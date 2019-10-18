We see the fundamentals as far stronger than implied by this discount.

As of 9/30/19 2CHYP, our high yield REIT portfolio, has been up and running for 3 years and a quarter. Over this time frame, there have been a variety of environments and REIT valuations have changed materially. At this time, we are facing a new challenge in that REITs as a whole are getting frothy.

How does one build a REIT portfolio in an environment where the REIT index trades at 22X 2019 FFO?

Well, it starts by being very different than the index.

Our dividend yield is 8.4% compared to 3.5% for the index and these higher dividends are well supported as our payout ratio is actually lower than that of the index. The key here is that 2CHYP’s price to FFO of 8.5X provides ample cashflow with which to pay dividends and still afford the underlying companies capital to reinvest in their businesses. The REITs constituting the index have a much harder time doing this as the 22X P/FFO translates to a cashflow yield of less than 5% for the REIT index.

Increased skewing

Despite the high multiple of the index, there are still ample opportunities available in the REIT space. It turns out the bloat is concentrated in the names that received the bulk of the capital inflows as money came into the REIT space seeking bond alternatives. It was a seeming herd mentality with certain REITs getting all the capital flows despite minimal differences with other REITs that received little or no inflows. This leaves an environment of enhanced mispricing, ripe for picking quality REITs at attractive multiples.

2CHYP is driven by cashflows

We are agnostic to whether REITs are in-favor or out of favor. The price fluctuations that occur as a result have little impact on the underlying power of the portfolio. It is the cashflow generation and dividends received that make 2CHYP work.

As dividends come in, we reinvest the proceeds in undervalued securities which add to the FFO and dividend production of the portfolio. As our securities appreciate we recycle them into new undervalued securities. This process results in growing cashflows and dividends over time.

As it stands today, the 2CHYP portfolio brings in $13,405 of FFO annually and $9,937 of dividends.

The portfolio

This translates to a cashflow yield on original cost (started with $100K in 2CHYP) of 13.4% and a dividend yield on cost of 9.9%.

We intend to grow the dividends and cashflow continuously over time. A crucial part of growing the dividends is to continuously pivot into that which is underappreciated by the market. Right now, REIT investors overly love industrial and overly hate retail, so we have pivoted largely away from industrial and into more retail REITs.

The under and overweights in those sectors respectively are a response to what we perceive as substantial market mispricing.

Industrial – Underweight

I firmly believe that industrial REITs are overvalued right now. The market seems to have forgotten what happened in the Great Recession in which industrial was among the worst performing REIT sectors. These properties are highly cyclical and have issues with being overly fungible. When occupancy rates drop in a recession, the tenant is granted all the negotiating power. Since a variety of warehouses in each submarket would largely fulfill the same function, the tenant can threaten to move to whichever charges the lowest rent. In some cases, rents fell to less than a dollar per foot during the financial crisis.

The e-commerce tailwind is great right now and Prologis just came out with yet another strong report, but these good times won’t last forever yet many of the industrial REITs are priced for perpetual growth. STAG Industrial (STAG) stands as one of few with a reasonable valuation. Its price is less frothy because the market does not like its willingness to acquire in secondary locations. I actually prefer the secondary locations for 2 reasons:

Middle American markets are far less sensitive to trade wars than the coastal port cities where the other industrial REITs concentrate. Fewer numbers of competing properties reduce the issue of competing on rent. If there are no other warehouses on the same bus routes, the tenant would have to hire a whole new work force for the new location. That makes switching warehouses to save a buck on rent less viable.

STAG provides a way to maintain exposure to this growth sector without paying for the growth. Its 16.3X multiple is cheaper than the average REIT.

Retail - Overweight

Our spread of 4 different securities in retail is an exercise in humility as we cannot pinpoint what exactly is going wrong with retail. Our conviction is that mall REIT prices are broadly too low, but the best opportunity depends on what one believes is the root of the problem. There are a number of theories out there, each with some merit.

Bad tenants theory

Low quality doom theory

Too many malls theory

The bad tenant theory states that mall REITs are struggling due to their tenant mix. Specifically, too much apparel and not enough experiential. If this is the underlying problem with malls, Washington Prime (WPG) is well positioned. Lou Conforti (CEO of WPG) saw the apparel problem years ago and set up an incentive program for WPG’s leasing agents to bring in experiential tenants. As a result, WPG malls are further along than peers in becoming lifestyle malls. The enhanced vibrancy should bring in more customers and indeed sales per foot has risen in WPG malls.

The too many malls theory sites the statistic on retail square footage per capita being nearly double in the U.S. compared to the rest of the world. As such a portion of retail space, particularly malls, will have to close or convert to other uses. If this is the primary issue, CBL Properties Preferred E (CBL) (NYSE:CBL.PE) is well positioned. The idea here is that the preferred is high enough in the capital stack that its value will be protected by the underlying value of the real estate, even if a good portion of properties have to liquidate or convert. CBL’s enterprise value per foot is sufficiently low that its raw land value goes a long way toward covering the preferred. CBL’s malls are not all in major cities, but they are in the dominant locations of medium size cities which makes them ideal for conversion in the event that is necessary.

The low quality doom theory states that malls below a certain threshold of quality, often measured by sales per foot, are going down regardless of management or tenant mix. I find this theory to be the least credible of the bear cases for malls as it does not normalize for supply. For example, a mall in the 60 th largest MSA is likely to have lower sales per foot than the 35 th largest MSA so this theory would blindly state the mall in the 60 th MSA would close before that in the 35 th. However, it may be the case that the mall in the 60 th largest MSA is the only shopping destination in the area where the mall in the 35 th largest MSA is one of 5 shopping destinations. My money is on the only game in town mall rather than the highly competed mall in the bigger city.

That being said, I think there is some merit to the idea that higher sales per foot malls are generally better. This is the role Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) plays in the portfolio. It has high sales per foot, designating it as a low A mall operator, but it trades at a valuation closer to that of the B mall REITs. Thus, if the A malls survive, PEI could experience material multiple expansion.

As time wears on and more earnings reports come out I am increasingly convinced that Macerich (MAC) is well positioned regardless of the underlying problem in retail. Over the time period in which MAC has fallen from its former high of around $90 to about $27.50 it has grown organically.

Source: SNL Financial

Sure it had a bad quarter in 2Q18, but the overall trend is still positive same store NOI. A bad quarter doesn’t justify the market price falling to a third of its former price.

The bottom line is that MAC has trophy caliber properties that are performing like trophy properties. I highly doubt that some of the highest quality malls in the nation will fail and since failure is being at least partially priced in, there is significant upside to MAC shares.

Fiber Infrastructure – Overweight

One of the biggest problems I have with ETFs is that they claim to provide diversification by having exposure to the whole market. However, since they are market cap weighted they only provide exposure to the big stuff. Fiber infrastructure is an important part of the economy and a growing sector as 5G is rolled out yet the REIT ETFs have nearly 0 exposure to fiber infrastructure assets.

Why?

Because Uniti (UNIT) is a mid-cap and it is the only REIT with a focus on fiber infrastructure.

As I have discussed the Windstream issue on countless occasions I will skip that in this UNIT description and instead talk about the potential UNIT has as a growth company once that situation is resolved. Fiber comes in many forms ranging from long-haul backbones to last mile delivery. Uniti has tight clumps of fiber in secondary citiy locations which is primarily used for medium distance and last mile. Some market participants incorrectly think long-haul fiber is better because it has higher demand.

While it is true that there are more entities in need of long-haul fiber, there is also more redundancy. If a company is looking to transmit their data from California to NYC there are countless fiber providers to which they can turn, but if you want backhaul for a macro tower in Missouri, UNIT may be the only provider. For this reason, rental rates per strand mile are actually higher in rural areas than they are for long-haul.

I think this high value aspect of UNIT’s vast fiber portfolio has been entirely overlooked with all the focus on Windstream. Upon the potential resolution in December, we anticipate significant multiple expansion for UNIT, even if there is a bit of a rate cut on its Windstream lease. UNIT is fundamentally a growth company and a sub 4X FFO multiple is not reflecting the growth.

Manufactured Housing – Overweight

The manufactured housing REIT sector contains 3 different types of properties:

RV parks Retirement communities Workforce housing

Sun communities (SUI) and Equity Lifestyles (ELS) are more focused on the RVs and retirement communities while UMH Properties is primarily concerned with providing affordable workforce housing.

Fundamentally I like both retirement communities and workforce housing. RV parks are subject to cultural preferences such as the desire to own an RV. I see no reliable way to anticipate how many people want to own RVs 10 years from now, so I would give RV parks a neutral multiple. I’m not going to pay for growth when the growth is dependent on an unpredictable trend. Thus, I am not going to pay the extreme multiples of ELS and SUI which trade at 32X and 31X 2019 estimated FFO respectively.

Workforce housing has much more discernable demand drivers with the primary driver being employment in the rust belt where UMH operates. Employment has been great with unemployment reaching its lowest level in decades. Wage growth has also been decent. UMH is positioned to benefit from these employment trends and trades at a far more reasonable multiple than its MH sector peers.

Data security – Overweight

Iron Mountain (IRM) is continuously held to strangely high standards and punished for only doing somewhat well. The market is not satisfied with IRM’s growth of the bottom line because the growth is coming from international rather than domestic. There are circling fears of a miss in Q3 and Q4 due to paper prices and currency fluctuations.

Paper prices and currency fluctuations are in fact impactful to IRM’s bottom line as it is a highly international company that sells a lot of recyclable paper. In my view these are temporary headwinds which are fully out of the company’s control. They have no real impact on the long run fundamental trajectory of the business and are one time in nature.

A potential miss on upcoming earnings does not justify the 25% discount to NAV at which IRM trades and it is this unusual discounting that allows us to invest in IRM. As value investors it is not always easy to buy global leaders in a given industry because they usually trade at high prices, so we are happy to grab up IRM shares while it remains at such a discount.

Hotels – Neutral weight

Hotel REITs are a tricky place to invest right now because the extreme cheapness at which the REITs trade is somewhat matched by the challenging fundamental environment. While RevPAR is at or near an all-time high, a variety of expenses are preventing the strong revenues from making it to the bottom line. Labor costs have risen materially and real estate taxes for hotels are reaching new peaks.

FFO growth will likely remained challenged for the foreseeable future, but there is still opportunity for the NAV play. RLJ Lodging (RLJ) trades at less than 80% of NAV and it is actively realizing its NAV through large dispositions of assets. Proceeds from the sales are going to a combination of debt paydown and share buybacks. Dispositions have been focused on the lower quality assets, so RLJ is left with a higher end portfolio which will soon show up in RevPAR numbers.

Office – Neutral weight

We have long disliked the office real estate sector due to tenants generally having power over landlords. This dynamic exists for 3 main reasons:

High national vacancy rates A long history of tenant improvement expenses which sets an unhealthy precedent Continued supply growth forces existing offices to compete on rate to keep tenants from moving to fresh developments.

This power dynamic makes leasing and re-leasing financially painful for the landlord and causes true earnings to be significantly lower than FFO. At this point, I believe much of the office sector is significantly overvalued.

The office REITs we hold are able to mitigate leasing risk.

S L Green (SLG) has unmatched expertise in NYC where it holds a critical concentration of assets. The combination of market share and leasing experience has allowed them to get favorable rent rolls. SLG is a well-managed company that has historically traded at a premium to peers and around its NAV. Today, it is available for a severe discount in both AFFO multiple and NAV. Growth outlook is positive, so we see no fundamental justification for this discount.

Global Net Lease (GNL) gets around the leasing problem by having minimal leasing activity. Its offices are triple net with very long lease terms. GNL is of a new vintage such that the majority of its leases are still fresh and will not be rolling for another 6+ years. Thus, we see clean cashflows ahead and these are big cashflows as GNL has an FFO yield of nearly 10%.

Healthcare – Overweight

Healthcare REITs are often lumped into a single sector, but each property type has distinctly different fundamentals. In recent years we have been down on SNFs (skilled nursing) and SH (senior housing) while liking MOBs (medical office) and acute care hospitals.

Recent changes to PDPM may make the SNF properties more reliable as I suspect this will improve tenant EBITDAR coverage. EBITDAR for SNFs had been hovering around 1.2X to 1.3X which is too close for comfort. Once some data comes out confirming EBIDTAR coverages rising to maybe 1.5X, I would be more inclined to get back into the SNF sector.

For now, our healthcare exposure is in MOBs and hospitals because we believe the valuations are imbalanced. Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW) have consistently traded among the cheapest multiples in the healthcare sector despite being in the fundamentally stronger property types. Strong management enhances the strength of their underlying portfolios. GMRE’s CEO has a history of taking his companies profitably full cycle and MPW is firmly the market leader in hospital ownership.

For both GMRE and MPW, FFO multiples have expanded due to strong price appreciation, but we still see a bit of room to run. Perhaps as these get closer to full value we will look to transition into a value SNF REIT if PDPM proves beneficial to the sector.

Corrections – Overweight

Corrections is a great area of diversification for our portfolio as its drivers are entirely idiosyncratic to the rest of real estate.

Much like fiber infrastructure, the REIT index has a near 0 weight in corrections. This is why I don’t buy into the idea that ETFs are diversified. The market cap weighted indices entirely miss exposure to many areas while holding vast amounts of redundancy in other areas. Does the index really need to hold huge quantities of CCI, SBAC and AMT (all tower companies)?

Our investment here is a bet on the eventual correction of misinformation that is currently at an all time high. Factual falsehoods regarding this industry have become prevalent in politics and therefore in the media which has had clear impacts on the market pricing of CXW:

Pension funds have been socially pressured to sell out of the industry

Banks have been socially pressured to stop lending to the industry

There is fear that policy makers may be politically pressured to change policy adversely for the industry

The market is seeing these moves as huge sources of uncertainty. Based on price movements it would seem a high number of investors have stepped to the sidelines.

We like to be greedy when others are fearful, so we have come in and scooped up a substantial position at a cashflow yield that is far too high for the fundamental strength of CXW. This is a growing company with double digit FFO/share growth coming up in 2020. Double digit growth is not often seen trading at multiples below 7X and I suspect the multiple is only that low because social pressures have reduced demand for shares.

Over time, the correct facts will get out and reduce the social pressure. Both Core Civic and its peer Geo Group (GEO) have put out highly detailed ESG reports and they have launched a tremendous outreach effort to educate the public on the ethics of the industry. We think this outreach will work over time, allowing the pensions and banks to come back in.

Performance

Since inception on 7/1/16, 2CHYP has returned just over 27% which is nothing special as that is roughly what the REIT market has done. It is a little ahead of REITs as measured by the MSCI U.S. REIT index (RMS) at 21.5% and a little behind the iShares U.S. REIT ETF which turned in 27.59%.

While returns are undoubtedly important, I would guide attention toward the underlying fundamentals as a better indicator of future performance. The REIT index is getting bloated with a P/FFO now exceeding 22X and a dividend yield of just 3.5%. In contrast, 2CHYP has stayed true to its value principals with a P/FFO of 8.5X which fully supports its 8.41% dividend yield.

A good chunk of the index return came from multiple expansion which for the REIT index has gone from just over 17X at the start of 2019 to about 22X.

Source: SNL Financial

2CHYP’s P/FFO went from 8.34x at the start of 2019 to 8.5X at 9/30/19. I believe this is an important distinction because our returns came from the cashflow generated by the underlying companies through the form of dividends while much of the index returns came from multiple expansion.

It seems likely to me that the companies will keep cashflowing and paying dividends, but I don’t know how much more room there is for multiples to keep expanding for the index.

Our focus remains on steadily growing the FFO and dividends of the portfolio and we believe this will translate into a strong and steady return.

