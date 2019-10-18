We Really Like Alphabet

We forecast that Alphabet's free cash flows will grow materially over the coming years, which we go over in this article.

Image Shown: Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have resumed their climb after stumbling during the spring of 2019.

By Callum Turcan

One of our favorite companies and long opportunities is Alphabet. We see the firm's free cash flow growth trajectory as simply stellar with enormous room for upside. Its pristine balance sheet, supported by a whopping ~$121.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand at the end of the second quarter of 2019, provides the company with ample financial firepower (total debt was negligible at just ~$4.1 billion). Alphabet repurchased $6.6 billion worth of its stock during the first half of 2019. While Alphabet currently does not pay out a dividend, the company certainly could do so while maintaining its enormous investments in growth opportunities (near and far) given its impressive free cash flow profile. Please note we define free cash flows as net operating cash flows less all capital expenditures.

Free Cash Flow King

Here's a concise summary of our thoughts on Alphabet and why we like the name. From our 16-page Stock Report:

Known for its search dominance that it maintains, Alphabet is a tech company focused on a number of things: Android, ads, YouTube, Chrome, Waymo, and research. We think the company will have some megahits in the years ahead. It reported an operating loss of ~$3.4 billion in 'Other Bets' in 2018, suggesting core levels of profitability are higher than reported. Alphabet offers investors a compelling combination of attractive valuation, growth potential, cash-flow generation and competitive profile. Very few firms are more attractive than Alphabet on a fundamental basis, in our view, and its impressive free cash flow conversion rates (consistently above 100%) speak to this. Alphabet is pleased with momentum in its mobile division, particularly within mobile advertising. The mobile Internet space will be key for the firm. YouTube and programmatic advertising offer upside potential, but we're watching spending levels, which have spiked due in part to higher traffic acquisition costs. Alphabet has a strong future in search, and we continue to be in awe of the strength in this division. Its massive net cash position (~$117.0 billion at the end of June 2019) gives the company a substantial cushion to fall back on as it invests in high-return opportunities and new concepts such as smart home features, Glass, Fiber, or other innovative ideas. Alphabet has three different stock classes with two different tickers. GOOGL is Class A stock, and GOOG represents the non-voting Class C stock that was created by a stock split in 2014 in order for Google founders to maintain majority control.

Over the past three full fiscal years (2016-2018), Alphabet has on average generated $24.2 billion in annual free cash flows. Due to strong expected net operating cash flow growth, we see its annual free cash flows hitting $49.6 billion in fiscal 2023 under our base-case scenario. We highlight Alphabet's expected free cash flows in the graphic below. From our 16-page Stock Report covering the name:

Image Shown: We forecast that Alphabet will generate very strong free cash flow growth over the next several years. Even at the low end of our model, Alphabet's annual free cash flows are still expected to grow materially given the strong secular growth trends the company is capitalizing on.

Under our base-case assumptions, we see the intrinsic value of Alphabet's equity worth just north of $1.0 trillion (with a T), supporting our fair value estimate of $1,440 per share of GOOG. Should the firm outperform our base-case scenario, we model that GOOG could be worth as much as $1,800 per share.

In the graphic down below from our 16-page Stock Report, we would like to direct your attention towards the value of Alphabet's estimated discounted free cash flows during the mid-cycle and perpetuity part of the forecast period. That's where most of the value of Alphabet's equity (and almost all equities under normal circumstances) comes from. While the estimated discounted future free cash flows over the next five fiscal years are material, they represent just a sliver of Alphabet's intrinsic value. We discuss how to think about the distribution of a company's fair value estimate in our new book, Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation. We'll get to why that's important in just a moment. The discount rate, Alphabet's estimated weighted-average cost of capital, stands at 9.8%.

Image Shown: Most of the value of Alphabet's equity comes from the mid-cycle and perpetuity, supplemented by the firm's net cash balance and its estimated discounted free cash flows over the next five full fiscal years.

The reason why we want to draw your attention to where the value of equities comes from, particularly Alphabet's, is that near-term headwinds tend to mean less than they would appear at first glance. For instance, whether it's a large fine from the EU or well-publicized hearings on Capitol Hill, unless those events fundamentally alter the trajectory of Alphabet's estimated discounted free cash flows, they aren't as material as short-term stock price movements might suggest. For a large fine, even one in the billions (with a B), we view that as simply limiting the amount the cash Alphabet will add to its balance sheet that fiscal year. For a well-publicized hearing on Capitol Hill, unless that leads to material regulatory or corporate tax rate changes, simply put, it doesn't mean much either.

When it comes to potential anti-trust movements, with inquiries into the "Big Tech" world being launched by US House and Senate committees, along with the US Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") and US Department of Justice ("DOJ") launching their own investigations, we don't see that as hurting the intrinsic value of Alphabet. Here's a big reason why. We think that even if YouTube, Chrome, et al were to become standalone entities, they would still be very free cash flow positive. Furthermore, Alphabet's "Other Bets" segment lost $3.4 billion in 2018.

In the event Alphabet, and more broadly other "Big Tech" companies, were forced to separate into various different entities due to the alleged anti-trust violations, we think spending on wildly unprofitable and very long-term investments (arguably, one might call some of these ventures pet projects) would come down sharply, thus bolstering the trajectory of the firm's expected discounted free cash flows. Thus enhancing, not diminishing, the intrinsic value of a "Big Tech" company like Alphabet.

Concluding Thoughts

Alphabet continues to be one of our favorite capital appreciation opportunities, and we view recent technical strength in shares of GOOG and GOOGL as a sign investors are beginning to factor in the strong secular growth trends this behemoth is capitalizing on. Its net cash hoard offers plenty of room to support ample share buybacks, and in the future, Alphabet may follow some of its older peers and start paying out a dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) Class C shares are included in Valuentum's simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio.