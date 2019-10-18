Linamar: Diversified Manufacturer At An Attractive Price

Note: All figures discussed will be in CAD unless specified as otherwise.

Thesis

Strong management, operational efficiency, and revenue diversification have allowed Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF) to consistently generate strong margins and build a sound financial position. A recently poor business environment has led investors to sell Canadian manufacturing stocks, leading to a discounted value. Although headwinds are still present, current share prices create an attractive buy.

Introduction

Canadian manufacturing stocks have come under selling pressure in recent years. The general deterioration of major purchasers in the auto industry, coupled with unrelenting fears of tariffs in the wake of global trade wars, has left little room for optimism. These fears, although accurately placed, can often times be exaggerated in magnitude. While valuations of many in the industry have been extremely volatile in the previous five years, the underlying fundamentals have remained steady. Although the industry outlook is still uncertain, current valuations create an attractive purchasing opportunity that adequately compensates for risks. One example comes from Canada's second largest auto parts manufacturer, Linamar Corporation. Linamar's stock has performed poorly in 2019 as it continued a slide that began in the first half of 2018. The company has traded with a great deal of volatility in recent years and currently trades at a price last seen in 2014.

The company is a global manufacturer that operates two business segments: industrial and transportation. The industrial business arm focuses on the production of equipment for agricultural and industrial purchasers, selling products such as high-quality mobile industrial and harvesting equipment. The transportation division (previously called powertrain/driveline) develops and manufactures precision metallic components for use in vehicles and power generation machines. The company currently employs approximately 28,000 people across 61 manufacturing facilities, 10 research and development centers and 25 sales offices. The company generated approximately $7.6 billion in revenue through 2018, with sales spanning 17 countries.

A recent investor presentation saw a downward revision in sales forecast. This forewarning caused a brief sell-off that saw Linamar break through previous 52-week lows. The stock has since rebounded, riding the coattail of yet another round of positive news in the ongoing trade dispute. At this point, it would be premature to assume the positive news will continue and have an impact on Linamar's bottom line. Autos are still expected to witness declining profits and thus Linamar still faces headwinds regardless of the outcome. Despite these concerns, Linamar's current valuation creates a nice safety of margin for investors, and its earnings track record leaves one hopeful in the company's ability to handle poor market conditions. An ability to diversify its operations has allowed management to grow its top line while simultaneously increasing cost efficiency.

Diversified Earnings With Strong Margins

Since being founded in 1966 by Frank Hasenfratz, the company has grown from a one-man operation into a multi-billion-dollar company. Sizable growth in revenue through the past 10 years shows the company's ability to expand, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%.

Sales (000s)

(Source: Linamar Annual Report 2018-2010)

An increased market share in its OEM parts for automobile producers has been a major factor in Linamar's increasing revenues. Although the auto industry has slumped in recent years, the decision by automobile makers to outsource some of its manufacturing has had a positive impact for manufacturers. The firm's decision to manufacture products in-house has proven to be one of Linamar's greatest competition in this space. The firm differentiated itself within the industry by focusing on production that requires a higher degree of accuracy from other components found in vehicles. These pieces, typically found in the powertrain or driveline, are more difficult to produce in-house as they require more expensive and precise manufacturing. Despite not being the largest Canadian OEM producer, Linamar has positioned itself nicely to capture sales from outsourced production.

In differentiating its production, management has also entered other markets in which Linamar's high-precision production can prove useful. The company recently partnered with Protean Electric, an automotive company developing systems for hybrid and electric vehicles. This partnership could assist Linamar in capturing more market share in what is expected to be a growing segment of the auto industry.

Linamar has also in recent years begun growing and diversifying its industrial division. Expanding its operations within the energy industry, the firm has begun producing driveline components for wind turbines. Another layer of diversification comes from the recent purchase of MacDon in 2018. This adds to its agricultural equipment capabilities and creates an alternate revenue stream to its industrial equipment manufacturing.

Linamar has shown the ability to leverage traits that differentiate the firm from other producers and enter new markets where these capabilities can be effectively employed. While it is often common for firms to witness deterioration in profit and cash flow margins when diversifying, Linamar has been able to widen these margins and grow its bottom line. With operating and net income margin CAGR at 4.9% and 7.7% respectively over the previous eight year.

Operating & Net Income Margins

(Source: Linamar Annual Report 2018-2010)

An impressive growth in Linamar's cash flow margins provides indication that the company's earnings have been organic and free from management manipulation or distortion. No other disparity between earnings and cash flow has emerged to create any cause for concern. Nor does the income statement leave any suspicion.

EBITDA (000s) & EBITDA Margin

(Source: Linamar Annual Report 2018-2010)

Breaking down the two business segments for Linamar allows the analyst to see where the bulk of revenue growth stems from.

Revenue Break Down By Division

(Source: Linamar Annual Report 2018-2010)

Although the transportation division makes up the majority of revenue, it produces significantly narrower operating margins. It is thus a positive sign to see management has focused on growing the industrial division, with the CAGR for revenue more than doubling that of transportation (21.5% to 9.5%). The purchase of MacDon plays a large role in this increase with 2018, the year of the acquisition, witnessing the greatest jump. In any respect, the focus on growing its more profitable business division is a positive sign for investors.

Industrial and Transportation Operating Margins

(Source: Linamar Annual Report 2018-2012)

Overall the company has been able to effectively manage expenses as it continues to grow, one caveat being financing costs. Its recent acquisition of MacDon led to a spike in debt to fund the purchase, leading to a jump in interest payments. While this jump was fairly sizable compared to previous years, it doesn't create much cause for concern. Financing costs leading up to 2018 were mainly flat and easily covered. Although the debt service ratio has been halved, sitting at approximately 12 currently leaves more than enough room for potential drops in earnings.

Debt Service Coverage Ratio

(Source: Linamar Quarterly Report 2019Q2-2017Q1)

Aside from cost management Linamar has shown high operational efficiency. The effective implementation of the strategies previously discussed has allowed the management to boast impressive returns for investors. Measures such as return on equity and assets highlight this characteristic for the company.

Return on Assets and Equity

(Source: Linamar Annual Report 2018-2010)

Although these measures are positive for shareholders, management has seemed somewhat reluctant to distribute these earnings, as dividends have not kept pace with earnings, witnessing a drop in the payout ratio.

Dividend Payout Ratio

(Source: Linamar Annual Report 2018-2010)

The proper balance between retained earnings and dividends in order to generate maximum return for shareholders is difficult. Many firms elect to continually reinvest profits versus paying them out. Whether this is better for shareholders over the long term is not certain, and there are past examples where it has proved less than optimal. It is important to strike the right balance to foster growth and simultaneously ensure shareholders begin seeing an adequate return on their investments. At current levels, the payout is below what would be ideal and could even be doubled. This is not likely to materialize within the near term as earnings headwinds persist. A delay in increasing dividends is acceptable under these conditions, but investors may look to see the payout increase over the long term.

Regardless of the lower dividend, on a historical account, Linamar seems to be a very attractive security, especially given it is trading at a low valuation. The forward-looking picture however is a little less optimistic. The auto sector has been in decline in recent years and as such poses a problem for future revenue generation. This combined with a reduction in capital expenditures across industries fearing a potential recession and the issues caused by global trade tensions have all proven to be headwinds for Linamar. The firm has reduced its forward-looking guidance, and it's difficult to determine exactly how things will play out.

Canadian Manufacturing Industry Outlook

The global trade war has impacted numerous companies, with Linamar being no exception. The auto industry has been hurt by tariffs from various countries, but has also been impacted by cyclical declines in sale volumes and more recently various labor disputes. Mainly an issue in North America, as profits fall, auto makers look to cut back on costs, including labor, and are coming to a head with various unions. Most recently the strike at GM was estimated to cost Linamar $1 million for every day of the strike. Although the GM strike has recently ended, potential for future labor disputes is still high.

Fears of a global recession have also had a negative impact on Linamar's sales as purchasers of its industrial equipment have opted to postpone capital expenditures. The impact has been sizable for Linamar, and in the event of a recession playing out in 2020 or 2021, it could worsen. Despite all the headwinds the firm faces, there are a number of positives that can be looked into. Management has indicated that $8.5-9 billion in revenue has been booked through 2023 or $1.75 billion annually.

Linamar management's strong performance in the past eases some of the concerns of a future recession. Its ability to differentiate end products and diversify its revenue across multiple industries gives a strong indication of the company's prospects to handle a recession. Its wide profit and cash flow margins, along with its ample coverage of both interest and dividends, provide a cushion to manage earnings through a downturn. Even if the negative forward guidance persists for a continued period, Linamar should be able to manage its bottom line.

In the event of a longer recession, Linamar's financial position should be able to withstand a more drawn-out reduction to its earnings. The company has built a sound financial standing over the years that should give investors some peace of mind.

A Recession-Resilient Balance Sheet

Initial review of Linamar's balance sheet shows a fairly sound overall financial position. The years of strong earnings coupled with low dividend payouts have clearly had a positive effect on the company's financial standing. Although as previously mentioned, investors may like to see higher payout in the future, the effective implementation of retained earnings to date is positive. The company's current position has remained strong, with the current account ratio averaging 1.7 over the previous 10 years and currently sits at 2.

Current Account Ratio

(Source: Linamar Quarterly Report 2019Q2-2017Q1)

The company has $130 million in unsecured notes coming due in 2021, but with $438 million in cash on hand, this shouldn't pose any serious problems. Additionally a $573 million credit facility will be maturing in 2021. The 2018 AR does not indicate the amount drawn from this line, and thus it is not clear what dollar amount will be coming due. Taking the most conservative approach and assuming the facility is 100% utilized, Linamar's free cash flow should provide sufficient funds to manage this obligation with expectations for 2019 between $500 and $700 million.

This fairly sound financial position coupled with strong earnings record make Linamar an attractive stock. Its future may hold risks, but the company at current valuation seems to provide an enticing entry point even when considering these uncertainties.

Valuation & Conclusion

The use of a comps analysis when reviewing Linamar is a little difficult given there are only a few comparable companies worth including. Even with the companies selected, there is a divergence in core operations as well as an obvious gap in size. While these differences make the analysis less useful, there are enough similarities to deem it valuable. A full breakdown of the differences and similarities is beyond the scope of this article, but can be found in a review of the industry by Ivey School of Business here.

Comps Analysis (000, 000s)

(Source: Author's own calculations)

The lack of data points in this analysis does create a wide range of share prices. Linamar would be likely to trade somewhere closer to the valuation for Magna (MGA) versus Martinrea (OTCPK:MRETF) in terms of true value. Using a minimum EV/EBITDA ratio of 5x, one could expect to see Linamar trend toward a $60 share price, potentially appreciating over 40%.

Overall when considering the company's historical performance and its future prospects against its current valuation, Linamar provides a potentially profitable opportunity. Risks are present for the company, and further negative news surrounding trade wars or the auto industry could yet see share prices move lower. Those with little urgency for Canadian manufacturing may be wise to sit on the sidelines and wait for a greater discount. On the other hand, individuals with a need or desire to add manufacturing to their portfolio sooner rather than later can look to Linamar for some exposure at a valuable price. It is wise in many cases with downward trending stocks to create a position periodically over a longer period in an attempt to take advantage of further drops in price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LIMAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.