Opera: The Unpopular Opinion

Introduction

Opera (OPRA) went public in July last year. The company raised more than $115 million, giving it a valuation of more than $1.38 billion. Shortly after the IPO, the stock declined by more than 50% and reached an all-time low of $5.5 in December. This year, the stock has managed to recover and is up by more than 80%. At its peak in September, the stock had gained by more than 160%.

There are several reasons why the company has done well this year. First, the company has demonstrated that it can grow. In the most recent quarter, its revenue of $61.73 was $6 million higher than what the market was expecting. This revenue was up by 55% higher than what the company reported in the previous quarter. Its Fintech numbers continued to grow, and the company reported a positive reception of its new products.

Second, the company has attracted some new Wall Street bulls. In July, B.Riley initiated its coverage of the company with a buy rating. Earlier this month, Lake Street initiated the company with a buy rating. They expect the stock to almost double to $19. In total, the four sell-side analysts who cover Opera believe that its stock will move higher. The same is true with Seeking Alpha authors who are either bullish or very bullish.

Thesis

Opera stock has declined by more than 20% in the past one month even as sell-side analysts have maintained their bullish calls. In this article, I will explain my thinking about the company and why I believe its stock will continue moving lower. First, I will explain the risks of the company’s fintech solutions. Second, I will also look at the Opera News solution and the recently-launched classifieds solutions and highlight potential risks.

Fintech Solutions Risks

In the past few years, Opera has been trying to find ways of diversifying its sources income. This is because the company generates slightly below 50% of its revenue from its search arrangements with Google and Yandex. These arrangements mean that Google is the default browser in all Opera browsers except in Russia, where Yandex is the default. The company makes money by receiving a share when its users “conduct searches initiated within the URL bar, default search box, and other search boxes.” This is in itself is a major risk because Google does not need Opera.

Part of the way in which the company is trying to diversify its income is through financial technology (FinTech). On this, the company has launched several payment products targeted to the African and Asian markets. In Nigeria, the company has a 20% stake in OPay, which is a mobile money wallet that allows users to buy mobile airtime and pay bills. In its most recent report, the company said that OPay does more than $7 million worth of transactions every day. The company also runs OKash, which is a product that offers microloans in Kenya and India. In the most recent quarter, the company’s fintech solutions had revenue of $11.6 million.

While I believe that OPay has some potential, I am not thrilled by OKash. To starters, OKash is an unsecured loan product that allows users to borrow money. In Kenya, users can borrow between ksh. 2,500 ($25) and ksh 50,000 ($500). The company charges a maximum annual interest rate of 24%. The shortest term rate for the loan is between 14 days and one year.

In recent years, the market for such loans has been growing fast. In Kenya, the market leaders are companies like Branch and Tala, which have raised more than $242 million and $219 million, respectively. A quick look at the Kenyan version of Google (GOOG) Play Store shows that the most popular finance apps are in this industry.

Source: SimilarWeb

The mobile lending industry is indeed growing. In Kenya, these companies are known to charge high interest rates because customers don’t have many options available. This is because banks in Kenya are afraid of lending to individuals. This is simply because of a Kenyan law that caps interest rates charged by banks to a certain level. Instead, these banks are comfortable lending to the government and companies.

The high interest rates charged by these apps has led to intervention by members of parliament and regulators. It is likely these tough regulations that saw Tala exit the Tanzanian market two months ago. A quick look at user reviews of OKash shows that many users are complaining about the app’s high interest rates. These regulations will likely lead to a squeezed margin in the long term. Worse, competition is rising and reports suggest that more people are defaulting on their obligations. The chart below shows results of a study by CGAP on loan repayments in Kenya and Tanzania.

Source: CGAP

Opera News and Classifieds

Opera is trying to diversify its income using Opera News. It has also launched an online classifieds product in Nigeria known as OList. In the most recent earnings call, the company said that Olist had reached more than 50k advertisers and half a million listings. While the company has touted these products, I have difficulty seeing how it will make money from them. In the most recent earnings call, the company said that:

This progress has positioned us closer to an inflection point, where revenue contribution from our newer initiatives will soon represent the majority of our overall revenue. In fact, the combination of Opera News, FinTech, retail and other new revenue streams have already grown to represent just under half of overall revenue compared to only 15% a year ago. We expect this to grow as we further monetize Opera News as micro-lending continues to expand, our classifieds product scale and we use our strong market position to launch new products.

Opera News has indeed become a very popular application. According to SimilarWeb, Opera News is the second most popular news app in India. It is also the most popular news app in Kenya and Nigeria. In August, the app became the most popular news app in the world. It is also twice as large as Apple (AAPL) News.

The popularity of Opera News is a good thing. However, the challenge is on how to make money from it. The company’s model is to make money using advertisements. It recently launched an ad product known as Opera Ads that will allow companies to advertise on its platform. The challenge here is that most companies have alternative modes of advertisements. They use Google, Instagram, Facebook (FB), and other popular platforms to reach more users. Therefore, I believe that it will be very difficult to scale the ad business.

Moving on to Olist, I don’t believe the product will ever be profitable. For starters, OList is a classified platform that enables anyone to post an ad to sell anything. The industry is very popular in Africa, where Jiji – formerly known as OLX – dominate. Jiji is owned by Naspers, the biggest company in Africa. The product faces two main challenges. First, Jiji is the most popular classifieds company in Africa and India. This means that it will have a major issue competing with the company. Second, online classifieds are highly unprofitable businesses that require a lot of marketing dollars. For example, posting an ad in Olist is free, and the company does not receive a commission when a transaction happens.

Final Thoughts

Opera is not extremely expensive from a valuation standpoint. The company has a valuation of slightly above $1.1 billion. The company has continued to grow revenue, and its EBITDA margin of 23% is not bad. The company is trading at 18x the estimated earnings for this year. This is a reasonable valuation for the company. As I have explained, the biggest challenges I see is in the new businesses the company is adding. It will certainly face certain regulatory headwinds in the fintech products it has launched. I also believe it will face the difficult challenge of monetizing Opera News and OList.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OPRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.