PNC Financial Delivers A Low-Drama Quarter

I didn't think PNC Financial (PNC) was all that cheap coming out of second-quarter earnings, but I thought a relatively better outlook for stable, positive performance from this well-respected bank could give an edge to the shares. The shares have outperformed the sector by a small margin since then (by around 1% to 2%), and PNC's low-drama third quarter should be reassuring for investors.

Despite a less-favorable (at the moment) skew toward commercial lending, PNC has a good set of fee-generating businesses, credibility on cost leverage improvement, and organic growth opportunities as the bank continues to target new markets for its middle-market lending operation (Boston, Phoenix, Portland, and Seattle). Valuation is just "okay", with prospective long-term annualized returns in the high single digits to low double digits, but an okay price for an above-average bank isn't a bad trade-off for long-term investors.

A Healthy Core Beat

Most banks that I'd put in the "high quality" bucket that have reported so far have reported good quarters, and PNC is no different. The core EPS beat wasn't all that large (about $0.07 or 2.5%), but it was a beat all the same. Guidance on net interest income was a little soft, but I think management will find some levers at other line items to offset the pressure.

Revenue rose about 1% yoy and 2% qoq on an adjusted core basis, coming in about 2% better than expected. Outperformance was balanced across both the spread and fee-generating businesses. Net interest income rose about 1% yoy and was up very slightly sequentially, as balance sheet growth offset 7bp of qoq NIM pressure driven by weaker loan and security yields. Fee income rose 5% qoq on a core basis, with decent growth in asset management and some weakness in corporate services.

Operating expenses rose 1% both yoy and qoq, and although absolute opex came in as expected, the higher revenue base meant a roughly one-point beat on efficiency ratio; several banks have shown good cost leverage this quarter (an invaluable tool in offsetting spread pressure), but it's nevertheless welcome. Pre-provision profits rose 4% qoq on a core basis, and tangible book value improved by 2%.

Loan Growth Comes In A Bit

I was a little surprised at the better loan growth that PNC posted in the second quarter, and that came back toward Earth a bit this quarter but still comped favorably. Loans rose more than 6% yoy on a period-end and average basis and a little more than 1% on an average qoq basis. That's a little better than the average for larger banks, and incrementally better performance in commercial lending drove the beat; PNC posted almost 1% qoq growth in average C&I loans and 1.5% growth in CRE loans - beating the industry averages and specific peers like Comerica (CMA), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

PNC doesn't seem to be abandoning pricing discipline to drive lending growth. Loan yields declined on a sequential basis, but the 9bp sequential decline was better than the results at many peers, where double-digit qoq yield declines have been fairly common.

PNC's deposit base is still performing relatively well. The 5% yoy decline in average non-interest-bearing deposits was a middle-of-the-pack result (JPMorgan (JPM) and U.S. Bancorp did better, Citi (C) did worse), but the bank's overall cost of deposits remains fine (and more or less middle of the pack).

Loan loss provisioning jumped this quarter, but non-performing loan balances increased only 2% (and were flat sequentially), with only a small uptick in charge-offs.

If It's Not Broken, Don't Break It

Investors shouldn't expect any meaningful strategic shifts from PNC in the near future. From the point where this banking cycle started through today, management has been consistent in its philosophy and messaging. PNC isn't interested in branch bank M&A and is instead committed to a program of focused middle-market commercial lending growth and an organic retail growth strategy that combines an expanded digital offering with a "branch lite" model - a sort of "middle ground" between the more branch-intensive growth plans of JPMorgan and Bank of America (BAC) in select markets and Citi's digital-focused plan.

Management does believe that deposit pricing is at an inflection point and that deposit pricing will decline at a faster rate in the fourth quarter. I'm skeptical; I don't see as much room for deposit price declines, particularly as many banks are still willing to compete for deposits to fund loan growth (particularly those banks that intend to use loan growth to offset spread pressure). On the other hand, I think the Street may still be underestimating some of the operating leverage potential PNC has, though I think management will look for that balance between buoying near-term results and not compromising longer-term growth.

The Outlook

Although PNC's 2019 core earnings are looking a little better, the overall picture doesn't change so much given the offsetting weakness in net interest income expected next year. I still believe PNC can generate pre-provision profit growth through this rate-cutting part of the cycle, but it could be close, particularly in the second and third quarters of 2020. That doesn't really impact my long-term valuation framework, but we all know stocks can react significantly to shorter-term results. I still value PNC on a set of modeling assumptions that drive long-term core earnings growth in the 3% to 4% range and near-term ROTCE of more than 14%. Those approaches support a fair value in the mid-$140s.

The Bottom Line

Like JPMorgan (and U.S. Bancorp), PNC looks more or less fairly valued now. Investors who want wider discounts to fair value need to take on the risks that go with stocks like Citi or Wells Fargo, or look at select stories that just don't seem to be getting their full due (like First Horizon (FHN)) for various reasons. Specific to PNC, I see this as a fine hold and maybe a decent buy-and-hold idea for investors who want a relatively low-drama bank led by a dependable and credible management team.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.