acquisition should really be taken out of FCF, so if a company can only achieve 5% annual growth by using all its cash flow for acquisitions, it is really not a lot different from my first case above. In other words, it should be valued at about P/E 6.

Now imagine a Chinese OEM factory achieving growth by acquiring other OEM factories at P/E 8 (it could do that because these OEM factories are only worth P/E 6), and it got the capital for these acquisitions by issuing stocks at P/E 15, it looks like creating value on the surface, but really it is just another Ponzi-Scheme in disguise.

Of course, not all growth by acquisition is bad. Some can create real value by having synergies, but investors should be very careful here and pay attention to real FCF over a long period.

Conclusion

In summary, not only growth rate and ROIC can be very important factors in valuation, FCF and Capital Allocation can be very important too. Assuming the same growth rate (5% for 10 years), without any FCF, the company may be valued at only 6 P/E, but the valuation can be 13 P/E for companies with all earnings as FCF (but poor capital allocation), and 19 P/E for companies with both good FCF and good capital allocation.

For this reason, we have to keep these factors in mind and not get too attached to P/E or its variations such as EV/EBIT, EV/EBITDA, PEG and operating cash flow yield.

Although my discussions above were mostly from a financial perspective, I should emphasize that EPS is also very dynamic as an operating metric. In the discussions above, I assumed net profit margin stays the same as the business grows, but that is rarely the case.

Many businesses can enjoy economies of scales when they grow and will have a margin expansion, while others could have pricing power and also achieve margin expansion over time. So even though revenue may only double, the earnings could sometimes grow 10 times or even more. The same reasoning applies on the way down, when a business suffers a decline, the margin could shrink a lot, especially for businesses that are difficult to scale down (such as retail chain stores).

For this reason, P/E 2 may not be cheap, and P/E 100 shouldn't be called as a bubble without looking into the business first. On the other hand, if the market has such a bias on P/E, maybe that is also where opportunities exist.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.