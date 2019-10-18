Tesla Vs. BYD: A Relative Valuation

In more than one way, BYD in China looks very much like Tesla in the U.S. BYD’s financials and valuation may be compared with Tesla’s financials and valuation.

By K C Ma and Sam Vaughn

Relative to other typical automobile stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), being a "battleground" stock, has always been tricky to value. However, in more than one way, BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) in China may look very much like Tesla in the U.S. Both companies are the only car makers that make both electric vehicle (EV) batteries and EVs, though BYD has produced more batteries to sell to others, Tesla still has to import most of its battery from Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). BYD is the largest global EV maker with a global market share around 12.5%, while Tesla is just shy of 12% in 2019. BYD has the production capability of about 700,000 EVs per year and sold 250,000 EVs in 2018, while Tesla has a current capacity of less than 400,000 EVs a year. More importantly, both Tesla and BYD's business models are geared toward making EV affordable. Due to the similarities in both products and business strategies between BYD and Tesla, in this post, we think it may be fruitful to use each company as a proper context to examine the other company's financials and stock valuation.

BYD's Forward Growth Potential

BYD's cars are somewhat unique, compared with other EV makers. Let's say you have $30,000 to spend on an EV, would you get a Nissan Leaf with a range of 107 miles, a Tesla Model 3 with a range of 215 miles, or a BYD e5 with a range of 250 miles? Incidentally, you can't even buy a Nissan Leaf or a Tesla Model 3 for $30,000, but you can buy an e5 for $20,000. In other words, BYD accomplishes what Tesla was set to do - making enough of an affordable EV for $35,000. BYD is in the area where EVs are expected to grow exponentially into the next decade. As the Chinese auto market accounts for over one half of all EVs sold, BYD owns about 30% of the market share in China alone. And the best part is that, last year, the Chinese government gave BYD the biggest gift you could imagine. The Chinese government passed a mandate that, by 2030, at least 40% of Chinese car sales will be electric. Let me break it down for you: Let's say China will sell 35 million cars in 2030, of which 40% must be electric, and BYD has a 30% market share. So, that will come to BYD having about 4.2 million cars to sell in 2030. Or, they will grow about 32% for the next 10 years - this is the "gift" we were referring to.

Revenue Growth

Due to the difficulty to reach the stable stage of the EV production, the number of cars produced or revenue has been shown to be the most important metric for the Tesla stock price, where BYD has consistently generated more revenue than Tesla until the most recent Q2 2019 (Figure 1). On the other hand, due to the scale difference between the two companies, their stock prices are more sensitive to revenue growth. On this count, Tesla's year-to-year revenue growth has been largely higher than BYDs, though recent history seems to suggest that both companies are growing in a comparable fashion (Figure 1A). Revenue growth rate may turn out to be the key metric to explain the difference in Tesla and BYD's valuation.

Profitability

In the meantime, because of the high revenue growth rate, the market has been somewhat tolerant about Tesla's lack of profitability. Only briefly in 2018, Tesla's EPS turned positive and exceeded BYD's EPS. BYD has been clearly more profitable than Tesla in the last 10 years (Figure 1C).

Debt Financing

Even under the most adverse condition, Tesla's ability to routinely raise capital from both the equity and bond markets has been the main point continuously baffling the critics. Tesla's high debt level has been the theoretical basis for the bear's doomsday scenario since day 1. Therefore, it is not surprising to see Tesla consistently having a higher debt ratio than BYD, although recent experience indicates that Tesla has lowered its debt level due to the maturity of the coverts (Figure 1D).

Cash Burn

Also, the centerpiece of the bear's argument is Tesla's fast cash burn, which almost guarantees the requirement of frequent capital raises. Tesla could easily justify that the fast cash burn has been a result of high capital expenditure. Given the shorter history to develop comparable EVs with BYD, such as Model 3, Tesla did spend more in Capex in a better part of the last 10 years. However, maybe in an effort to increase free cash flow or to slow down the cash burn to avoid returning to capital market, Tesla has reduced the capital expenditure significantly in 2018 (Figure 1E). Probably to many critics' surprise, relative to BYD's cash position, Tesla has improved its cash position significantly since 2014. In fact, in the most recent quarter, Tesla has the highest cash holding, close to $5 billion, which effectively cripples the doomsday scenario (Figure 1F), though the high cash came with a high cost of reducing the capital expenditure.

TSLA vs. BYD: Relative Valuations

The comparison between BYD and Tesla's historical financials point out the fact that Tesla has taken a higher risk (default and low profitability), higher growth (revenue) route than BYD. This argument is consistent with the more stable BYD financials relative to Tesla's financials (Figure 1A-Figure 1F). The choice of a different risk/reward profile may also be observed by the different valuation multiples. Historically, Tesla's P/S multiple has been consistently higher than BYD's P/S at the order of 10 to 1 (Figure 3). The spread can be partially explained by Tesla's significantly higher revenue growth rate than BYD's. Given that Tesla's revenue growth rate has come in parity recently with BYD's growth rate (Figure 1A), the spread between the two multiples has also been sharply narrowed. In fact, TSLA is currently trading at the lowest relative level with BYD (1.72x vs. 0.65x). However, this line of reasoning has its own caveat because Tesla's growth rate has not decreased as steadily as the P/S spread decrease would suggest.

At this point, one does not have to be a rocket scientist to see that the spread between BYD and Tesla's valuation is too big to be explained by the two closely resembling risk-adjusted financials. As BYD's P/S has been relatively stable, reflecting its generally stable financials, maybe it is the so-called "Elon Musk Premium" that has also steadily diminished over time. The takeout of the well-known overvaluation should be a welcome news to any (long) investors. In the meantime, both automakers trading at a P/S ratio around 0.65-1.72x should be considered undervalued on a historical basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.