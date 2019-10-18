Procter & Gamble Hitting The Lower Rail Of A Trend Channel Ahead Of Earnings

A trend channel has defined the cycles within the 18-month rally, and the stock just hit the lower rail.

Consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is set to release fiscal first quarter earnings results before the market open on Tuesday. The company is expected to report earnings of $1.24 per share compared to $1.12 in the first quarter of 2019. The consensus revenue estimate is $17.43 billion, and that is 4.4% higher than the $16.7 billion last year.

Over the last three years, Procter & Gamble has been able to grow earnings at a rate of 7% per year, while revenue has increased by a more modest 1% per year. In the fourth quarter of 2019, earnings jumped by 17% while revenue jumped by 4%. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 7% in fiscal 2020, while revenue is expected to increase by 3.5%.

The management's efficiency measurements for P&G are solid with a return on equity of 23.9% and a profit margin of 21.9%.

All of these fundamental indicators might not seem great if you compare them to some high-flying tech stock, but we are talking about one of the oldest companies in the United States, and it is a consumer staple firm.

Steep Trend Channel Defines 18-Month Rally

When I started looking at Procter & Gamble and the various indicators and charts, the aspect that surprised me the most was the technical picture. The weekly chart shows that Procter & Gamble’s stock has been rallying for the last 18 months and that a rather steep trend channel has defined the different cycles within that trend channel.

We see that the lows from October 2018, December ’18, January ’19, and May ’19 all connect to form the lower rail of the channel. The highs also connect nicely with a parallel upper rail. There have been a few spikes that took the stock above the upper rail, but it didn’t close any week above the trend line.

Looking at the overbought/oversold indicators, we see that the 10-week RSI is down near the 50 level, and the indicator hasn’t dropped below that level but one time in the last year and a half. The stochastic readings just moved out of overbought territory this past week, and they have spent most of 2019 above the 80 level.

One possible concern is the fact that the 52-week moving average is down near the $104 level, and that is a pretty big distance from the current price. The stock has performed so well that it has been hard for the moving average to keep up. My concern is that if the 52-week is going to act as a secondary support level to the lower rail, the stock is 11.5% above the moving average at this time.

Sentiment is Leaning to the Bearish Side

Given how well Procter & Gamble has done as a company and how well the stock has performed in the past year and a half, I was surprised to see the sentiment indicators slanted toward a pessimistic view. There are 23 analysts covering the stock with 12 “buy” ratings, nine “hold” ratings, and two “sell” ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 52.2%, and that is well below the average range of 65% to 75%.

The short interest ratio is at 3.3 currently, and that is just a smidge above average and indicates that short sellers are a little more bearish on P&G than the average stock. The number of shares sold short increased from 21.72 million shares to 23.41 million in the second half of September, and that indicates that the bearish sentiment is growing ahead of the earnings report.

The put/call ratio is at 1.14 at this time with 212,654 puts open currently and 185,811 calls open. The ratio is slightly higher than the average stock, and it is higher than it was back in July. The put/call ratio was at 1.01 when the company reported earnings on July 30.

My Overall Take on Procter & Gamble

Overall, there is a lot to like about Procter & Gamble. No, it isn’t the most exciting stock with a new, must-have tech gadget, but sometimes tried and true is a better option. That’s how I feel about the stock right now. It has been climbing steadily, and it rallied in the fourth quarter of last year, while the overall market was dropping sharply. There is a great deal of appeal with a stock like that.

The fundamentals are solid. The trend channel we see on the weekly chart and the bearish sentiment are all attractive as far as I am concerned.

Over the last eight quarters, P&G has beaten its EPS estimate each and every time. The beats have been modest in each case, but they were beats nevertheless. The stock has gapped higher in three of the last four quarters, and it gapped lower in April. Even when it did gap a little lower last spring, the stock quickly recovered and made up the loss in just a few weeks.

As for the earnings report, I expect Procter & Gamble to beat the EPS estimate by a few pennies, and it will likely beat on the revenue side as well. Regardless of how investors react initially, I look for the stock to move higher over the next few quarters. I can see the stock approaching the $150 level within the next year, and I see the company continuing to grow its earnings and revenues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.