NextEra Energy: Constructive Overseers, EPS And Dividend Growth, And Superior Fundamentals

There is no better way to stay in the good graces of those controlling your profitability than to offer the lowest prices in the state - by a country mile.

Taking a strategy of focusing on utility regulatory assessment, coupled with consistency in earnings and dividend growth and current market fundamental valuations, to the implementation stage produces an interesting list of candidates and a clear winner.

A previous article on SA reviewed a research tool for analyzing the state PUC regulatory oversight environment in which utilities operate. Titled "Rating Utility Overseers", the article offers the following table as a reference point for comparison of financial support offered by various states. S&P Credit has maintained a similar assessment since at least 2008 when I discovered this secret gem for utility due diligence research. Previously known as the "S&P US Utility Regulatory Environment Assessment", the map and table are currently maintained by Regulatory Research Associates of S&P. The current iteration of the Rankings is first in three groups: Above Average (AA), Average (AVG), and Below Average (BA), and then by levels: 1, 2, and 3, with 1 being the highest in the grouping. With no states listed as the highest, AA1, and the lowest, BA3, state PUC commissions are effectively ranked into seven levels.

The strategic concept is utility firms with regulatory oversight considered by the credit agencies to be more supportive should produce better long-term returns for its investors. With state PUCs having a very effective choke-hold on utility profitability, it would make sense that more constructive regulatory environments should positively impact the financial health and success of utility firms in their state. The article then identified utilities serving those states ranked AA2 and AA3, totaling 25 stocks.

The next funnel is to review these 25 stocks for 10-year consistency in generating earnings and dividend per share growth, as measured by CFRA SPGMI Ranking. Formerly known as the decades-old S&P Equity Quality score, CFRA offers this as a standard fundamental ranking as part of their stock reports. The tool is just as described - an evaluation of the firm's managerial expertise in generating the two most important drivers of shareholder returns: earnings per share growth and dividend per share growth. The time period analyzed of 10-yrs is sufficiently long to usually incorporate at least one economic downturn and these ratings are dynamic, changing over time. For example, most financial institutions fell from a quality rating in the A category pre-2007 and fell to the low B or below by 2010. SPGMI Ranking of A+ is the highest, B+ is considered average, and D is the lowest. Most every US utility stock has a SPGMI Ranking, and currently, there are three utility stocks listed as A+, five listed as A, and twelve listed as A-.

Combining these two simple screens should identify utility firms with above-average regulatory environments and with a history of generating long-term above-average earnings and dividend growth. The list below offers those regulated utilities in states rated as AA-2 or AA-3 with SPGMI Rankings of A- and higher, and includes eight firms: Spire (SR), Atmos Energy (ATO), Xcel Energy (XEL), WEC Energy (WEC), Alliant Energy (LNT), Chesapeake Utilities (CPK), NextEra Energy (NEE), and Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF).

The table lists the regulatory environment assessment, the state, CFRA SPGMI Quality Ranking, type of utility (gas, electric, multi-utility), 5-yr average return on invested capital (ROIC), and an approximate percentage of business overseen by that specific state utility regulators based on customer base, rate base, or revenues, excluding non-state PUC regulated businesses such as pipelines, transmission, and storage assets. Of interest is the approximate percentage of business affected by state PUC regulators. For example, a diversified utility could own multiple asset classes in multiple states and the amount of business affected by a specific state PUC regulatory environment could be insignificant, as is the case with Atmos Energy with only 7% of its customer base in Virginia and Mississippi vs. Alliant Energy with almost 93% of its customers in Wisconsin and Iowa combined.

Another stock selection funnel I use is a personal calculation of various fundamental attributes based on today's market valuations. Over the years, I have developed the GMI Ratings to evaluate different values and is the basis of the Guiding Mast Investment stock selections. As described in our website:

The "perfect" stock would be rated A+ by SPGMI, would be trading at a 2020 PEG Ratio less than 1.0, would have a broker timeliness consensus ratio of at least 2.2, a 2020 earnings yield of 8%, and would have a dividend yield of 5% or higher. As stocks move above or below these fundamental thresholds, the Guiding Mast number changes. For instance, a company rated B for Quality carries a handicap of 12 while an A+ company has no handicap.

Utilities don't usually score very high on our ratings calculations due to a preference for stocks valued at or below their 5-yr EPS growth rate, coupled with higher earnings yield valuations. Historically, stocks in the utility sector offer very high forward PEG ratios and quite low forward earnings yield valuations. For utilities, our process is best used as a comparison tool within the sector as an overall "buy" recommendation usually accompanies ratings higher than 75. While some may question the inclusion of consensus broker recommendations, it is important to acknowledge their opinions do move money in and out of a specific stock. For example, NEE with a 1.8 consensus recommendation should attract more buyers interest than SR with a 3.4 recommendation.

Based on the caveats above, NextEra Energy offers the best combination of fundamental valuations, historical ability to generate long-term EPS and dividend growth, and the firm operates in states with more constructive regulatory environments.

I classify NextEra as one of those stocks which seem to be always overvalued. I bought my initial position several years ago and have been quite pleased with its performance. What continues to intrigue me is management's ability to generate a very nice return for investors while also maintaining one of the lowest electric rates in the US. Included in their latest investor presentation is the slide below. According to the company, electric rates in its FPL service territory are 16% below its Florida peers and an astonishing 27% below the national average. What regulatory body would object to utilities under their jurisdiction providing services 27% cheaper than the national average?

To reiterate, NEE has generated higher overall investor returns while also offering rate payers the lowest prices in the state and substantially below the national average. I emphasize this comment above because of the importance for investors to consider this fact, it is the major reason I initially bought into this overvalued stock and is why NEE should continue to reward its shareholders with above sector-average returns.

Dividendchannel.com offers the following graphic comparing 10-yr annual total returns for NEE of 19.2% vs. the S&P Utility ETF (XLU) total return of 11.6%.

While I usually shy away from stocks that are historically expensive, NextEra has proven its ability to generate returns far in excess of peer's performance. I am quite pleased with my holdings and recommend NEE as a core utility holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE, EMRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's Note: Please refer to my SA profile page for full list of disclosures.