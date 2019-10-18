Lukoil Doubles Dividend Payout: Here Is What It Means For The Stock

Assuming fair yield for a Russian oil and gas stock is 9%, Lukoil's fair price is $113. Hence, shares have at least 27% upside potential.

Now Lukoil is among the cheapest global oil and gas majors with unbelievable yield of 11.3% at current prices.

Lukoil announced a new dividend policy, which implies that from now on, 100% of adjusted free cash flow will be distributed to buybacks and dividends.

Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) is a Russian oil and gas company that operates under Western standards; offering the maximum yield in the industry.

Lukoil is the second largest oil producer in Russia by production volume. That said, unlike similarly large Russian oil companies, it does not have any controlling shareholder and is not a state-run company. This makes it possible for Lukoil to conduct a shareholder-friendly policy, which matches management's interests.

Lukoil is shareholders' best friend on the Russian market

Historically, Lukoil has always tried to apply the standards of the world-renowned oil and gas majors in its policy: its payments to shareholders have included both buybacks and dividends. Lukoil has spent 69% of its FCF on buybacks and dividends altogether, which is a little lower than the average 85-100% of FCF typical of oil and gas majors.

Lukoil closed that gap on October 16: a new dividend policy was adopted, which states that 100% of the adjusted free cash flow will be paid as dividends. The adjusted FCF is FCF excluding buybacks, interest paid and lease obligations repayment. Hence, the company will pay 100% of its FCF as buybacks and dividends, which means an 11.3% yield given buybacks.

Calculation of Lukoil yield according to the new dividend policy. Source: Bloomberg, Russian Rocket calculations

11.3% is more than any Lukoil global peers in the oil and gas industry can offer.

Dividend and buyback combined yield to current stock price of global oil and gas majors. Source: Bloomberg, Russian Rocket calculations

Lukoil steadily generates free cash flow

Lukoil is an almost zero-net-debt company without any plans for huge capital expenditure. Its management announced 2019 CAPEX target as totaling RUB 470 bln, while the Bloomberg consensus was RUB 500 bln. This coupled with the taxation system tied to oil prices as well as dollar-denominated revenue allows Lukoil to generate a stable free cash flow of USD 8 bln.

Lukoil FCF forecast. Source: Bloomberg

Lukoil seems cheap compared to its peers

The main multipliers also show that the company looks cheap compared to the majority of its rivals. We have compared the company's valuation multiples to Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Total (NYSE:TOT), PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), BP (NYSE:BP), Repsol (OTCQX:OTCQX:REPYF), Gazprom Neft (OTCQX:OTCQX:GZPFY), Rosneft (OTCPK:OTCPK:RNFTF), Eni (NYSE:E) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR).

Lukoil is among the cheapest by EV/EBITDA 2019:

EV/EBITDA of global oil and gas majors. Source: Bloomberg

And the second cheapest by P/E 2019:

P/E of global oil and gas majors. Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

An 11.3% yield is way too large for a riskless company of Lukoil's scale. The majors offer an average yield of 7.1% given buybacks. Even if we value Lukoil at a discount of more than 40% compared to its peers, estimating its fair dividend yield at 9% (including buybacks), just like that of the most profitable Russian blue chips that do not offer buybacks, Lukoil's upside will be 28.4% + 7.1% of dividends for 2019. The target price is RUB 7,257 per share, which is $113 for ADR.

Lukoil fair price calculation. Source: Russian Rocket calculations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.