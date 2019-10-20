The Action In Platinum Suggests A Higher High For 2019

Platinum is a rare precious metal. Each year, there is more than ten times more gold output compared to platinum production. Platinum is an industrial metal with the highest boiling and melting point of all of the other precious metals that trade on the NYMEX and COMEX futures market. Platinum also has the highest density compared to the other metals. Platinum's density and resistance to heat are higher than rhodium's, which is a byproduct of South African platinum production.

The vast majority of platinum output comes from South Africa each year. Russia is also a producer of platinum, which is a byproduct of nickel production.

Platinum is an industrial metal because of its characteristics, but it is also a financial metal. For many years, platinum's nickname was "rich person's gold" as it trades at a premium to the yellow metal. In 2008, that premium rose to over $1100 per ounce. There are compelling reasons why platinum could be the king of the precious metals sector, but its price action has made it nothing short of a pauper.

Platinum's value proposition continues to be compelling a that the $900 per ounce level at the end of last week. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum product (PPLT) is the most liquid ETF product that replicates the price action in the platinum market.

Gold and silver are consolidating

Gold and silver corrected lower since their early September highs, and after falling to lows on October 1, both metals have been consolidating. The two most closely watched precious metals continue to digest the significant rallies that began in June and lasted through early September.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December COMEX gold futures highlights the decline from $1566.20 on September 4 to a low at $1465 on October 1. Gold was trading at just over the $1495 level on Friday, October 18. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the gold futures market has remained stable around the 620,000-contract level. After reaching a record high at 658,944 contracts on September 24, some market participants exited risk positions during the recent price decline. However, the metric remains at a historically high level. Price momentum and relative strength indices are just below neutral readings as the market continues to digest the rally and consolidate. Technical support is at the $1377.50 level; the price gold broke above in June.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December silver illustrates the price dropped from $19.75 on September 4 to a low at $16.94 on October 1. The open interest metric has been declining in silver, falling from around 240,000 contracts in late September to the 211,000-contract level at the end of last week. As in gold, price momentum and relative strength indicators are in neutral territory on the daily chart. Silver has been trading in a $17 to $18 consolidation range through most of October and was in the middle of the trading band at the end of last week.

Palladium continues to rise

Palladium continues to be a bullish beast in the precious metals market. The technical picture for platinum's sister metal displays the sharp upside trajectory of the price of the metal.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that after hitting rock bottom at $451.50 per ounce in early 2016, the price of palladium has been on a bullish ride. The most recent high came last week at $1750 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract, over 3.80 times the price in January 2016. At the $1720 per ounce level at the end of last week, palladium remained within striking distance of another in a long series of higher highs. Before the rally of the past years, the highest price palladium ever reached was $1090 per ounce in 2001.

The demand for automobile catalytic converters around the world supported the move in the palladium market. Gasoline-powered automobiles tend to use palladium to clear the toxins from the air.

Rhodium is strong

Rhodium, the byproduct of South African platinum output, has done even better than palladium since 2016.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price of rhodium moved from a low at $575 per ounce in 2016 to its most recent midpoint at $5300 per ounce at the end of last week. Rhodium has moved over nine times higher than its lows from 2016. Some analysts are calling for a rise to the $10,000 level, which was the all-time high. The shortage of rhodium that has taken the price on its bullish ride is because of a decrease in platinum production in South Africa. In some of the leading mines, the price of platinum fell below production cost leading to output cuts. The irony is that the low price for platinum has led to a high price for rhodium.

Platinum's price action has been constructive

Gold, silver, palladium, and rhodium prices are all appreciably above their respective late 2015 and 2016 lows. Platinum is also above its early 2016 low at $812.20 per ounce these days. However, while the other four metals never return to the lows, platinum fell to a lower low at $755.70 in mid-2018. At around the $895 per ounce level at the end of last week, the technical picture for the platinum market remains compelling.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of NYMEX platinum futures shows that both price momentum and relative strength indicators turned higher in late 2018 and early 2019. In September, the price of nearby platinum futures briefly probed above the $1000 level for the first time since early 2018. Critical technical resistance is at the 2016 peak at $1199.50 per ounce.

Platinum is an industrial metal with a higher density and resistance to heat than both palladium and rhodium. Platinum can serve as a substitute for both metals. The current price differentials make the industrial case for a rise in the price of platinum strong.

Platinum has a history as a store of value. The metal is ten times rarer than gold with considerably less above-ground stockpiles than the yellow metal. Platinum was formerly "rich person's gold," as it traded at a premium to the yellow metal for many years. At around a $600 discount to gold, the value proposition for platinum remains compelling.

PPLT on all dips

I continue to use all price dips as a buying opportunity for platinum. The most direct route for a long position in platinum is via the physical market for coins and bars offered by dealers around the world. The dealers often charge high premiums for platinum compared to the daily market price.

The NYMEX futures contract allows for the physical delivery of the metal. Buying platinum on the exchange and standing for delivery is an option for market participants looking for a long physical position. At $895 per ounce at the end of last week, the contract value for platinum stood at $44,750. Taking delivery involves some fees from both the exchange and vaults that hold the metal. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum product provides an alternative for those looking to own platinum via an ETF product. The most recent top holdings of PPLT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since PPLT holds all of its net assets in platinum bullion, the product does an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum market. PPLT has net assets of $696.03 million, trades an average of just over 130,000 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.60%. One share of PPLT reflects the price action of one-tenth of an ounce of platinum metal.

The most recent rally in the platinum futures market took the price of January futures from $840.20 in mid-August to a high at $1006.10 on September 5, a move of 19.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PPLT rose from $78.72 to $93.47 per share or 18.7%. The differential reflects both the expense ratio and the costs of storage and insurance for platinum bullion.

I continue to believe that platinum is heading for higher highs in the coming months. Platinum continues to offer the most compelling value proposition in the precious metals sector of the commodities market.

