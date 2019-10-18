Assessing If Antares Pharma Can Break Through Resistance

The share price action of Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) (Medical Instruments & Supplies Firm) since late April definitely brings opportunities to the table for short-term traders. As we can see from the daily chart below, price came down to hit that supporting trend-line 4 if not 5 times before quickly rebounding. An excellent high probability strategy in these types of set-ups is selling out of the money puts or even put credit spreads. Why? Because selling puts or put spreads enable us to choose a strike price much closer to that trend-line than simply buying the shares outright. In effect, it improves one's probability of success.

The problem though is that Antares Pharma, Inc. is a small-cap stock and does not have liquid options. When lack of liquidity is an issue, we do not trade an underlying's options because of the risks involved. When the bid/ask spread is too large, it is much more difficult to be profitable even if the respective trader is correct on the direction of the trade.

Therefore, when trading shares of the stock are the only option, we become far more strategic in our approach. Why? Because to achieve similar returns from trading stock over options, one has to utilize far more capital on the trade/investment. Using more capital straight away brings more risk to the table. Yes, one could argue this point if one has a tight stop-loss, but the risk if using a tight stop-loss is that one can get whipsawed out of the position multiple times which, in the end, only helps your broker and not you.

Therefore let's go through where Antares Pharma, Inc. stands at present with respect to its long-term trends. When more capital is potentially being put on the line, we like to ensure we are trading in alignment with the long-term trend.

As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares printed the second leg of its multi-year double bottom reversal pattern in late 2008. From that point, ATRS went on a long bull run which finally topped out in mid-2012. Since that point, however, shares have failed to make a higher high. Therefore, we cannot state with certainty that Antares Pharma's long-term trend is bullish here. In fact, if one looks at the long-term RSI trend, we would state that the most likely direction over the next months is actually down. Price will find it pretty difficult to close above that overhead trend-line, in our opinion, due to both the duration of resistance as well as the amount of contact points involved.

If price can breakthrough, however, how much upside would shares have at that point? Here we like to look at the valuation to see how cheap the stock is compared to both the industry and its historic averages. At present, Antares Pharma trades with a book multiple of 13.6 and a sales multiple of 6.3. Since both operating cash flow and net income are negative, we do not have positive numbers at present for both the earnings and cash flow multiple.

The sales multiple and, especially, the book multiple is high, however, which is why risk management should be to the fore here on any long positions. Yes, Antares Pharma is expected to grow its revenues significantly over the next few years which will obviously help the bottom line. However, the average valuation for firms in this industry is a book multiple of 4 and a sales multiple of 5.1. Suffice it to say, even if price were to breakthrough that overhead resistance mentioned, it would be interesting to see how much upside shares would have from that point.

To sum up, we like Antares Pharma at present from a short-term perspective due to strong support on the daily chart. With respect to the long term, the jury is still out especially with heavy resistance above the share-price at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.