OFS Capital: A New 5.95% Baby Bond IPO
About: OFS Capital (OFS)
by: Arbitrage Trader
Summary
Overview of OFS Capital Corporation's new baby bond - OFSSI.
Brief review of the company.
Comparison with the other securities in the company.
Comparison with the sector.
Comparison with the other securities issued by BDCs.
Introduction
Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want