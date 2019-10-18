VC Deals: Paytm Eyes $2B Financing, $16B Valuation

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) and Ant Financial (NYSE:BABA) are among the possible participants for a $2B round in Indian mobile payments company Paytm at a $16B valuation, according to Bloomberg sources. The even mix of equity and debt funding will help Paytm fight off a growing field of competitors that includes Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG,GOOGL) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) and Lightspeed Venture Partners co-led the $145M Series C for edge computing startup Pensando, which came out of stealth with the funding. Pensando’s software and hardware tech helps data centers have the flexibility of cloud computing servers, which makes it a competitor of AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) Nitro. As part of the investment, HPE CTO Mark Potter and Lightspeed Venture partner Barry Eggers will join the startup’s board.

Salesforce Ventures (NYSE:CRM) joined the $110M, Accel-led Series C for search-as-a-service startup Algolia, which offers websites and apps an alternative search method to Google and other engines. The startup has over 6K customers including Twitch, Slack, and Discovery. The new funds will go towards R&D on search tech and further expansions into North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Walmart participated in the $71M round for Level Home, a smart lock developer that is partnering with Walmart on its Amazon Key rival in-home delivery service. Level Home’s Level Lock: Bolt Edition can turn any deadbolt into a smart lock, offering a more affordable alternative to products from Yale and Schlage. The lock connects to Apple’s HomeKit for Siri integration. Keyless entry happens using the companion app. The Level Lock will hit the market in January.

Intel Capital (NASDAQ:INTC) participated in the Atomico-led $56M Series B for Healx, an AI-backed drug development platform for rare diseases. The startup will use the funds to launch 40 rare disease programs and take some existing assets into the clinical process, including an adaptive Phase 2 trial assessing multiple combinations for Fragile X syndrome. Healx will also increase its headcount with more pharma and clinical development staff.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) led the $22M round for Thimble (formerly Verifly), which offers short-term insurance to small businesses and freelancers. Policies are available for purchase through the Thimble site or app on an hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. The startup says it’s on track to sell 100K policies by the end of the year. Thimble has regulatory approval to sell policies in 48 states and the policies are underwritten by Markel.

