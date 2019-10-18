A No-Drama Quarter From U.S. Bancorp With Increased Capital Returns On The Horizon

If you want an exciting, dynamic bank, you don’t really look at U.S. Bancorp (USB), but if you want a steady, high-margin performer, particularly during tougher times in the banking cycle, this is a name you consider. To that end, U.S. Bancorp’s third quarter results didn’t have a lot of surprises, though the company’s decision to accelerate capital returns to shareholders was a welcome update.

Management’s recent investor day highlighted some meaningful growth opportunities for U.S. Bancorp, including ongoing investment in payment technologies, branch-lite digital-driven organic consumer banking growth, and maybe even some M&A. Pre-provision growth will probably drop to the low-single digits next year, and I’m only looking for around 3% long-term core earnings growth, but this is a very profitable, well-run bank that is trading at a reasonable valuation today.

Down The Fairway Results

U.S. Bancorp’s third quarter results were pretty much in line with expectations, but between the company’s 10-Q filing, September investor day, and sell-side conference presentation, there were ample opportunities to get the numbers dialed in ahead of time. Even so, with better fee income, in-line expenses, and lower provisioning, USB came in about $0.04 to the good on a core EPS basis.

Revenue rose 4% YoY and 1% QoQ on an adjusted core basis, beating expectations by about 1%, with fee-based revenue driving the growth. Net interest income was down 1% QoQ and NIM contracted 11bp, but both were as expected. Fee income rose 8% YoY and 4% QoQ on an adjusted basis, with relatively underwhelming growth in cards, merchant processing, and trust offset by corporate payments and mortgage banking.

Expenses ticked down slightly on a sequential basis, but U.S. Bancorp’s efficiency ratio improvement (20bp) was just as expected. Pre-provision profits improved more than 3% on a sequential basis, beating expectations by 2% and contributing about three-quarters of the core EPS beat. Provisioning expense was 6% lower than expected, contributing a penny to core EPS. Tangible book value increased by 12% YoY and 2% QoQ – basically matching Citi (C) and PNC (PNC) in what I consider an interesting coincidence.

Loan growth was as expected, but a little better than the average large bank with 1% period-end and just above 1% average QoQ balance growth. CRE lending underperformed peers, but CRE lending isn’t a huge part of USB’s business mix (though it’s about a third larger than PNC’s CRE book), while C&I lending (up 0.4% QoQ) was slightly better. Mortgage lending was quite healthy (up almost 3% QoQ), and card lending was very healthy (up 4% QoQ). Yield compression was tolerable on a peer-comp basis, with a 14bp QoQ contraction.

U.S. Bancorp did fine with respect to non-interest-bearing deposits (down 3.5% YoY on an average balance basis), and interest-bearing deposit costs ticked down 5bp. Credit quality was a positive surprise and remains very healthy with an NPA ratio of just 0.33%.

Investor Day Takeaways – More Growth Opportunities, But Lower Growth Expectations

U.S. Bancorp doesn’t regularly hold investor days (the last was in three years), and management used this one to provide an overview of some growth opportunities and priorities for the bank. The easy headline takeaway, though, was a reduction in long-term growth targets relative to past projections, and I’d likewise note that U.S. Bancorp has actually trailed its last few long-term targets.

Digital was the topic de jour, and if you’d decided to play a drinking game based on the number of times U.S. Bancorp management said that word, you’d be dead (Barclays Jason Goldberg counted 107 uses of the word). Anyway, digital is a big part of U.S. Bancorp’s future, as it is for most large banks. U.S. Bancorp has been spending substantial sums on IT recently (roughly 10% of revenue), but the bank is now shifting from catch-up spending driven in part by compliance needs to more growth-enabling investments that extend across the business, including advanced payments systems, retail banking services and interfaces, and back-office systems to support improved commercial lending.

On the consumer side, U.S. Bancorp is pushing ahead with its digital/branch-lite organic growth plan in North Carolina and is considering a similar expansion plan for other attractive Southern/Southeastern markets like Texas, Florida, and Georgia. One of the keys to this plan, and one that I believe can differentiate it from banks like Citi (which is more focused on digital-only services) is to maintain a high level of service quality – U.S. Bancorp has historically emphasized service quality in its mortgage banking business (often the first interaction a consumer has with U.S. Bancorp), and has been rewarded for this with longer-term customer relationships.

There’s less to say about the corporate/commercial banking side. This is a smaller part of the business relative to peers like PNC, but management is looking at markets like Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and New York as growth drivers and opportunities.

The biggest surprise to me from the investor day was management’s much more open-minded position on M&A. Although management emphasized that any deal had to offer meaningful long-term improvement/value-creation for the bank, and that they were really only interested in larger deals, this still marks a shift in attitude. I’ve written before that I think a tie-up with PNC would be a very intriguing opportunity, but I could see other banks like Synovus (SNV) and Regions (RF) offering at least some geographic appeal, accelerating the company’s expansion into the Southeast. Perhaps BBVA’s (BBVA) U.S. Compass operations could be an option too. I know BBVA management is not happy with the performance of this business and U.S. Bancorp could see synergies in markets like California while also benefiting from expansion into Texas and Florida.

The Opportunity

The biggest change in my outlook for U.S. Bancorp coming out of the third quarter is the likelihood of a significantly higher capital return in 2020, as management said they are going to take advantage of increased clarity on CECL and tailoring rules from the Fed to drop its CET1 ratio to 9.0% (from 9.6%) and seek to increase share repurchases. That should mean around $2.75 billion in incremental repurchase capacity.

I’m still looking for around 3% long-term core earnings growth from U.S. Bancorp, though a large M&A transaction could certainly alter that outlook. Likewise, organic growth in both consumer and commercial banking, as well as additional growth in payment tech, could drive incremental upside, but this is still fundamentally a pretty conservatively-run lower-growth bank that focus more on profitability than growth.

The Bottom Line

My fair value range for U.S. Bancorp moves from the low-to-mid $50s to the mid-to-high $50s. With that, I believe U.S. Bancorp shares are a little undervalued and worth some consideration at this level from investors who want a relative safe haven in a tougher part of the banking cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.