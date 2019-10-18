Genesee & Wyoming: The Board's Mishandling The Genesee Australia Sale

The Australian sale benefits Macquarie, the buyer, Brookfield the seller, and GWR management - all at the expense of GWR shareholders.

GWR: The Board's Mishandling of the Genesee Australia Sale

Jack Hellman, Genesee's (GRW) CEO, initiated the strategic review sales process soon after being appointed Chairman of Genesee, rather than focusing on improving operations. He stands to reap a $21.2M windfall if the current deal closes - approximately 23x his annual salary.

GWR shareholders deserve a multiple as generous as Mr. Hellman's. It's the job of the other nine board members to ensure that happens. However, the handling of the Australian assets demonstrates the board has breached fiduciary duty owed to shareholders by failing to run a fair and transparent process.

Background and the Transaction

A portion of Genesee's Australian (GWA) operations were troubled, though management did not report the problems to shareholders. Specifically, in February 2019, GWA lost Viterra, a significant customer, but did not disclose it in SEC filings. After spending heavily to upgrade the Eyre Peninsula network and failed to reach a solution with the help of local governments, resulting in closure of the lines.

On April 25th, 2019, GWA appointed Macquarie Capital to secure debt refinancing for the business, but a transaction was never effected.

An affiliate of Macquarie Capital, MIRA, is a 49% joint venture partner in Genesee's Australia business. On May 23rd 2019, Brookfield was given permission by GWR to contact MIRA and negotiate the sale of GWR's 51% controlling interest in GWA. MIRA was a bidder for the whole of GWR and dropped out only three weeks prior to being contacted by Brookfield. The sequence of events is questionable, and it is unclear why GWR management did not negotiate directly with its JV partner who did not secure financing but was allowed to buy the business on a short notice at a fire sale price through a third party.

In 2017, GWA was valued at an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 11x. We estimate the current deal values it at approximately 10.5x. The current price assumes almost no value for the reviving Wyalla steel project (formerly the troubled Arrium) which can provide substantial benefits to the business.

We believe GWA is worth 12x-13x. If that is the case, the U.S. assets are valued not at 13x as implied by the current offer, but more like 12.3x. That is an unjustifiably low multiple.

Our contention that the Australian sales process was problematic is supported by the reaction in the marketplace. The Australian freight operator Aurizon (AZJ.AX), launched a legal challenge to the sale in Australia claiming the right of first refusal. Aurizon's actions suggest the willingness to pay a higher price than that reached between Macquarie and Brookfield.

The Aurizon/Genesee entanglement is getting press attention in Australia as evidenced in this article in the Australian Financial Review.

Conclusion

The board gave the Brookfield consortium a distinct advantage when it allowed it to sell GWA. It is unclear why the board did not run a competitive auction for GWA, or indeed other parts of Genesee, if it were willing to sell the company in pieces. A break-up of GWR would arguably have resulted in more asset-specific strategic bidders leading to an overall higher valuation. However, the break-up option was apparently only made available to Brookfield.

GWA has been mishandled since Mr. Hellmann took control of GWR. The problematic aspects of the business were never adequately addressed or disclosed to shareholders. Now the board is allowing the assets to be sold quietly by a third-party. The current deal benefits all parties involved accept GWR shareholders. The deal undervalues GWA's business and its prospects, thereby benefiting Macquarie, who transforms a minority position into complete ownership at a low valuation, never mind a control premium. It eases the way for Brookfield by allowing the firm to avoid another confrontation with the Australian regulator. Finally, it benefits management by covering-up mismanagement of GWA and inadequate disclosure. All three parties benefit at the expense of GWR shareholders.

GWR shareholders deserve an open and transparent process leading to a fair valuation for our assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.