Silver Is Waiting For Gold

Passions and opinions in the silver market always run high. Some market participants believe there is a cabal of institutions and governments that hold the price of the metal down. Recently, a handful of traders received government RICO indictments for spoofing or manipulating the price of silver futures. We will likely see more charges on other individuals in the coming weeks and months.

Silver has been a manipulated metal for thousands of years. The first example of manipulation dates back to around 3000 BC when the first Egyptian pharaoh Menes stated that two and one-half parts silver equal one-part gold. Setting the price of silver with a decree is a form of manipulation. In the 1970s, the Hunt Brothers attempted to corner the silver market. However, they made a large fortune into a much smaller one when the Commodities Exchange changed the rules and would not allow them to continue buying in the silver futures market.

Meanwhile, the path of least resistance for the price of silver will be a function of the market's sentiment over the coming weeks and months. The direction is likely to depend on the path of gold, which broke above a critical technical resistance level back in June. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product (SILJ) can be a leveraged instrument as it tends to outperform the price of silver futures on a percentage basis on the upside.

A $17-$18 range

Silver has been bouncing around in a $1 range over the past weeks.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the active month December silver futures contract highlights, the price has traded in a range from $16.94 to $18.00 per ounce since September 27. At $17.575 on October 18, the price was just above the midpoint of the trading band.

Open interest has been flatlining between the 209,672 and 213,969 contract level since late September, which gives few clues about the price direction. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are just below neutral territory. Daily historical volatility at 15.16% has declined from 35% at the beginning of October.

Meanwhile, silver remains historically inexpensive compared to the price of gold.

The ratio is too high

The silver-gold ratio measures the value of the two metals that tend to move higher and lower together. The ratio is determined by dividing the price of gold by the price of silver.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows that at 84.62 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value, the ratio is well above its long-term average, which stands at around the 55:1 level. The ratio rose to a high at over 93:1 in early July, but silver has gained on gold since then. A return to the long-term average at 55:1 would put the price of silver at over $27 per ounce with gold at the $1490 level. At $17.575 on October 18, silver could have lots of upside room if the ratio returns to its average level since 1974. At over $9 per ounce below the average on the ratio, silver remains cheap compared to the current price of gold.

Sentiment is the key to silver

Supply and demand fundamentals in the silver market are less significant than the market's sentiment. Since silver is a byproduct of other metal production, lots of silver output each year is not sensitive to the price of the metal. Silver has a long history of moving higher or lower when herds of market participants flock to the market or push the price lower on the back of speculative selling.

The future path of least resistance for the price of silver is likely to depend on gold's path.

The current level of technical resistance for gold stands at the early September high at $1559.80 per ounce. At that time, silver traded to $19.54. Gold had broken above its July 2016 high at $1377.50 and has not returned to that level. However, silver stopped short of its peak from July 2016, which was at $21.095.

If the gold market begins to rally, we are likely to see silver prices appreciate. A move above the critical level at just over $21 per ounce could shift sentiment and cause the herd of buyers to return to the silver market. A bull market in silver occurs rarely. Since 1980, silver has only exploded to either side of the $50 per ounce level twice.

The 2016 high looms large

A continuation of the bull market in gold would likely light a fuse under the silver market.

Source: CQG

The quarterly silver chart illustrates that the critical level on the upside is the July 2016 peak at $21.095 per ounce. Above there, silver would run into minor technical resistance at the 2013 peak at just over $25 per ounce. In 2012, the price traded to a high at $35.445, and in 2011 the apex was at $49.82. The all-time high in the silver market came way back in 1980 at $50.36.

A break of the 2016 peak could be all silver needs to rocket to the upside as sentiment will turn, trend-following longs will flock to the market, and silver would have the potential to soar. The long-term price momentum and relative strength indicators are rising from oversold conditions and indicate that silver remains in a bullish trend that developed earlier this year.

SILJ is a leveraged play on the precious metal

The physical market for bars and coins and the futures and futures options on the COMEX division of the CME are the most direct routes for a risk position in the silver market. The futures have a delivery mechanism that allows for a smooth convergence with the physical silver market.

A host of silver ETF products including SLV, USLV, DSLV, and others, replicate the price action in the market. Shares of silver mining companies often outperform the price action in the silver futures market on a percentage basis in the upside. At the same time, during bearish periods, silver mining stocks tend to underperform the price action on the downside. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF product holds shares in many of the leading junior silver mining companies including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SILJ has net assets of $100.12 million, trades an average of over 450,000 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.69%.

The price of silver rose from $14.245 in late May to a high at $19.54 in early September, a move of 37.2%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, SILJ moved from $6.77 to $11.57 per share or 70.9%. The junior mining share product returned almost double the percentage move in the silver futures market during the recent rally.

Silver is now in wait-and-see mode as it keeps an eye on the gold market before it makes its next move. Meanwhile, silver could take on a life of its own if the price can conquer its level of critical technical resistance at the July 2016 high at just over $21 per ounce. Nothing can get silver going on the upside like the prospects for a good-old bull market with the hopes of a rise to the $50 per ounce level or higher.

