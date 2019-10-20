Boeing Faces $33 Billion Sword Of Damocles

The Boeing (BA) 737 MAX is currently the most watched aircraft in the world, and for good reason. In the design, engineering and certification frame crucial things went wrong, leading to Boeing underestimating the consequences of failure of the MCAS based on incorrect assumptions. This eventually led to Boeing implementing a MCAS that was not robust enough. If you are interested in the engineering side of the story and why MCAS was exactly required I can recommend a report that I wrote in August and was well-received in the industry. Additionally, Dominic Gates from the Seattle Times has written a series of insightful reports on the Boeing 737 MAX.

It’s good to understand the engineering side of the story to make a better decision on your investment and determine your risk, but I don’t expect anyone to turn into an engineer from reading just one piece, so for an investor it remains important to look at the financials as well, But because anything from actual sales prices to cost of production for a certain aircraft type is proprietary it's nearly impossible to analyze things in depth unless you are intimately familiar with the standard practices.

A series of detailed analyses

We actually had two series of financial reports to be published in parallel. These series were to provide unique insights. One series, that was kicked off with the publication on the 25th of September, has a focus on the balance sheet and cash. What we planned to do in that series is a detailed look at inventories, pre-delivery payments for the Boeing 737 MAX and connect it to the balance sheet and cash. Starting from the piece in September, you can consider the additional reports of the series a detailed dive in the numbers.

The second series has a somewhat different approach where we look whether going forward Boeing can pay for Boeing 737 MAX production with cash from other programs.

While writing the reports, I recognized that info provided in one series is also part of the analysis in the other series, but then as an input rather than a result, so there's an interconnection. As a result, our detailed Boeing 737 MAX financial coverage will consist of the following reports:

A general but insightful overview on advances, Boeing 737 MAX pre-delivery payments and cash (Published 25th of September). A drill through on quarterly inventory build up as well as built up during the first half of 2019 (where needed differences from the general overview will be highlighted). A drill through on pre-delivery payments for the Boeing 737 MAX. Connecting pre-delivery payments and H1 inventory to Boeing’s cash and balance sheet. Research any connection between Boeing 737NG delivery payments or Boeing 737 backlog and production rate of 40 aircraft per month on the Boeing 737 MAX, the analysis uses Boeing 737 MAX production value calculated in the second piece (Published 23rd of September). Research any connection between (pre-)delivery payments of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and production rate of 40 aircraft per month on the Boeing 737 MAX, the analysis uses Boeing 737 MAX production value calculated in the second piece.

There will be six reports in total and each part deals with the complex financial challenge (apart from the engineering and schedule challenge) that Boeing is facing. Each piece of the analysis deals with a part of the puzzle.

In this report we look in a more detailed fashion at the pre-delivery payments for the Boeing 737 MAX where we will go from catalogue value to pre-delivery payments (remember, in the previous piece of this series we went from catalogue value to inventory level).

Aircraft pricing and cost

To make a calculation on the inventories, you basically need to know how many aircraft have been produced times the cost price. It sounds easy, but it's already quite difficult. Probably it's the first point where many people will get stuck in their calculations because base price values for aircraft are hard to find and they differ significantly from catalogue values.

If we go to Boeing’s website, we find the list prices as shown above. For the Boeing 737 MAX 8, that's $121.6 million. For our analysis on the Boeing 737 MAX contribution to inventories, I take the liberty to only consider Boeing 737 MAX 8 prices as this forms the bulk of the deliveries.

The next step is that we go from catalogue value to sales price. Every aircraft sales price differs from customer to customer with order quantity and additional selectable options affecting the contract value. Either way, we believe Boeing sells a Boeing 737 MAX 8 for ~$52 million indicating a discount of 57%. Production costs are more difficult to estimate, but since we’ve been analyzing Boeing’s earnings for some quarters now, we believe that the cost of production for one Boeing 737 MAX 8 is around 20% bringing the cost price to $40.6 million per aircraft.

Pre-delivery payments Boeing 737 MAX

Important to the pre-delivery payment and actually to the entire cash management of aircraft production is the pre-delivery payment profile. There's a standard pre-delivery payment schedule that customers need to stick to, the only deviations from that schedule allowed are when customers want to pull forward a payment or when a key customer to Boeing requires immediate assistance, but in general there are very few exceptions to the standard schedule.

Figure 1: Cumulated pre-delivery payments

This is incredibly important information. Typically, 30% of the list price is paid six months prior to delivery. For a Boeing 737 MAX this means that $36.5 million is paid prior to delivery. The balance after discounts is paid on delivery. Without the final payment, the aircraft is not handed over to the customer.

Figure 2: Payment profile Boeing 737 MAX 8

We now have the typical profile by time and by payment type for the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The next step is to look how many Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were initially planned to be delivered. In July 2019, the rate on the Boeing 737 program should have gone up to 57 aircraft per month. After reduction of the Boeing 737 Next Generation deliveries, we anticipated around 590 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries for 2019 (Note: That was our estimate prior to the MAX grounding, which is an important input variable). In 2020 and 2021, there would be the full-year benefit of the increased production rate and the absence of Next Generation deliveries, bringing the annual Boeing 737 MAX production to 660 aircraft.

You might wonder why this is relevant and to understand that we need to take into account the profile from Figure 1. From the figure you can see that payments begin 24 months prior to delivery, so an aircraft that was to be delivered this year, payments started already two years ago with a production rate of 57 aircraft per month in mind. So even though the rates have been reduced to 42 aircraft per month in April 2019, Boeing started receiving cash as if it would be producing at rates of 52 and 57 aircraft per month in 2019 and 57 aircraft per month onwards. This does make sense, since two years ago nobody could have known that the MAX would be grounded, resulting in a production reduction.

The interesting thing is that per year, we can apply the delivery payment profile. What we then find is the following PDP profile:

Figure 2: Payment profile Boeing 737 MAX 8

According to our calculations, Boeing received $33.4B in pre-delivery payments for Boeing 737 MAX deliveries that are yet to occur.

So, if Boeing received $33.4B, what are we complaining about?

Boeing’s problem is that until delivery hasn’t occurred, the jet maker needs to record this payment as a liability for the simple reason that Boeing has yet to deliver the actual products but already is receiving cash for it. That partially explains why Boeing’s advances and progress payments stands at an astonishing $52.5B for all projects. Over 60% of Boeing’s Advances and progress billings is attributable to the Boeing 737 MAX. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to know that if the Boeing 737 MAX is not going to return to service or Boeing faces additional delays that allow customers to walk away from their contracts, the company will face an unprecedented cash crunch.

Conclusion

Boeing ended the quarter with $9.2B in cash and cash equivalents. What I often hear is that the continued production of the MAX provides the company with aircraft to be rolled out to customers once the MAX is cleared for service allowing the final delivery payment to take place. That’s certainly true, but what also holds is that even if Boeing would want to halt production, Boeing would face the $33.4B sword of Damocles hanging above its head. If the company doesn’t produce, not only does the jet maker miss out on cash - it also means that billions of cash should be handed back and those are billions Boeing doesn’t have.

You can also view it as follows:

Boeing already has received cash for aircraft it sold and has recorded it as liabilities. To balance this out, it has to continue producing aircraft which are accounted for in inventories, which is an asset. In absence of this production, Boeing could ultimately be forced to refund cash, and they simply don’t have that cash at the moment and they never had that amount of cash lying around in an empty drawer. So, partially with a return-to-service in mind continued production is an understandable decision but the company also doesn’t have a lot of other options that would not put Boeing in an even worse position.

