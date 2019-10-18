First REIT: Renewal Of Master Leases Remains The Key Uncertainty

There is potential upside for First REIT with respect to new acquisitions diversifying its geographical footprint and divestments making it a purer proxy for the healthcare industry.

Risks relating to First REIT's sponsor Lippo Karawaci have eased with the Lippo Karawaci raising fresh funds from a recent rights issue and having its credit rating upgraded.

The key risk for First REIT is that master leases for four hospitals and one hotel & country club accounting for 22% of properties in terms of GFA will expire in 2021.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed Indonesian healthcare REIT, First Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:FESNF) [FIRT:SP] or First REIT, currently trades at 1.0 times P/B, which represents a discount to its historical 10-year average P/B of approximately 1.2 times. The REIT also offers a trailing distribution yield of 8.4% versus its historical 10-year average distribution yield of approximately 7%.

While First REIT's valuation is attractive, the expiry of master leases for its four hospitals and one hotel & country club accounting for 22% of its properties in terms of Gross Floor Area or GFA is a key risk factor that partly justifies the REIT's cheapness. There could be still considerable downside for First REIT, if the base rent for the master leases for the four Indonesian hospitals is significantly reduced and pegged to IDR instead of SGD.

On the flip side, if the terms of the master lease renewals turn out to be more favorable than expected and First REIT manages to execute on value-accretive acquisitions, the upside for First REIT could be significant. Assuming First REIT reverts to its historical mean P/B of 1.2 times, investors could enjoy a 20% upside, excluding distributions received and any net asset value growth from future acquisitions.

I will give First REIT a miss, as I am unable to stomach the uncertainty associated with the REIT's master lease renewals, notwithstanding its undemanding valuation and attractive distribution yield.

REIT Description

First REIT is an Indonesian healthcare REIT listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange on December 11, 2006, with Indonesian properties accounting for over 95% of its portfolio value, and hospitals representing more than three-quarters of its portfolio value. Established with the aim of investing in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate in Asia primarily used for healthcare purposes, First REIT's portfolio currently comprises 20 properties valued at approximately S$1.35 billion, of which 16 of them (12 hospitals, 2 integrated hospital & mall, 1 integrated hotel & hospital and 1 hotel & country club) are located in Indonesia, three nursing homes in Singapore and one hospital in South Korea.

First REIT's Property Assets And Their Respective Operators

Source: First REIT Corporate Website

First REIT has two sponsors, Indonesia-listed property conglomerate PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (OTCPK:PTLKF) (OTC:PTLKY) [LPKR:IJ] and Singapore-listed healthcare facility operator OUE Lippo Healthcare [IHC:SP] which own approximately 18% and 9% of the REIT's outstanding units, respectively. Indonesia-listed hospital operator PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk [SILO:IJ], a subsidiary of Lippo Karawaci, operates all of First REIT's hospitals in Indonesia.

I will be focusing primarily on First REIT's Indonesian healthcare assets for the purpose of this article.

Master Lease Expiry Is Single Biggest Risk Factor

First REIT's Indonesia healthcare assets or hospitals are all on long-term master leases ranging from 10 to 15 years for each individual property. These are all triple-net leases, where the master lessee, instead of First REIT, is responsible for all operating costs relating to the properties, including maintenance, insurance, and taxes. The current master lease agreements have a fixed base rental that escalates every year at twice the percentage increase of the Singapore Consumer Price Index capped at 2% that protect the downside, while the additional variable rental growth component that is a percentage of the total gross revenue offers upside. Foreign exchange rate volatility is mitigated by the fact that the base rent for the Indonesian properties is pegged to SGD, so fluctuations in the IDR-SGD exchange rate do not affect base rent payments and distributions to unit holders.

First REIT also has a long Weighted Average Lease Expiry or WALE of 8.0 years as of end-June 2019. All this sounds good on paper, but the master leases for approximately 22% of First REIT's properties in terms of Gross Floor Area or GFA will expire in the next three years. Specifically, the five Indonesian properties up for lease renewal in 2021 are four hospitals and one hotel & country club, as per the table below.

First REIT's Lease Expiry Profile

Source: First REIT's 2Q2019 Results Presentation

First REIT's Five Assets Whose Leases Are Up For Renewal In 2021

Source: First REIT's 2Q2019 Results Presentation

Discussions between the REIT manager and the master lessee for the four Indonesian hospitals and sponsor Lippo Karawaci are underway and are expected to be concluded approximately a year prior to lease expiry, which will be in the second half of 2020. A complete non-renewal of the master lease is unlikely since there are significant switching costs for Siloam International Hospitals, a subsidiary of Lippo Karawaci. Location is critical to hospital operators in terms of a captive local patient population, and a significant amount of money has been invested in hospital equipment and other facilities at the existing hospitals. Also, given zoning requirements, it might not be easy for Siloam International Hospitals to relocate its hospitals to other alternative locations.

But there are two possible changes to the existing master lease agreements for the four Indonesian hospitals which could be negative for First REIT and its unit holders.

One is that the base rent component for the master leases for the four Indonesian hospitals could be potentially reduced. A review of First REIT's FY2018 annual report and Siloam International Hospitals' FY2018 annual report suggest that First REIT's sponsor and Siloam International Hospitals' parent Lippo Karawaci "subsidized" approximately 87% of the rent for Siloam's hospitals payable to First REIT. This is calculated based on the difference in rent that First REIT collects from master lessee Lippo Karawaci and the rent that Siloam International Hospitals paid to parent Lippo Karawaci in 2018.

Also, as First REIT's current master lease structure has fixed rent accounting for at least 98% of total rent payable as highlighted above, a reduction in the fixed rent quantum and an increase in the variable rent component is likely to see First REIT's net property income and distribution to unit holders drop.

The other possible change is that the base rent for the Indonesian hospitals could be pegged to the local currency, IDR, rather than SGD, the reporting currency of the Singapore-listed REIT. This implies that First REIT and its unit holders have to possibly bear significant foreign exchange risk relating to the volatility of the IDR relative to SGD. A mitigating factor, if this change happens, is that the annual escalation in the fixed base rent could also be possibly changed from the Singapore Consumer Price Index to the Indonesia Consumer Price Index to be fair.

More importantly, the terms of the new master lease agreements for the four Indonesian hospitals could set the precedent for First REIT's other Indonesian hospitals whose master leases expire in 2025, 2027, and beyond.

Risks Relating To Sponsor Have Eased For Now

Apart from concerns over the uncertainty of master lease renewals, the troubles of First REIT's sponsor Lippo Karawaci over the past year has contributed to the REIT's depressed valuations as well.

In November 2018, Lippo Karawaci had its credit rating downgraded by ratings agency Fitch from B to CCC+. The other two international agencies rating agencies Moody's and S&P also downgraded Lippo Karawaci's credit rating earlier in the year. This came about as there was a probe by Indonesia's anti-corruption agency into Lippo Karawaci's $21 billion Meikarta property project in October 2018. There were concerns then that the probe will affect Lippo Karawaci's cash flow from existing and planned property projects and in turn impact the company's ability to pay rent to First REIT. First REIT's unit price dropped from S$1.23 on October 29, 2018, to S$0.95 as of December 24, 2018.

By July 2019, the woes of First REIT sponsor Lippo Karawaci have been alleviated with the company completing a rights issue, which raised IDR11.2 trillion or approximately $787.5 million. In the same month, both Fitch and S&P upgraded Lippo Karawaci's credit rating from CCC+ to B-. First REIT's unit price recovered from a low of S$0.95 to reach a year-to-date high of S$1.12 on July 30, 2019. First REIT last closed at a unit price of S$1.02 as of October 17, 2019.

Potential Upside From Acquisitions And Divestments

Notwithstanding uncertainty over master lease renewals and sponsor woes, First REIT has a very healthy net gearing of 34.5%. This is significantly below the 45% statutory gearing limit for Singapore-listed REITs and implies considerable debt headroom of over S$200 million for the REIT to finance future acquisitions. Refinancing risks are also limited, with First REIT having no debt maturing in 2019 and 2020.

In October 2018, OUE Lippo Healthcare, a developer and manager of healthcare facilities in Asia, became the second sponsor for First REIT, after it acquired 100% of Bowsprit Capital, First REIT's REIT manager. Following this acquisition, First REIT currently has two sponsors, Lippo Karawaci and OUE Lippo Healthcare, and an expanded acquisition pipeline.

First REIT has a rights of first refusal or ROFR to acquire Lippo Karawaci's hospital assets, which include the 232-bed Siloam Hospitals Balikpapan in East Kalimantan, the 200-bed Siloam Hospitals Bogo and the 310-bed Siloam Hospitals Bangka Belitung in South-East Sumatra among others. More interestingly, co-sponsor OUE Lippo Healthcare has healthcare assets in Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. Acquiring non-Indonesian assets from OUE Lippo Healthcare could help First REIT reduce its geographical concentration risks in Indonesia. In the mid-term, First REIT had guided for optimizing its portfolio mix to have half of its property assets located outside Indonesia eventually.

On the flip side, there are two key concerns associated with any potential acquisition. As with any other asset acquisition involving related parties, the worry is whether First REIT would potentially overpay for the acquisition of assets which benefits the sponsors rather than First REIT unit holders. Another concern is the possible need for new equity funding to finance any significant acquisitions even with the REIT's considerable debt headroom. With First REIT currently trading at book value and a high trailing distribution yield of 8.4%, a value-accretive acquisition with the right mix of debt and equity is a key challenge.

Separately, First REIT has not ruled out divestments to generate capital gains, which could potentially help to partially fund new assets acquisitions. Also, First REIT's non-healthcare assets like hotels and country clubs are another key factor contributing to the REIT's valuation discount. Investors seeking a pure-play for healthcare property assets are inevitably turned off by First REIT's non-healthcare assets, and a disposal of these properties could help to partly narrow the REIT's current valuation discount.

Valuation

First REIT trades at 1.0 times P/B based on its net asset value per unit of S$1.019 and its unit price of S$1.02 as of October 17, 2019, which represents a discount to its historical 10-year average P/B of approximately 1.2 times.

The REIT offers a trailing distribution yield of 8.4% versus its historical 10-year average distribution yield of approximately 7%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for First REIT are a negative change in terms of the master leases for the five Indonesian assets whose leases expire in end-2021, and any issues associated with its sponsor (and master lessee for Indonesian hospitals) Lippo Karawaci which affects the sponsor's ability to pay rent to First REIT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.