AUD/USD: No Case For Any Upside

With Chinese imports falling and rates potentially going lower in Australia, I fail to see a case for any upside in the currency.

The Aussie dollar has continued to decline against the greenback.

Source: Investing.com

When I last wrote on the currency back in July, I made the argument that I expected upside due to a potential revival in US-China trade talks, coupled with lower rates from the ECB and Federal Reserve reigniting demand for the AUD.

However, this has not transpired, and instead the currency has continued to decline further.

In fact, the currency is now trading at a 10-year low against the greenback. While one could argue a case for upside if a currency has seen a temporary move downwards, this has ultimately been a long-term descent for the AUD/USD, and it is hard to make a case for upside in this regard.

While US-China trade talks have made some progress in the past year, a slowdown in the Chinese economy has dampened the prospect for Australian exports, particularly in the minerals sector. Moreover, what is particularly concerning is that the Aussie dollar has not seen the usual patterns of growth when other economies around the world are sluggish - as was the case after 2009. The key difference here is that concerns remain over China's economic growth in particular, and hence the AUD is not seeing upside.

Notably, we can see that Australian exports have grown significantly in the past five years, but the slowdown in domestic consumption and wage growth has meant that this has had little impact on overall economic growth.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Moreover, we can see that imports to China on a year-on-year basis have fallen for four straight months in a row:

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Moreover, with the Reserve Bank of Australia recently choosing to cut rates to a record low of 0.75%, the Aussie dollar is no longer attractive from a rate standpoint, and the central bank is even considering further cuts in spite of concerns over a heating property market.

Taking the above points into consideration, I fail to see any upside for the Aussie dollar. There is a high probability that the AUD/USD will continue to weaken from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.