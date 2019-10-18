Cracker Barrel's Expand Strategy In Action

Nevertheless, I'll be patient and am willing to give the decision time to prove itself because any negative impact should be negligible.

I was intrigued in July by Cracker Barrel's partnership with Punch Bowl Social. But, I'm less intrigued about this acquisition and am actually hesitant.

Both brands are breakfast-and-lunch-only concepts. The dining out landscape changed during the last recession, making such a concept much more feasible.

Cracker Barrel extended its reach in the industry by developing Holler & Dash in 2016. On October 11th, it announced expansion in this segment with the acquisition of Maple Street Biscuit.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's (NASDAQ:CBRL) strategy is Enhance, Expand, Extend. Enhance the core, expand the footprint, and extend the brand.

When it announced its partnership with Punch Bowl Social in July, some squawked at the match. Punch Bowl Social is an “eatertainment” concept – 18 destination locations, including not only food and drink but also activities. The primary intent of the concept is to appeal to millennials who demand experience. No two locations are the same but are designed based on specific locale. Six more locations are scheduled to open by the summer of 2020 and five more by year-end. It's estimated the U.S. could support approximately 100 units.

Cracker Barrel's initial stake in Punch Bowl Social, at $89 million, is a non-controlling interest.

“Under the terms of the deals, we purchased approximately 58.6% of the economic interest and approximately 49.7% of the voting interests of the company.”

In fiscal 2019, it added $15 million in capital for growth. Its total commitment is $140 million, leaving $36 million available for further growth capital. The agreement includes the potential for Cracker Barrel to acquire either a controlling stake or full ownership.

I was intrigued with Cracker Barrel's extension toward a new demographic.

And yet, I don't hold the same intrigue about the company's recent expansion decision with its fast-casual dining option, Holler & Dash. But, because the impact appears negligible, I recommend existing shareholders hold and give the decision time to prove itself.

Fast-Casual Expansion

In 2016, Cracker Barrel first extended its reach in the restaurant industry by developing Holler & Dash. Holler & Dash restaurants are only open for breakfast and lunch. Each menu is built around biscuits, but no two menus are exactly alike as the restaurants' chefs build menu items featuring local products. Though that may sound complicated, it's not yet, as there are only seven locations in five states – Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama.

Cracker Barrel didn't expand the brand in fiscal 2019 (ending August 2, 2019). That could have been because it was preoccupied with the Punch Bowl Social transaction. It may also have been because expansion was in the works via another path.

On October 11th, Cracker Barrel announced it would be acquiring Maple Street Biscuit. Maple Street Biscuit operates 33 restaurants (five franchised) across seven states - Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and Texas.

Although the two brands operate in the same Southern states, there is little overlap. The closest two locations near Charlotte, North Carolina are approximately 20 miles apart.

Since both menus are regionally based, their offerings tend to be quite similar with an emphasis on biscuits, fried chicken, grits, bacon, and gravy.

This is advantageous as Cracker Barrel intends to convert its Holler & Dash locations to the Maple Street concept.

The Breakfast & Lunch Only Concept

Considering Cracker Barrel is celebrating its fiftieth birthday and is known for quality breakfasts, lunches and dinners, it may be surprising the company would even be interested in a breakfast-and-lunch-only concept. But the restaurant industry has considered breakfast as its “last frontier” for some time.

The financial crisis in 2008 changed the dining-out landscape. When eating out, breakfast is, typically, the most affordable meal. So, when disposable income became tight a decade ago, the practice of going out to eat during the day increased.

“A number of experts... echoed... saying that lunch and dinner sales went down, while breakfast (or brunch) sales went up in the aftermath of the recession.”

From 2005 to 2010, breakfast accounted for almost 60% of the growth in the restaurant industry. And yet, even with all of the growth, by 2010, restaurants provided only one of ten breakfast opportunities.

“There are more breakfasts skipped than served in restaurants, all of which means that breakfast is a significant growth opportunity for the food service industry.”

Furthermore, of the breakfasts served by restaurants, 80% were purchased from quick service restaurants. Prior to 2010, it was unusual to see breakfast served on weekdays in casual full-service restaurants. The rise of the “gig economy” and telecommuting is credited with helping fuel opportunities for sit-down meals earlier in the day. As well, more and more, the workday has shifted away from the traditional 9-to-5.

In the same time frame, the American palette became more conscious of its food choices. Much more frequently, healthy and fresh were requirements.

“Customers now demand to know where their coffee beans were roasted, how the chickens who laid the eggs were treated, and if the potatoes were grown with or without the aid of pesticides.”

In 2011, business consultant, Bain & Company, recommended a restaurant brand must use its strengths and differentiation to win the battle for breakfast. Others recommend breakfast-and-lunch only restaurants develop a niche – whether it be special pricing, unique dishes, key locations or effective marketing techniques. So, as the recovery continued, what is eaten for breakfast was no longer limited to eggs and bacon or oatmeal or pancakes.

Chefs now consider breakfast as a canvas for creativity.

“There’s been so much progress in dinner service, but I haven’t seen that in breakfast. I want to see how we’re pushing boundaries of what we eat.”

Both the Holler & Dash and Maple Street Biscuit menus, Southern-inspired, seem to reflect some boundary-stretching – with nods to fried goat cheese, kale, avocado toast or shaved brussel sprouts.

“From the beginning, Maple Street Biscuit Company has focused on serving its communities through comfort food with a modern twist and gracious service.” (emphasis added)

The consideration of all of these factors may help explain Cracker Barrel's interest in this segment of the industry.

Confirmation

In fact, a decade later, Cracker Barrel confirmed the changing landscape in its fiscal 2019 year-end earnings call.

“Dinner has been our most challenged day part.”

In response, the company intends to introduce “craveable” signature items and to simplify its dinner menu to “increase consistency and execution”.

Not surprisingly, it could be argued the same response is being applied to the Holler & Dash segment. Converting these locations to the Maple Street Biscuit concept will simplify the menu as well as introduce "craveable" signature items.

Perhaps, the familiarity of approach is another reason the transaction appealed to Cracker Barrel. After all, one could certainly question why the transaction was not reversed – why Cracker Barrel just didn't sell the Holler & Dash locations to Maple Street Biscuit.

On the other hand, just as Cracker Barrel intends to do for Punch Bowl Social, the company is planning to apply its expansion expertise to Maple Street Biscuit.

“We believe we can help Punch Bowl Social scale and reach its potential through this partnership.” “I look forward to working with Scott and his team as we further grow this [Maple Street Biscuit] brand together."

Numbers to Consider

At the end of fiscal 2019, Cracker Barrel had cash and equivalents of nearly $37 million. Its long-term debt obligation totaled $400 million. It estimated its fiscal 2020 capital expenditures would fall in a range of $115 million to $125 million.

The company paid $36 million in cash for Maple Street Biscuit. For fiscal 2020, it does not expect the acquisition (excluding acquisition and integration expenses) to have an impact, either positive or negative, on earnings per diluted share.

In fiscal 2019, the average unit volume for a Cracker Barrel restaurant was $3.74 million and $887 thousand for the retail portion. By fiscal 2021, there should be nearly 675 Cracker Barrel locations. With comparable store growth in a range of 2% to 3% each year, revenue in fiscal 2021 would near $3.28 billion.

The average unit volume target for a Punch Bowl Social location is $7 million to $8 million. At 28 locations by the end of 2020, this would equate to $196 million to $224 million in revenue for fiscal 2021.

Comparatively, the average unit volume target for a Maple Street Biscuit location is $1 million. Therefore, based on approximately 40 locations by the end of 2020, this equates to $40 million in revenue for fiscal 2021.

For fiscal 2019, Cracker Barrel reported earnings per diluted share of $9.27. Excluding the negative $0.50 impact from its Punch Bowl Social transaction, the estimate for fiscal 2020 falls in a range of $9.30 to $9.45.

My Personal Reaction

For many years, my family has often eaten breakfast for supper. Likewise, I'm not at all opposed to pushing the boundaries of what I eat for breakfast. Thus, for me, there's nothing fundamentally adversarial about the Holler & Dash or Maple Street Biscuit concepts.

However, as a Cracker Barrel shareholder, I do have concerns about the transaction.

First, I'm disappointed the Holler & Dash menu ties to local products may be lost in the conversion to the Maple Street Biscuit menu.

Second, I'm hesitant about the potential demographic for Maple Street Biscuit. Its price points are more expensive than like or similar offerings at Cracker Barrel. Thus, it would seem the concept is meant to appeal to a “higher-browed” crowd. And, this seems to directly negate one of the key advantages for a breakfast-and-lunch only concept - the argument that breakfast or lunch offers a less expensive alternative for eating out. With the industry reportedly softening of late, this doesn't seem to be a prudent recession-proof approach.

Third, I question the potential for geographic expansion. Unlike Punch Bowl Social, which is uniquely designed for each specific locale, it seems to me the Southern-inspired Maple Street Biscuit menu may have geographic limitations.

From a big picture perspective, though, I'm willing to give the decision time to prove itself. The revenue contribution to the whole picture looks negligible. So, unless the concept somehow manages to drain the bottom line, I can be patient a few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in CBRL.