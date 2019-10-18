Rystad Energy: Resource Replacement Ratio From An Oil Supermajor's Perspective

The oil supermajors are an excellent, long-term investment. However, the oil and gas business is highly volatile and unpredictable. I recommend trading short-term about 30% of your position.

What could be the financial implications of such a deficit for the oil supermajors?

Rystad Energy said that new sources are replacing only one barrel out of every six consumed. It is a 20-year record low.

Source: Krcc.org

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian-based Rystad Energy is a well-known independent energy research company providing data and tools to a wide range of players across the world since 2004. Its area of expertise in the energy sector includes but is not limited to upstream, oilfield service, shale, and renewable energy.

The subject of this article is based on a critical Rystad report about the replacement oil reserves ratio and its future implications to the oil and gas sector. Notably, the leading players in this field called the oil supermajors.

My "six oil majors" group includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP (BP), Equinor (EQNR), Total S.A. (TOT), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). I have also added ConocoPhillips (COP), which is not integrated anymore since the company spun off Phillips 66 (PSX), but I consider it as an active player in this segment anyway.

All these companies have a large market cap and pay a generous dividend as the chart below is indicating:

The investment thesis is about the same for all the stocks mentioned above. They are substantial companies involved in the oil and gas business. They are beginning to get associated with renewable energy as a substitute for the long term (wind power, solar, etc.).

It makes sense to consider the group as an excellent, long-term investment. However, the oil and gas business is highly volatile and unpredictable, which causes to limit the return on investment that an investor could expect from such companies besides the regular payment of a secure and generous dividend of course.

Thus, "parking" your money is not enough, and any savvy investors should use a dual strategy involving trading partially short-term as a way to profit from the unavoidable volatility. I recommend about 30% of your total oil holding dedicated to the trading part using technical analysis.

The Resource Replacement Rate: The 1 to 6 ratio

The report came as an Oilprice.com newsletter published on October 13, 2019, about the critical resource replacement ratio, which is the first article subject.

The so-called resource replacement ratio for conventional resources now stands around 16%, which is the lowest seen in recent history. This means that only one barrel out of every six consumed is being replaced by new sources. This is the lowest replacement ratio we have witnessed in the last two decades,

According to Rystad Energy, oil and gas companies have discovered 7.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent so far in 2019 year-to-date.

Which means that so far in 2019, the resource replacement ratio for conventional resources stands at 16% as we can see in Rystad's graph below:

However more importantly the resource replacement ratio has been below 40% since 2013 or about 28% for the past seven years on average. It is a massive amount of reserves that have been taken out.

It means that we have consumed oil and gas at a rate of 3.6 barrel of oil equivalent for only one barrel of oil equivalent discovered for the past seven years.

Worse, the trend is negative, which means without drastic measures to counter this negative trend, it will get more severe. As we all know, the demand for oil and gas is increasing and is estimated at 1.4 M Boep/d in 2020, going down a little to ~1 M Boep/d in 2024.

I think the ratio 1:3.6 is more meaningful statistically than the 1:6 rate indicated above. The year 2019 has not been fully tallied, and we have another quarter to add.

Note: On June 12, 2019, according to Rigzone, Rystad estimates the world's proven oil reserves at 386 billion barrels.

The U.S. currently holds the title of global leader in recoverable oil resources, according to the latest annual report of world recoverable oil resources by energy research firm Rystad Energy. With 293 billion barrels of recoverable oil resources, the U.S. beats out both Saudi Arabia and Russia by 20 billion barrels and 100 billion barrels, respectively.

The world is consuming over 100 million Boep/d now or 36.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent per year. Below is the EIA chart about demand/supply published on October 13, 2019.

At this rate, oil supermajors will start to feel the pain in less than 20 years and consumers around 30 years, in my opinion.

This situation is not sustainable long term.

When you consume almost four times more than you can produce, there will come a time when there is no more to consume, and it is the end of the story.

We are not talking about dollars here and the ability for the US government to print more as needed. In the case of the oil and gas consumed, they cannot be replaced artificially by a "virtual spigot."

Oil and gas is a crucial part of our modern world, which is thirsty for energy, and without this essential energy source, we will be confronted with an existential dilemma.

Further, the US shale has taken away a large part of the traditional CapEx that should have been assigned to the offshore drilling, where most of the sizable reserves are found right now. More particularly in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater zones.

It explains in part why upstream CapEx has increased for a third straight year, according to the EIA (International Energy Agency), but is not showing clearly in offshore exploration.

Note: Upstream investment has risen for a third straight year, with global upstream CapEx for oil and gas set to increase by 4% in 2019.

For instance, most of the reserves indicated for 2019 come from offshore areas and are predominantly natural gas:

Exxon Mobil's Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana

Exxon Mobil's natural gas discovery in Cyprus block 10 in particular, which is adjacent to the massive Zohr gas field discovered by Egypt in 2015.

Gazprom's Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye discoveries in the Kara Sea (offshore).

Conclusion

It is difficult to draw any definitive conclusions concerning reserves and how long we can safely consume oil and gas before the specter of depletion starts to raise its arms and scream "danger."

Anyway, it is something that we should consider when investing long-term in the oil and gas industry.

The situation is grave enough and demands in-depth analysis, especially when we know that a large part of those reserves are not easily accessible and located in unsafe places.

Most of the oil supermajors have shown a slight decrease in upstream production during the past few years.

To be able to pay for a large dividend, buy back shares and reduce debt to an acceptable level, many supermajors have divested a large number of precious assets that they considered "non-core."

BP, for example, is about to book $2-3 billion in non-cash impairment in 3Q'19 in connection with the $10 billion divestiture program that has been completed earlier.

Further, exploration CapEx has been reduced significantly, and the result is evident when we look at the offshore drilling industry, which is struggling to survive.

Below is the 2Q'19 production of oil equivalent for the seven companies indicated in my investment thesis.

For instance, Royal Dutch Shell's quarterly production is showing some fatigue, and without more offshore explorations, the trend may increase even with more production coming from the US shale.

Big oil and gas companies will have no choice but to invest much more in exploration sooner or later.

The caveat is that exploration CapEx represents a large amount and is not generating any vital cash flow for years. We can look at Exxon Mobil and Hess (HES) and the Stabroek block offshore Guyana. Liza Phase I will only begin to produce early next year.

Thus, it is a crucial element that we should not forget when picking the right long-term oil stock.

