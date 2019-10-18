Bullish On Enzon And Sesen From Different Perspectives

Carl Icahn controlled ENZN to date has been a multi-year, slow motion liquidation story. Enzon has been regularly paying out royalty and milestone revenue as dividends since the company shrunk to a shell back in 2013/2014. The company recently paid a 12 cent dividend, having closed at 25.7 cents on September 20th, the day they declared the dividend, and now trading at 23 cents post the 12 cent dividend. In other words, the stock has returned 36% in the past month.

ENZN for the first time in recent years is now trading at a substantial premium to what we estimate is the "worst case" liquidation scenario, given that the company only carries about $5 million or 11 cents per share in cash. Enzon now has no current royalty revenue as their prior cash cow, Pegintron, is essentially done. However, Enzon revealed an interesting new disclosure when they filed their 2018 10-k:

"To our knowledge, Micromet has a license agreement with Viventia Biotech (Barbados) Inc. (“Viventia”), now part of Sesen Bio, Inc. (“Sesen”) that was entered into in 2005, under which Micromet granted Viventia nonexclusive rights, with certain sublicense rights, for know-how and patents allowing exploitation of certain single chain antibody products, which patents cover some key aspects of Vicinium, one of Sesen’s drug candidates that is in Phase 3 clinical trials being evaluated for the treatment of patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. To our knowledge, Micromet is entitled to receive (I) certain milestone payments with respect to the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for Vicinium with the FDA or the filing of a marketing approval application for Vicinium with the EMEA; (II) certain milestone payments with respect to the first commercial sale of Vicinium in the U.S. or Europe and (III) certain royalties on net sales for ten years from the first commercial sale of Vicinium. Pursuant to the Micromet Marketing Agreement, we would be entitled to a 50% share of these milestone payments and royalties received by Micromet. Due to the challenges associated with developing and obtaining approval for drug products, there is substantial uncertainty whether any of these milestones will be achieved. We also have no control over the time, resources and effort that Sesen may devote to its programs and limited access to information regarding or resulting from such programs. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that we will receive any of the milestone or royalty payments under the Micromet Marketing Agreement. We will not recognize revenue until all revenue recognition requirements are met."

Sesen Bio trades under SESN, and their lead candidate Vicinium (see link for recent IR presentation) has demonstrated strong efficacy and safety for a very difficult and highly morbid form of cancer, bladder cancer. Sesen is preparing a BLA filing and it appears highly likely that the drug is approved on an accelerated schedule.

The drug was granted fast track status in August 2018 and appears to help out a lot of patients for which the existing, long-tenured therapy, BCG fails to help. The only alternative at present is bladder removal, which is obviously presents a dramatic change in lifestyle for patients.

While approval appears highly likely, the remaining question is commercial potential. I recommend reviewing the presentation, but Vicinium is administered in the same way, through immunotherpay, as BCG, thus existing doctors will have little barriers to using the drug.

Sesen gives some parameters around potential market potential in their presentation, but it remains uncertain how successful the drug will be. For what it's worth, in Sesen's 2019 2nd quarter 10-Q, they updated their estimate of "contingent consideration", which is the piece that would be due to Micromet (and Enzon) under their current assumptions of the Vicinium's potential:

Sesen is assuming $90 million in contingent consideration, up substantially from their assumption at the end of 2018. As ENZN notes in their latest Q (page 7), this has 2 components 1) a milestone payment for FDA approval (around $1 million is our understanding, split between the 2 companies) and 2) 2% of net sales for the first 10 years of commercial sales of Vicinium.

Again, it's very early, with Vicinium not even approved yet, and the ultimate contingent consideration will certainly be significantly different from their current accrual. That said, clearly SESN is optimistic on the drug. The $90 million accrual implies expectations of Vicinium revenue of hundreds of millions annually.

Sesen finished 2Q19 with $65 million in cash, having had $10.6 million in expenses in the 2nd quarter (excluding the contingent accrual increase). Assuming a constant burn rate, which we'd expect more likely to moderate given that the Vicinium clinical trials are done, they're funded for another year and a half or more. Approval is likely in the 1st half of 2020.

Another interesting caveat is this: Sesen did an equity raise in June of 2019, raising $28 million. The stock sale came with warrants which only have a one year term. They expire in June of 2020. In addition, the stock is well below the strike price of $1.47. Clearly the funds who subscribed to the raise are bullish on Vicinium as well as optimistic about how quickly the drug is approved and goes to market. The clinical data which has come out since this raise was consistent with the stage II data and, we believe, fully supports the approval and commercial viability of Vicinium.

Yet SESN stock has remained a dog. The stock is down 19% since the June 19 secondary, despite positive clinical data and progression toward approval. Perhaps this is the result of a stock which is down over 90% in the last 5 years:

Or perhaps few are paying attention. Sesen has one promising drug and a mere $120 million market cap. The analysts who follow it seem to be blase. Laidlaw for one hasn't published an update since March although the analyst downgraded the stock in August.

Enzon has rallied lately and trades at all time highs and roughly double where the stock might liquidate at should Vicinium fail to get approved or go to market. But with 44.2 million shares outstanding, should Sesen's $90 million contingent estimate come to pass, and Enzon be successful in getting their 50% of that, Enzon would be worth north of $1 per share, over 4x the current price.

Should Sesen's assumptions be close to the mark, the implied revenue of Vicinium could make SESN a billion dollar plus valuation. Should the unlikely happen and Vicinium not get approval, SESN has substantial downside, but might choose to themselves liquidate.

We are long both.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SESN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.