Latency Arbitrage Concepts Applied To APAC Market ETFs

We can use information gained from APAC markets, to take a position in the relevant ETF later in the day.

Investment Thesis

Latency arbitrage is based on a lead-lag relationship between a "faster" market/instrument and a "slower" market/instrument. I will investigate whether such a relationship exists between some APAC markets, and their relevant ETFs in the US market.

It is possible to use the APAC market movement direction to create a trading strategy which trades the respective ETF, and that this strategy outperforms both a passive investment in SPY and a passive investment in the ETF. While individual strategies do not always outperform, diversification across multiple APAC index ETFs smooths out portfolio returns, reduces the volatility of returns, and still outperforms the SPY.

What is latency arbitrage?

Latency arbitrage has a bad name due to predatory practices by high-frequency trading firms. While there is no universally agreed-upon definition of latency arbitrage, the definition that works for us will be that from Investopedia:

"Slow market arbitrage" or "latency arbitrage," in which a high-frequency trader arbitrages minute price differences of stocks between various exchanges.

High-frequency trading firms do latency arbitrage by continuously observing stock prices of the same stock across multiple exchanges. As stock prices move throughout the day, the bid-offer prices of some exchanges might change slower than others. The high-frequency trader will then trade on the slower exchange, using data from the faster exchange. A great example with hypothetical stocks, prices, and exchanges can be found here.

The key takeaway is that profits can be made when there is a market/instrument that reacts slightly slower to new information, and we can get to trade the "slower" market/instrument by taking directional cues from a "faster" market/instrument.

Latency arbitrage concept applied to APAC market ETFs

For non-high-frequency traders, latency arbitrage can be done slightly differently. I propose that the definition of latency arbitrage be expanded to include cases where there is a lead-lag relationship between markets/instruments. For high-frequency trading firms, instruments of interest are stocks on different exchanges, the lead-lag relationship that they follow closes in milliseconds or less. We shall look at lead-lag relationships that exist across hours.

In this article, the markets and instruments of interest are the large developed equities markets in the APAC region (Australia, Japan, Hong Kong), and their respective liquid ETFs (EWA, EWJ, EWH). The below chart and table summarizes the markets and their trading hours:

(Created by author)

We shall assume that we can use the intraday APAC market movement as a cue to trade the intraday movement of the relevant ETF. As the APAC markets close before the US markets open, the APAC market index performance shall be the "faster" market, and the ETF which trades during US hours shall be the "slower" instrument, which we will go long or short depending on the "faster" market's intraday performance for the day. This will be an intraday strategy, so we shall trade the ETF only from the day's open to the day's close. If the APAC market went up for the day, we shall buy the relevant ETF at the open, and sell on the close. If the APAC market went down for the day, we shall short the relevant ETF at the open, and cover on the close.

The below chart and table show what a typical trade would be like. For this example, the date was specifically picked such that the intraday price movement direction for both the index (Nikkei 225) and ETF (EWJ) can be clearly seen in the chart.

(Created by author using chart from Investing.com and price data from Yahoo! Finance)

In this example, during Asian trading hours the Nikkei 225 fell 0.26% from open to close. As the Nikkei 225 fell intraday, we would then short the EWJ at the open of US trading hours, at $56.72, and then cover our short at the close of US trading hours, at $56.48. We would have made +0.42% on this trade.

Strategy Performance

In running the back-test of these strategies, I once again used data from an arbitrary start date, 01 Jan 2001 (01/01/01) up to the end of September 2019 (3Q 2019). I first show what would happen to each $1.00 invested in this strategy for EWA and EWJ:

(Created by author using price data from Yahoo! Finance)

Both EWA and EWJ showed positive returns when using this strategy, and even outperformed a passive investment in the SPY. Now I will show EWH on the same chart, and you will understand why it has to be shown separately:

(Created by author using price data from Yahoo! Finance)

Looking at the data, I could not find any reason for the sudden increase in strategy performance, other than the fact that in October 2008 correlation between the Hang Seng Index and the EWH became high, and the EWH had larger intraday moves. In October 2008, the EWH had multiple intraday moves of 4%, 6%, and 8%, which our strategy profited greatly from (compared to usual 0-2% moves).

(Created by author using price data from Yahoo! Finance)

A comparison of yearly returns and quarterly returns (quarterly returns not shown due to quantity of data) do not yield much insight. No individual market consistently outperforms others, or even consistently outperforms a passive investment in the SPY. For the quantitatively inclined, below are the statistics of the strategies applied to the 3 APAC market ETFs:

(Created by author using price data from Yahoo! Finance)

Equal weighting of strategies

Each individual strategy appears to have their own drawback. EWA has high volatility of returns, and a lackluster recent performance. EWJ and EWH outperformed SPY in the past 1 year (Q4 2018 to Q3 2019) but underperformed significantly in the last 3-10 years. In fact, looking at their portfolio value charts, EWJ and EWH seem to be moving sideways instead of going up. Perhaps an equal weighting of the 3 strategies might compensate for their individual shortfalls.

(Created by author using price data from Yahoo! Finance)

Equal weighting the 3 strategies into 1 portfolio does seem to smooth out returns and increasing the Sharpe ratio for certain time horizons. In general, diversification across strategies will reduce the volatility of returns more than the reduction in returns, thus increasing Sharpe ratio. The equal-weighted portfolio also seems to have "fixed" the problem of non-increasing portfolio value, resulting in a slight upward drift in the latest 2 years of the results.

Conclusions

Is this latency arbitrage? Some might argue that this is not latency arbitrage in its pure form. That's debatable since there is no formal definition of latency arbitrage. However, there is definitely some lead-lag relationship effect between APAC market index and the relevant ETF, or at the minimum some carry-over momentum effect into US trading hours. This effect is significant enough to outperform both a passive investment in the SPY, and a passive investment in each of the ETFs alone. This lead-lag effect might be positive, and outperforms the SPY, but its effect is quite small, and it is too small to be useful in a proprietary trading environment.

A second useful conclusion is reached by comparing the daily price chart of one of the APAC market indices with the daily price chart of the relevant ETF. I have done the below comparison for the Hang Seng Index and the EWH.

(Chart from Investing.com)

When prices move a lot intraday, it causes large and long price bars. Large bars in Asian trading hours lead to large gaps in ETF opening prices. This perhaps implies that informed traders are already pushing the overnight prices through futures trades and pre-market trades, thus moving the opening prices of the ETFs. The reverse is also true, large bars in ETF during US trading hours lead to large gaps in the Asian market index opening level. The price movements of the ETFs during the US hours reflect movements of the US markets, and the direction of the US markets will cause similar gaps in the Asian markets through the T+1 (or extended hours) of the Asian market futures. Thus, most of the lead-lag effect has probably already been arbitraged away by these informed traders with access to futures and pre-market trading.

A third conclusion that can be inferred is that intraday movements of the APAC market ETF is probably affected more by movements of the US markets, rather than the direction the APAC market index took. This can be seen when comparing the intraday SPY movement with the intraday APAC market ETF movement:

(Chart from Investing.com)

The intraday peaks and troughs in price happen at the same time for the SPY and the APAC market ETF (EWJ in this case). However, I will not go deeper into this, because this leads to another intraday proprietary trading strategy, which is based on even shorter-term lead-lag relationships.

A fourth and final conclusion is that big returns (such as that seen in the EWH back-test in the October 2008 period) are generated when markets are sharply trending in one direction. In the EWH case, Asian markets moved down, followed by the overall US markets falling overall, which is again followed by the Asian markets falling the next day. Such continuous movements in one direction contribute to big returns due to rising correlation and big price movements (percentage-wise).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Readers should understand that this is an investigation of intraday price movements, and that frequent trading can result in significant transaction costs, as well as market risk.