The Dollar Index Pulls Back

The most recent high in the dollar index came during the first week of December when the nearby futures contract hit 99.30. The index made it back from a low at 88.15 in February 2018. In January 2017, the index had turned lower from 103.815.

On October 1, the active month December dollar index futures contract rose to 99.305, just shy of the high from the previous month. At the end of last week, the index was trading at 97.615, as the index corrected.

Over the past one year and eight months, the dollar index has made higher lows and higher highs. Each pullback was a buying opportunity in the US currency. The yield differential between the US greenback and other reserve currencies has supported the rise of the dollar index. Now that rates are falling again in the US and around the world, the upward trajectory of the dollar appears to be slowing. Time will tell if the current selloff will be another opportunity to buy for a move towards a challenge of the early 2017 peak in the index.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) replicate the price action in the dollar index on the up and the downside, respectively.

The composition of the index

The dollar index is an instrument that trades on the futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange. The index is heavily weighted to the euro currency, as it makes up 57.6%. The Japanese yen accounts for 13.6%, while it has an 11.9% exposure to the British pound. The three other reserve currencies make up over 83% of the dollar index.

One of the most significant factors when it comes to the direction of the dollar index is interest rates differentials. With short-term euro currency rates at negative 50 basis points and the Fed Funds rate at 1.75-2.00%, the dollar remains an attractive instrument from a yield perspective. The dollar index rallied from a low at 88.15 in February 2018 to its most recent high at 99.33 on the continuous futures contract at the start of September. The rally of 12.7% was at least in part a function of the rate differential between the dollar and other reserve foreign exchange instruments.

The most recent high came in early September

While the continuous futures contract rose to a peak of 99.33 in early September, the active month December contract reached 98.90 at that time. On October 1, the December contract attempted to make a new and higher high but failed at 99.305.

The daily chart shows that the index had made higher lows and higher highs since June. However, the failure to climb to a new peak at the start of October led to a correction that violated the first level of support at 97.56, the mid-September low. The index traded to a low at 97.135 on October 18. Price momentum and relative strength indicators declined into oversold territory, while open interest has remained stable around the 54,000-contract level in the futures market. Daily historical volatility at below 3.9% reflects the lack of two-way price variance in the dollar index. The next level of support on the short-term chart stands at the late August low at 96.96 on the December contract.

A trade deal with China would be bearish for the dollar

The trade war between the US and China has been supportive of the US dollar. China had slashed domestic interest rates to stimulate its economy as the wave of protectionism hit the Asian nation particularly hard. At the same time, the US economy continued to experience moderate growth, which boosted the value of the dollar.

The latest slide in the dollar index comes at a time when some degree of optimism returned to markets. On Friday, October 11, the prospects for a "phase one" trade agreement resulted in selling in the dollar index. Based on the trading pattern in the dollar, a trade agreement that de-escalates or ends the trade war would likely send the dollar lower as the Chinese would stop devaluing the yuan. Moreover, a rebound in China's economy would ripple around the world and cause the global economic landscape to improve, sending other currencies higher and the dollar lower. The need for lower interest rates in Europe and Asia would decline if the era of protectionism ended.

An agreement on Brexit would boost the pound and euro

Meanwhile, events in Europe have also caused buying in the euro currency and British pound, sending the dollar index lower. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU appear to have agreed on terms for a Brexit with a deal. The sticking point had been the Irish border. A dual customs zone could be a compromise. The prospects for avoiding a hard Brexit lifted the value of the pound last week. The euro also rallied against the dollar as a Brexit deal would remove some of the uncertainties surrounding the future of the European economy.

While things are looking a lot better for Brexit, the UK divided UK Parliament will need to ratify any deal. MPs have turned down more than a few proposals over the past months. The ultimate test for Prime Minister Johnson will be if he has the political capital to push a deal through the Parliament before the October 31 deadline. If he is successful, the dollar index would likely decline further, given its 69.5% exposure to the euro and the pound. On Saturday, October 19, the Parliament will meet in a rare Saturday session to consider Prime Minister Johnson's deal.

Lots of volatility ahead with the Fed meeting on Oct. 30

The FOMC will meet on October 29-30 to decide on the path of the Fed Funds rate. At the last meeting, the committee voted 7-3 to reduce the short-term rate by 25 basis points for the second time in 2019. The market continues to expect another one-quarter point reduction at the October meeting, which could put more downside pressure on the dollar index.

A rate cut at the October meeting may not be a certainty. Business investment and manufacturing data weakened in the US, but economic growth remains moderate, and unemployment is at its lowest level in fifty years. At the same time, progress on trade and the prospects for a Brexit with a deal remove some of the "crosscurrents" that caused the Fed to reduce rates since late July. However, inflation remains well below the Fed's 2% target rate. Therefore, some members of the committee may favor pausing until December to collect more economic data before pushing rates lower once again.

The market may be expecting another rate cut at the end of this month, but time will tell if the Fed follows the market or the data and recent developments on trade and Brexit. We could see an increase in volatility in the dollar index over the coming days and weeks as events continue to unfold. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN are instruments that replicate the price action in the dollar index. UUP and UDN are available to a broader addressable market because they trade on the US stock market.

The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts. Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP has net assets of $330.46 million and trades an average of around 789,000 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The December dollar index futures contract rose from 97.56 on September 13 to a high at 99.305 on October 1, or 1.79%.

Over the same period, UUP rose from $26.70 to $27.17 or 1.76%.

The UDN product operates inversely to UUP. UDN has net assets of $36.37 million and trades around 27,300 shares each day. The product charges the same 0.75% expense ratio as the bullish instrument. The dollar index fell from 99.305 on October 1 to a low at 97.135 on October 18, a decline of 2.2%.

Over the same period, UDN moved from $20.15 to $20.62 or 2.3%. UUP and UDN do excellent jobs replicating the ups and downs in the dollar index. With lots of volatility on the horizon, these trading tools bring the currency market to and market participants with a standard equity account.

The dollar index has pulled back and broke below its first short-term technical level on the downside. From a longer-term perspective, the bull market in the greenback remains intact. The critical levels to watch over the coming week are the late June low at 95.365 and the psychological 100 level. We could see lots of volatility in the dollar given the trade saga, Brexit, and the Fed meeting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.