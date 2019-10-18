CK Hutchison Holdings: A Sleeping Giant

The risk is that it is difficult to see what could be the company-specific catalyst that might propel the company's earnings higher.

Investment Thesis

CK Hutchison Holdings (OTCPK:CKHUY) is one of the largest companies listed on the stock exchange of Hong Kong. The unrest in Hong Kong might discourage investors to consider investing there, but in this article, I will show you that if you invest in this company, you are getting diversified businesses in a global arena. China and Hong Kong are no longer their main areas of business.

Background

CKHUY is a large conglomerate with a market capitalization of USD35 billion. It is incorporated in Cayman Islands and has its main listing in Hong Kong (0001.HK), where the head office is located.

It was founded as Cheung Kong Holdings in 1950. This company, together with Hutchison Whampoa, which was established in 1853, formed the two main investment companies controlled by Li Ka-shing. In March of 2015, these two companies were merged, and they separated out the property part of the business, which was put under company CK Asset (1113.HK). I will cover CK Asset in a separate article soon.

Other business activities, outside of properties, come under the umbrella of CK Hutchison Holdings. The main business areas are:

Telecom

They are a global operator of mobile telecommunications and data services. In Europe, it operates under the name of "3 Group Europe" with 42.9 million customers. In Hong Kong and Macao, they have 3.3 million customers. They also have an operation in other Asian markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka with 45.7 million customers.

Last year they started a partnership with Alibaba (BABA) in Hong Kong covering cloud computing, intelligent big data and other digital infrastructures.

Infrastructure

The company has diversified investments in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure-related businesses. Its investments and operations span across Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

CK Infrastructure Holdings (OTCPK:CKISY) is 76.8% owned by CKHUY. That company has its roots from the Hongkong Electric Company, which has been a very profitable electricity producer. From the days of Hong Kong being a British colony, Hongkong Electric had a very good deal with the government giving them a guaranteed minimum return on investment. This arrangement is still in place, although I believe the ROI is considerably lower now than what it was before 1997, CKISY's 2018 Annual Report, they advised that: "Hong Kong business faced reduced allowed returns under the new Scheme of Control, which commenced on 1st January 2019. Despite lower returns than that of the last regime, the new framework will apply for 15 years, providing predictable returns on investment as well as growth opportunities during the new regulatory period".

CKISY, since going public in 1997, has had a stellar track record of delivering dividend growth over 22 consecutive years.

Source: CKISY 2018 Annual Report

It went public at a price of HKD 12.65 and as of 31 December 2018, the price was HKD 59.30. When you include the dividend they have given out, they did deliver an annualized total return to shareholders of about 11% per year. Since CKHUY has almost 80% of the shares in CKISY, most of the dividend flows into CKHUY's bank account.

Retail

With their "Watson Group", they are the world's largest international health and beauty retailer with 15,000 stores in 25 markets. The retail portfolio also comprises supermarkets, consumer electronics, and appliances. They also manufacture and distribute bottled water and beverage products in Hong Kong and China.

Ports & Related Services

The company is the world's leading investor and operator of container ports. It has an interest in 51 ports in 26 countries. Out of the ten busiest container ports in the world, they have a presence in five of them. In 2018, they handled 84.6 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units.

Last year they invested USD600 million in their terminal in Thailand, making it the world's first container terminal that is fully equipped with remote control technologies for its cranes.

Energy

The Group's investments in the energy sector are through "Husky Energy", which is a small, integrated energy company with their main activity in the Western and Atlantic part of Canada. They also have a presence in the United States and the Asia Pacific Region. It is listed on the Canadian stock exchange. This business had a low-profit margin of only 2.97% in 2018.

Finance & Investment

Smaller investments are put under this part of the holding company. They are companies, such as "Hutchison Whampoa (China) Limited" which operates various manufacturing, service, and distribution joint ventures in China and Hong Kong. One of these companies is a biopharmaceutical company called Hutchison China MediTech ("Chi-Med"). This year they sold off 9% interest in "Chi-Med" for USD280 million, reducing their stake from 60.15% to 51.15%.

They also own 21.2% interest in Gama Aviation Plc, a global business aviation services provider listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Another investment is TOM Group, a 36.13% associate which is a technology and media company listed on SEHK. TOM has a technology platform with operations in the e-commerce, social network, and mobile internet, as well as investments in Fintech and advanced data analytics sectors. In addition, its media businesses cover both publishing and advertising segments.

Within the retail space, they also own "Marionnaud", which currently operates approximately 950 stores in 11 European markets, providing luxury perfumery and cosmetic products.

CKHUY also has 45.32% interest in CK Life Sciences Group which is engaged in the business of research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, marketing, sale of, and investment in, products and assets which are nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and agriculture-related.

Within the telecom space, they also own 50% interest in a mobile telecom joint venture with Vodafone Group Plc in Australia.

As of 30 June 2019, the Group had consolidated cash and liquid investments totaling HKD 131 Billion. Their consolidated total bank and other debts amounted to HKD 343 Billion, resulting in a consolidated net debt of HKD 212 Billion and a net debt to net total capital ratio of 26.2%.

2019 Interim Report

The biggest contributor to EBIT is Telecom with 31%, followed by Infrastructure by 29%. The third-largest contributor is the retail part of the business.

As can be seen, only 1% of their EBIT comes from Hong Kong. Despite this fact, as a result of being listed and run out of Hong Kong, the share has been hit severely from the unrest which started on 9th June this year.

One could argue that the slide in the share price had already started even before the regular demonstrations and street violence began. The share had already dropped from roughly HKD 86 to HKD 76 over a period of two months prior to the start of the unrest.

Their balance sheet is solid with a net debt to total capital ratio of 26.2%.

Price to Book Value of just 0.61

It is quite common that conglomerates often trade a discount to other companies. If it was broken up, the sum of the parts should be worth more than what it is today.

Source: Quamnet

When we invest in a company based on a low price to net tangible book value, we always have to ask ourselves what could possibly be the catalyst, which could propel the company higher. The same goes for CKHUY. What could happen that will make its share price higher? After all, it is trading at quite a large discount. As of 16 October 2019, you could buy one share of CKHUY on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for just HKD 73.35, whilst its Book Value is as high as HKD 115.70. That is a price to book of only 0.63

Its dividend yield of 4.3% is quite competitive in comparison with other global conglomerates. Their P/E ratio is also very attractive at just 7.25 However, with EPS of HKD 10.11 their annual dividend of HKD 3.13 means their pay-out ratio is only 31%.

However, perhaps investors are pricing CKHUY at what it is because they believe the yield is insufficient as an equity risk premium, bearing in mind that they operate out of Hong Kong. However, it is important to note that only 10% of its revenue is generated in Hong Kong. They have large business interests in China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

Li Ka-shing (aka "Superman")

Li Ka-shing became the most known businessman in Hong Kong. People love stories of those that made it from rags to riches. His business tentacles reach many pieces of Hong Kong's people's daily life. Many have bought their apartment from his property development company. They get their electricity from his power plant, and the food they buy at "Park N'Shop". Same goes for many other things they buy.

Li Ka-shing officially retired in 2017, and his son Victor took over as CEO. At the top of his business career, Hong Kong's media referred to him as "Superman".

Source: Google Image/asianentrepreneur.org

Nevertheless, being the astute businessman he is, he was early in casting his investment net further afield. Being born in China, (he belongs to the Teochew clan, like my wife), the obvious place to start to invest was in China. In the last few years, he has been criticized publicly in China for "selling out", as he was seen as being disloyal to China. People are entitled to have an opinion. CKHUY and CK Asset still have billions of dollars invested in China. I see nothing wrong in trimming the geographical exposure to any part of an investor's portfolio.

Later on, he invested big in 3 other countries, namely the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and South East Asia. These, incidentally, are English speaking, and the favorite place for Hong Kong people to immigrate to. These countries now contribute as much as 86% of EBIT.

Hong Kong and China are only contributing 14% of EBIT.

He might be a 'Superman", but their share price has not been so "super".

We should benchmark the share's performance against the Hang Seng Index, of which it is one of the largest constituents. It is the twelfth largest company, by market capitalization, with a weighting in the index of 2.17%.

Source: Hang Seng Bank

Had you made an investment in CKHUY back in March of 2015 when the companies split, your investment would now be down 38.4%. This is in comparison to a small gain of 2.8% if you had simply bought the Hang Seng Index.

Source: Yahoo Finance

If we look at how one of CKHUY's subsidiaries, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (NS8U.SI) has done, it gets even worse.

Hutchison Port, as we have showed above, has ports all over the world. The largest part of it is still their part of Hong Kong's ports and in that of nearby Guangzhou Province. Let us not forget that Hong Kong was one of the world's largest container port.

In March 2011, they announced that the company would create a business Trust, like a REIT, and do an IPO on the Singapore Stock Exchange for these assets. Why did they choose Singapore and not Hong Kong? After all, the assets were all in Hong Kong and the neighboring areas. I believe the reason for this is quite simple. First and foremost, Singapore is the number one area for REITs in Asia. Hong Kong investors are not particularly interested in REITs. Singapore has forty-one REITs listed on its stock exchange, while Hong Kong only has eight REITs listed on the stock exchange.

Secondly, the valuation you can achieve in Singapore is more favorable than what you can get in Hong Kong.

When Hutchison Port Holdings Trust went public, the IPO brought in about USD5.4 billion. It is denominated in U.S. dollars. This was at that time the largest offering in South East Asia.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Had you invested in NS8U.SI when it went public at USD0.90 per unit, your investment would now be down 83.5%.

These graphs do not take into account the dividend you would have received.

In fairness towards the Li family and their companies, the poor performances directly after these public offerings are not unique. There are few cases where the public is offered great bargains in IPOs, and that is why Kenneth Fisher calls them "It's Probably Overpriced" in his book "The only 3 Questions That Count". This is, by the way, a book I can highly recommend.

Therefore, the next time you get excited because you might get the chance to invest alongside one of these giants, I think it is wise to ask yourself why this very astute business person wants to sell you a piece of his business. It reminds me of something Warren Buffett once said:

If you have been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.

Conclusion

CKHUY has many very solid legs to stand on. It is highly unlikely that you will see large deterioration in the company's business fundamentals.

As such, their present earnings and dividend should be safe. Whether it will grow is another thing. The controlling Li family is in no need of a higher payout ratio. Bear in mind that dividend payments are tax-free in Hong Kong. I would think that the family's main objective is predominantly to preserve wealth rather than increase the payout to minority shareholders.

Having said that CKHUY is a "must-have", together with HSBC (HSBC) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), for large institutional investors. Therefore, when the dust settles in Hong Kong, funds will most likely flow back in. At that time, CKHUY has a good chance of increasing in price back to its earlier high level slightly above HKD 100 per share.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CKHUY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long: HSBC and Hutchison Port Holding Trust (NS8U.SI)