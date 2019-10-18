DexCom: A Leader In A Lucrative Market But May Be A Little Overvalued

DexCom has demonstrated above-average revenue growth but is not profitable and needs to invest more in R&D to make its products as competitive as possible.

I would buy at around $120, but current price of $153 strikes me as too high. Q3 results due soon will be interesting.

The competitive nature of the market and the big pharma competition e.g. Abbott, Roche, could make growth trickier than analysts believe.

I like DexCom and the marketplace it operates in but am holding off investing for now.

The dream of the "Artificial Pancreas", a connected set of devices that can monitor for signs of dangerously high or low levels of blood sugar in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients, and automatically administer the required dosage of insulin when prompted, is moving ever closer.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a major player in this market. Its latest product, which received de novo FDA approval in March 2018, the DexCom G6, combines a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) in the form of a small subcutaneous sensor that can be used for up to 10 days, a sensor transmitter continuously monitoring glucose levels, and a compatible smart device to display the data in real time to the user or their doctor.

This CGM package has the potential to completely eliminate the need for fingersticks, the painful procedure that diabetes sufferers have had to endure as often as several times every day in order to measure their glucose levels, often followed by a self-administered injection based on the reading.

DexCom is hopeful that they will be able to complete the final piece in the Artificial Pancreas jigsaw by securing insulin delivery pump partnerships so that CGM and pain-free drug delivery can become the preferred package with which to treat diabetes.

DexCom devices are already being recommended as a preferred treatment by doctors, with the monitoring and insulin delivery tools available on the majority of both private and public health insurers, including Medicare.

Abbott Moves Ahead With Major Pump Partner?

A blow for DexCom and its share price this week (which retreated from $160 to $153 on the news) was the announcement that Abbott (NYSE:ABT), the pharma giant behind one of DexCom's biggest rivals for market share, the FreeStyle Libre device, has signed an exclusive deal with medical device company Tandem Diabetes Care, which makes insulin pumps, "to develop and commercialise integrated diabetes solutions".

Source: TradingView

Tandem would certainly have been a company that DexCom had in its sights as a potential partner, so it will be disappointing to say the least to see them pair off with a direct rival.

Tandem's t:Slim X2 pump, the first to receive de novo clearance from the FDA, will be interoperable with Abbott's hardware creating the possibility of CGM, combined with automated dosing, making diabetes management easier for Type 1 sufferers, and possibly addressing the wider market of Type 1 and 2 sufferers, estimated to number 30m people in the US alone.

Besides being cheaper than a DexCom device, Abbott says that:

"FreeStyle Libre has changed the lives of more than 1.5 million people across 46 countries3, and has secured partial or full reimbursement in 34 countries, including Canada, France, Ireland, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the U.S."

Expanding into the Type 2 diabetes market (as well as overseas where it already has a reasonable presence) is a cornerstone of DexCom's growth strategy, so it will be galling for them to see Abbott steal a march there too.

This week, Abbott signed a deal with Omada, the digital therapeutics platform based out of San Francisco's Bay Area, who have agreed to offer FreeStyle Libre as part of its Type 2 diabetes package that it offers to employers and health plans, and which has already garnered 250,000+ users.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size

According to Allied Market Research, the CGM market was worth around $894m in 2016 and is set to reach $4,921m by the end of 2024 (22.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2024.) The number of diabetes sufferers worldwide is set to reach 642m, or one out of every ten people, by 2040, from 415m people in 2015.

DexCom quotes research from the ADA and JDRF in its 2018 Form 10K that suggests there are 1.3m people in the US diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, with around 40,000 new diagnoses made every year, and an increasing number of diagnoses amongst younger people.

Type 2 diabetes affected around 27.8 people in the US alone, again with an increasing number of younger people being diagnosed, most likely as a result of childhood obesity problems.

The cost saving opportunity here is massive; to quote DexCom's annual report again:

"According to the ADA, diabetes-related inpatient hospitalizations totaled 40.3 million days and 22.2 million outpatient visits in 2017, with outpatient visits increasing 48% since 2012. Additionally, market research shows that over 1.6 million patients are admitted with hyperglycemia prior to elective surgery, which results in delays and increased length of stay. Once admitted, studies conducted by Hospital Health Network in 2013 and AACE in 2011 suggest that approximately 28% of patients experience hyperglycemia and 5% of patients experience hypoglycemia, both of which are preventable. After discharge, patients who experienced hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia in the hospital have a higher rate of readmission within 30 days. Approximately 30% of all health care expenditures incurred by people with diabetes come from higher rates of hospital admission and longer average lengths of stay per admission, constituting the single largest contributor to the medical cost of diabetes. Of the projected $486 billion in national expenditures for hospital inpatient care in 2017, approximately $123 billion is incurred by people who have diabetes, of which $70 billion is directly attributed to their diabetes."

CGM: the future of Diabetes Care?

Clearly, DexCom's devices are a winning product on many levels. They can reduce instances of unnecessary hospitalisation, saving hospitals time and money. They can help prevent medical emergencies by alerting users when their glucose levels get too high, or too low, thus avoiding instances of hypoglycemia, or hyperglycemia. They can provide real time monitoring of a patient's condition and average results out over a period of up to 10 hours, minimising cases of false readings when e.g. taking a fingerstick reading immediately after a meal.

It is hardly surprising, therefore, that investors have tended to back DexCom to the hilt.

Since 23rd October 2017, DexCom shares have risen in price from $44, to $153.9 at the time of writing, and were as high as $173 in mid-August.

Since the company has yet to turn a profit, there is no PE ratio available to judge the stock by, but the price to book ratio is 20.7x, and price to sales 13.5x. These are high figures (above the industry sector average) that suggest the market is confident that DexCom will deliver strong growth in share price.

As such, I believe that the potential gains have been priced into the current stock price, although some have written that the stock is still undervalued compared to future earnings potential.

Essentially, the market price indicates that you have to pay a premium for DexCom's shares because the company is going places, providing a reliable, some might say (rivals Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Abbott, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and others might argue) best-in-class treatment for diabetes, operating in a market where demand significantly exceeds supply, and where the market is underpenetrated.

DexCom Financials Make A Compelling Investment Case?

DexCom tends to deliver results that Wall Street analysts like. Some highlights from the most recent Q219 results include;

Sales growth of 40% year on year, to £336m for the quarter, attributable to patient growth;

3 consecutive quarters of $90m+ year on year sales growth;

Gross profit of $206.5m (61.4% of revenue), a 120 basis point increase on Q1;

Adjusted EBITDA at $45.9m (13.6% of revenue), compared to $24.5m (10.1% of revenue) in Q119;

Non-GAAP net income of $7.8m ($0.08 per share);

A healthy $1.4bn on the balance sheet.

DexCom management was able to raise its projection for FY19, arriving at a total revenue figure of between $1.325 and $1.375bn, placing overall growth somewhere between 28% and 33% for the year, up from the previously estimated 21-26%, with an overall operating margin of 7%.

On the flip side, operating expenses for the quarter increased by nearly $50m, or 29% year on year, from $155.8m to $200.3m. To my mind, unexpected fluctuations in operating expenses, cost of sales and SG&A appear to be unpredictable, perhaps reflecting the relative immaturity of the company and its understandable struggle to co-ordinate its strategy across all of its fronts, old and new.

Neither is the company profitable, making a loss of $10.5m for the quarter, as opposed to a profit of $30m for the corresponding period in 2018. So far in the 6 months to June 30th, DexCom has lost a total of $37.4m, as opposed to making a profit of $6m over the same period during the previous year.

In many ways this is healthy, as it means that the company is reinvesting funds into R&D and facilities, fueling growth. The most notable example being the development of the G7 device, which the company thinks can be a game-changer, but is still waiting for FDA approval.

Can the G7 Be The Gamechanger DexCom needs?

Not much detail is available about the G7 device, but it provides a good example of how DexCom is constantly innovating and iterating products, a little like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its range of iPhones, to satisfy its customer base, branch into new markets using the same technologies, and, perhaps most importantly, find a design and set of technologies that are cheaper and quicker to manufacture, widening operating margins.

The company hopes to roll out the G7, subject to FDA approval of course, in 2020-21. Will it offer enough to persuade patients to switch from rival devices, and will it be able to compete in a pricing war?

DexCom's 5 key challenges

Hopefully, the above has given you some insight into the diabetes and CGM market, and DexCom's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Now, let's take a quick dive into the areas I believe will define whether DexCom can succeed in growing its market share, managing its costs, and expanding into new markets, which will ultimately determine whether its share price will grow or fall, and whether investing at the current price is wise. Spoiler alert, I don't think it is.

1. Manufacturing Capabilities

Manufacturing more CGM devices at a cheaper cost, whilst making sure that the product iterates enough to keep pace with technological change and the competition, will be a key determinant of DexCom's success.

DexCom manufactures its goods at 2 locations: its headquarters, in San Diego, California, where it has 31,000 sq ft of lab space and 28,000 sq ft of controlled environment rooms, and at a new manufacturing facility based in Arizona (14,000 sq ft lab space, 19,000 sq ft controlled environment).

DexCom has indicated that its goal for this year is to double its production, and during the Q219 earnings call, management said it was on track to meet that target. This is key for the company since the bulk of its revenue growth is driven by new customers; revenue per customer is decreasing, so DexCom needs to manufacture at scale, and cheaply, in order to meet consumer demand.

2. Strength of Competition

The technology required to manufacture CGMs, or iCGMs (integrated continuous glucose monitors, like the G6) may not be sufficiently complex to prevent new players entering the marketplace, but for the time being, DexCom's major rivals are:

Abbott: discussed earlier, the maker of the FreeStyle Libre

discussed earlier, the maker of the FreeStyle Libre Medtronic: derives a significant proportion of its revenues from its diabetes solutions, including the MiniMed™ 640G insulin pump, which operates an insulin pump based on data received by the sensor.

derives a significant proportion of its revenues from its diabetes solutions, including the MiniMed™ 640G insulin pump, which operates an insulin pump based on data received by the sensor. Roche: Accu-check brand is no. 1 in blood glucose monitoring systems worldwide

According to research from Goldman Sachs quoted in Reuters, the CGM market could reach $5bn by 2021, up from $3.7bn today. Goldman estimates that, based on Libre's current sales of $1.5bn, Abbott will claim $2.7bn of that market, with DexCom and Medtronic sales estimated to be $1.7bn and $894m, respectively.

Critically, the FreeStyle Libre is significantly cheaper than either DexCom's G6, or Medtronic's solution. DexCom's pricing for the G6 model is as follows:

Box of sensors: $349 (you get three sensors lasting 10 days)

Two transmitters: $475 per bundle

Touchscreen receiver: $365

Whilst FreeStyle Libre is available from CVS pharmacies for:

10-day Libre Sensor - $52.99 each (about $159 per month

Reader (one time purchase) - $96.99

And Medtronic

1st transmitter: $699

Sensors: ranging from $50 to $75, depending on the amount purchased

This data indicates that, if it comes to a price war, Abbott enjoys a clear advantage over the competition.

A recent survey conducted by UBS of practicing physicians revealed that, although they rate the DexCom and Medtronic products ahead of FreeStyle Libre for quality, they anticipate that FreeStyle Libre will increase its sales the most and is also the most likely to be reimbursed by insurers. Which leads us to point 3.

3. Distribution Arrangements

No matter the quality and pricing of its products, or how many they manufacture, what matters most to these companies is how they can get their products into their end users' hands.

DexCom management has made it clear that they see pharmacy sales as their biggest future driver of sales, although it is not currently. The company wants to move away from DME to pharmacy, which means patients filling out prescriptions and claiming on their medical insurance.

This is where things get pretty complex. It is all about making sure that CGMs or iCGMs are covered by health plans insurers, both public and private, and stocked by pharmacies, and this is a fiendishly difficult thing for companies to negotiate.

DexCom has provided downloadable guides on its website and even provided a hotline so that its sales team can help patients find health plans that provide coverage for its product. Additionally, DexCom is reliant upon physicians recommending or prescribing its products, as well as pump manufacturers to pair up with, in order to provide the full "artificial pancreas" experience.

Without these relationships in place, sales will suffer and market share will be rapidly lost. This is relatively new ground for DexCom, which, as mentioned, is attempting to pivot from DME to pharmacy coverage. Progress has reportedly been slower than the company would like, requiring the re-education of its sales force. Look out for updates during the upcoming Q3 earnings call!

It goes without saying, also, that DexCom needs to secure the relevant FDA approvals for its products. The regulations are also complex here, but the signs are that the FDA are positive about CGMs, and that will make it easier to get the devices added to health insurer plans and onto the shelves of pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, et al.

4. Market Penetration

One of the biggest developments facing the CGM/iCGM market is the attempt to market the products to Type 2 diabetes patients as well as Type 1. Clearly, this opens up a vast new market. More from the recent UBS physician's survey:

"Physicians estimated FreeStyle Libre is now used by 21% of their Type 1 patients, and they expect the figure to grow to 25% in two years. Even greater growth is predicted for the device among patients who follow the IIT2 intensive insulin therapy protocol, from 25% to 33%, and in the broader Type 2 population, from 22% to 29%."

There are roughly 1.3m people in the US with Type 1 diabetes, but a far larger estimated 30m with Type 2 diabetes. Intensive blood glucose level management has been proven in trials to help prevent the onset of numerous chronic diseases that can affect Type 2 sufferers. And, as the technology becomes more easily wearable and discreet, it may well become more attractive to a Type 2 audience. As prices decrease, it is likely that iCGMs will be prescribed more often too and feature on more widely available health plans.

So, that is a huge market for device makers to explore. Additionally, as we move into the era of "Preventive" and "Personalised Health", firms like DexCom can explore new markets such as data driven health coaching; a development that could help them market their solutions, or versions of their solutions, to an even wider audience.

5. Use of Technology

Companies like DexCom collect a huge amount of data about their users and are uniquely positioned to provide advice and health coaching, given how reliant their consumers are on their products.

As mentioned above, this unlocks an entirely new market: patient health monitoring. It may be the case that, in a few years from now, biological monitoring technology will have become so discreet and affordable that even perfectly healthy people want to use it to measure fitness levels and learn about how to improve their health. People with a genetic predisposition to a particular disease, for example, might want to use monitoring technology to take preventive action and try to gain earlier diagnoses.

In all honesty, this shift to Preventive healthcare is still some way off, but if it does arrive, companies like DexCom will have a significant competitive advantage as well as the ability to partner with behemoths, e.g. the GAFA companies, which are looking at the space closely but have not quite figured out how to monetise it yet.

Conclusion: The Space Is Highly Attractive: DexCom Must Prove It Can Compete With The Major Players

At this moment in time, DexCom is a major player in the relatively new, but rapidly growing iCGM/CGM market. In my view, in order for the share price to keep growing, the company must demonstrate that it can:

Develop the supplier/stockist relationships: it needs to make sure the product is available and accessible to as many patients as possible: this includes relations with insurers, pharmacies, physicians, and directly with the end user.

it needs to make sure the product is available and accessible to as many patients as possible: this includes relations with insurers, pharmacies, physicians, and directly with the end user. Win the pricing war: in other words, find the right combination of sensor, transmitter and receiver prices that offers an optimal package for consumers at a cost that keeps DexCom profitable.

in other words, find the right combination of sensor, transmitter and receiver prices that offers an optimal package for consumers at a cost that keeps DexCom profitable. Double its manufacturing capabilities: DexCom competes against companies with greater resources e.g. major Pharma like Abbott, Roche, and possibly tech giants entering the space, too. It must focus on scale to survive.

DexCom competes against companies with greater resources e.g. major Pharma like Abbott, Roche, and possibly tech giants entering the space, too. It must focus on scale to survive. Keep innovating technologically: not only by making its devices more discreet and affordable, but by developing auxiliary services derived from the data it gathers e.g. apps, health coaching, medical diagnostics.

not only by making its devices more discreet and affordable, but by developing auxiliary services derived from the data it gathers e.g. apps, health coaching, medical diagnostics. Find a pump partner: this is essential. of the 3 major players in this area, given Tandem has signed a deal with Abbott, and Medtronic is proprietary, Insulet looks like the best option for DexCom, although there are alternatives on the marketplace.

Would I Invest?

At this stage, I am holding off investing in DexCom. Firstly, I want to see what Q319 results reveal about the company's progress. I am not too concerned about profits at this stage, but would like to see more stable SG&A, cost of goods sold and operating expenses.

I would like to hear more about pump partners, and pharmacy penetration, which I believe is around 50%, but ought to perhaps be higher. I would also like to discover more about the G7 and how close it is to securing approval from the FDA. The company's overseas operation should also be monitored closely. Growth is slower overseas, and regulatory hurdles are different. But it is a lucrative market nonetheless.

Finally, I believe that the stock may be a little too costly at current price. I believe that optimistic growth estimates have already been factored into the price by the market, and this discourages me from investing.

Were the price to drop to, say, around the $120 mark, I would be very tempted to hoover up some shares, as the underlying market looks very promising.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.