It Is The Worst Time In 25 Years To Buy Realty Income

However, the 60% rally of the stock in the last one and a half years has sent its valuation to a decade-high level.

Realty Income (O) is an exceptional commercial REIT. It is superior to the vast majority of REITs in several aspects while it offers monthly dividends to its unitholders. However, Realty Income has rallied 60% in the last one and a half years, primarily thanks to the shift of the Fed to a dovish stance this year. As a result, the REIT is currently trading at a decade-high valuation level and is offering an all-time low dividend yield of 3.5%.

Business overview

Realty Income is an exceptional commercial REIT. It acquires well-located properties and leases them with long-term agreements and disciplined underwriting policy. It is also characterized by nearly perfect execution and consistency. To be sure, its occupancy rate has never fallen below 96% and has averaged 98.3% in the last 25 years, much higher than the 93.7% average level of the other REITs.

Moreover, Realty Income has a much stronger balance sheet than the other REITs and thus enjoys A3/A- ratings ratings from Moody's and S&P, respectively. In fact, Realty Income has the third-greatest credit rating in the REIT universe. Thanks to its strong financial position, Realty Income can easily navigate through any economic downturn, in contrast to most REITs, which come under great pressure during rough economic periods due to their high leverage.

The exemplary discipline in business execution is clearly reflected in the performance record of Realty Income. The REIT has grown its funds from operations per share in 22 of the last 23 years. This record is a testament to the resilience of this REIT, particularly given that the above period includes two recessions. The outperformance of Realty Income during the Great Recession, the worst financial crisis in the last 90 years, was remarkable:

Source: Investor Presentation

It is also remarkable that Realty Income has offered a 16.4% average annual return since its IPO, in 1994, with the lowest volatility in its peer group. The stock has a beta of only 0.37 and has exhibited the lowest downside volatility among the 500 stocks of the S&P, with the exception of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Ross Stores (ROST). The merits of the exceptionally low volatility of Realty Income should not be underestimated by investors. The vast majority of investors underperform the S&P by a wide margin in the long run primarily due to their inability to maintain their stocks during the short periods of bear markets. Thanks to its extremely low downside volatility, Realty Income makes it easy for investors to avoid selling the stock during bear markets.

The main reason behind the 60% rally

As mentioned above, Realty Income has rallied 60% in the last one and a half years. The main reason behind this rally is the shift in the policy of the Fed from a hawkish to a dovish stance. The Fed has reduced interest rates twice this year and is expected to lower them at least once more next year. REITs, utilities, and MLPs are the most sensitive securities to interest rates. As interest rates fall, the dividends of these securities become much more attractive, as investors strive to find decent yields. As a result, these stocks rally whenever the market expects lower interest rates in the near future. This is exactly what has happened in the case of Realty Income.

Valuation

Thanks to the relentless rally of Realty Income, its forward price-to-funds from operations ratio has climbed to 23.9. This ratio, which is undoubtedly high for a REIT with modest growth, is the highest ratio for this REIT in more than a decade.

The abnormally rich valuation level signals that Realty Income has become overvalued right now. As long as interest rates remain suppressed, the positive stock price momentum is likely to remain in place. However, whenever the Fed resumes raising interest rates, Realty Income will have significant downside risk due to its excessive current valuation.

Dividend

Realty Income owes a great part of its popularity to its exceptional dividend growth record. The REIT, which pays its dividends on a monthly basis, has grown its dividend for 88 consecutive quarters and has achieved a total of 103 dividend hikes since its IPO in 1994. This is certainly an impressive dividend record, even for the most demanding income-oriented investor.

Since its IPO, Realty Income has raised its dividend at a 4.6% average annual rate. It has not decelerated in the last decade, as it has raised its dividend at a 4.9% rate over this period. It has achieved this admirable record thanks to its disciplined growth policy, which secures reliable and predictable cash flows. Thanks to these reliable cash flows, the REIT has maintained a payout ratio above 80% throughout the whole last decade. As a result, investors should not be worried about the somewhat high payout ratio of the stock, which stands at 82%.

On the other hand, investors should be alarmed by the lackluster current dividend yield of the stock. Due to the breathless rally of the stock, its dividend yield has fallen to an all-time low of 3.5%.

Data by YCharts

While this yield is still much higher than the yield of the S&P (1.8%), income-oriented investors with a long-term investing horizon will probably be able to find the stock at a better yield in the future.

Final thoughts

Realty Income has an almost unparalleled dividend growth record. In addition, it is superior to the vast majority of REITs in several aspects, as it has a remarkably strict underwriting policy, a rock-solid balance sheet, and enjoys reliable cash flows. However, the recent interest rate cuts by the Fed have fueled an abnormally steep rally, which has sent the valuation of Realty Income to a decade-high level and its dividend yield to an all-time low of 3.5%. In other words, it is the worst time in 25 years to buy this exceptional stock.

Realty Income has become overvalued and will have significant downside risk whenever interest rates resume rising. Therefore, while the positive stock price momentum is likely to remain in place in the short run, investors with a long-term perspective should wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.