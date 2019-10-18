Weekly Economic Vital Signs - A Gradual Deceleration

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Retail Sales

Retails sales for September were well below expectation, declining 0.3%. When we exclude autos and gasoline, sales were unchanged. Core retail sales were also unchanged. Softening the blow of this disappointing number were upward revisions to the prior month, but this still raises a cautionary note about consumer spending moving forward.

I was surprised to see a decline for the month in e-commerce sales, which is a rarity. Still, the year-over-year increase of 4.1% in overall sales remains strong. Retail sales numbers are volatile from month to month and often see large revisions, so we will have to see if the recent weakness extends into October before coming to any conclusions. Core retail sales, which exclude autos, building materials and gas, are up 8.6% if we annualize since the beginning of the year. That is the strongest number we have seen since record-keeping began on this figure in 1992. In other words, it can’t get much better than this.

Business Inventories

The issue with inventories is that they remain too high relative to sales, which is why they were unchanged in August relative to a 0.2% increase in sales. Inventory building will be a headwind to the rate of economic growth until sales growth increases. Inventories have growth 4.1% over the past year, while sales have only grown 1.1%.

Industrial Production

Industrial production fell 0.4% in September, which was another disappointment this week, as expectations were for a decline of 0.2%. Mining output fell 1.3%, while utility output rose 1.3%, but manufacturing activity declined 0.5%, led by a significant decline in auto production due to the GM strike. If we exclude autos, manufacturing still declined 0.1%. The manufacturing decline over the past year is a result of weaker demand for US exports.

Housing Starts

Housing starts also disappointed in September, declining 9.4% to an annual rate of 1.256 million, while building permits fell 2.7% to an annual rate of 1.387 million. Yet the numbers are not as gloomy as the headline reflects, because the declines were driven by multi-family homes. Single-family homes are far more significant to the rate of economic growth, and they rose to 918,000. The three-month average has increased for five months in a row. Permits for single-family homes also rose last month to 882,000.

The bottom line is that the number of homes under construction this quarter is on pace to increase 1.6% above the pace last quarter, which means that residential investment will contribute to the rate of economic growth.

Conclusion

The rate of economic growth peaked in mid-2018 at 3.2%, and it has been decelerating ever since. The pick-up in the rate of growth was fueled largely by the Trump administration's $1.5 billion tax cut that was implemented at the beginning of 2018. Yet the impact of that policy is clearly waning as the rate of growth decelerates, and now the economy is running into the headwind of $1 trillion deficits, which are largely the result of the tax cuts. In my view, we simply stole forward demand and now we must pay for that. It is akin to a consumer receiving an advancement on his paycheck. A growth rate closer to 1.5% looks like the logical outcome, which was my forecast at the beginning of the year for 2019.

A major stimulus to growth this year has been the plunge in long-term interest rates, which has given the housing sector a much-needed lift. It has also lessened the carrying cost of historically high debt levels burdening corporations and the federal government. Yet lower rates imply slower growth, and it is economic growth that we need to fuel the corporate revenue and tax revenue required to service outstanding debt.

The Fed seems destined to continue lowering short-term interest rates to battle the inevitable deceleration in the rate of economic growth, but probably with far less influence than in the past, because of the already low level of rates. An eventual trade deal with China will be a short-term boost to the rate of growth, but it is unlikely to do anything other than interrupt the long-term trend of deceleration.

The great irony is that should the Fed successfully realize its goal of higher rates of inflation, which are currently running close to its goal of 2%, it may lead to higher long-term interest rates, which will crush our debt-induced growth. It would be an even more significant disaster for the global economy that currently has more than $16 trillion of negative-yielding debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.