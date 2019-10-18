Tight Fundamental Backdrop Set To Lend Support To DBB In Q4 '19

Against this, we are induced to retain our Q4 '19 target for DBB at $16 per share, marking a 9% appreciation from its current level.

With specs/CTAs being overly bearish on most of the complex (capturing the negative macro sentiment while overlooking the micro strength), a short-covering broad-based rebound in Q4 is likely, in our view.

The resiliency of the fundamentals in the base metals space so far this year despite the slowdown in global economic growth is positive for DBB's outlook.

All major base metals posted a refined deficit in the first eight months of 2019, according to the latest estimates from the World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS).

Investment case

While Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB), which replicates the performance of copper, zinc, and aluminium prices, came under marked downward pressure in Q2 and Q3 this year, it has shown signs of stabilization since the start of Q4.

The overall tight fundamental backdrop across the base metals space is further confirmed by the latest statistics from World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS), showing refined market deficits across all the base metals in the first eight months of 2019.

As a result, we believe that the complex will rebound decently in Q4 '19 and beyond, especially if the global manufacturing sector shows clearer signs of stability in the months ahead, which is likely in our view due to the implementation of easing measures among the major economies earlier this year, most notably in China, which consumes around 50% of global base metals demand.

In this context, we retain our constructive view on DBB, forecasting a high of $16.30/share in the final quarter of the year.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund allows investors to assert exposure to some of the LME base metals.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

DBB's assets under management total $150 million, with an average daily volume of $1.18 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.10%.

Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Supply/Demand balance

In its latest press release (October 16, 2019), the WBMS estimates all the base metals exhibited refined market deficits in the first eight months of the year, varying from 1% of annual consumption (copper, aluminium) to 5% (nickel), as the chart below illustrates.

The most bullish aspect of this chart concerns zinc, for which its refined market balance moved from a surplus of 2% of annual consumption in Jan.-Aug. 2018 to a deficit of 2% in January-August 2019.

In addition, the deficit in the refined nickel market narrowed slightly to 5% in January-August 2019 from 7% in the same period of last year.

Refined production growth trends

Over January-August 2019, refined production contracted slightly for copper (-2% YoY) and aluminium (-1% YoY) and expanded for the rest of the complex, especially for lead (+10% YoY) and nickel (+7% YoY).

Refined usage growth trends

In the first eight months of 2019, refined apparent usage expanded across all the base metals complex except for copper (-2% YoY) and aluminium (-1.5% YoY).

The largest growth was seen in lead (+12% YoY), zinc (+6% YoY), and nickel (+4%).

Implications

The latest statistics from the WBMS shows that overall demand dynamics have been stronger than supply dynamics, despite the economic slowdown and the downturn in the global manufacturing sector in the first half of the year. The refined market deficits across the base metals space should result in firmer prices.

Importantly, global economic conditions could improve in Q4 '19 and '20 due to the noticeable easing shift from major central banks. The global manufacturing sector has already edged closer to stabilization since September.

Most notably, in China (which consumes 50% of global base metals demand), both monetary and fiscal measures have been implemented to tackle the downside risks to the economy stemming from the US policy trade uncertainty.

Broad-based short-covering rebound likely in Q4 '19

The overall tight fundamental backdrop in the major refined base metals markets has been completely overlooked by the speculative community, which has reduced meaningfully its net long exposure to the complex since the start of the year.

Consequently, we believe that an uptick in global manufacturing activity (we are watching closely the JPM manufacturing PMI) could trigger a strong short-covering broad-based rebound across the complex. The only exception could be nickel, which has shown a stellar performance so far this year (+65% YTD), behaving as a complete outlier. This tells us that the rest of the complex could play some catch-up in the coming months.

We are, therefore, constructive on our price outlook for DBB, maintaining our Q4-target at $16.30 per share.

