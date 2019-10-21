Trade And Commodities

One of the most significant factors when it comes to the commodities asset class has been the ongoing trade war between the United States and China. China is the world's most populous nation with the second-leading GDP. With approximately 1.8 billion people, over 18% of the people of the world live within China's borders.

Economic growth in China has slowed. The days of double-digit percentage GDP growth are over. However, we must remember that China's economy expanded to a level where the nominal growth at over 6% remains substantial and higher than it was in the past years when it grew at over 10%.

As China is the demand side of the equation in the commodities market, the Chinese economy has a substantial impact on the path of least resistance of prices. Industrial commodities that are the building blocks of infrastructure are highly sensitive to the ups and downs of economic conditions in China. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB) reflects the price action in three of the most actively traded nonferrous metals that tend to move higher or lower based on Chinese demand.

Some positive news on trade

On Friday, October 11, the news that Chinese and US negotiators had reached a deal on a "phase one" agreement to de-escalate the trade war caused some degree of optimism to return to the markets. The negotiators agreed that tariffs would not increase, and China would begin purchasing US agricultural products. The two sides would continue to work towards a comprehensive agreement that would address the myriad of issues that led to the protectionist policies by the United States and the retaliation by the Chinese.

The trade war escalated in early August when US President Trump became frustrated with the pace of the talks and Chinese backtracking on issues.

China says "not so fast"

The optimism over the potential for a trade deal faded quickly on October 14. China poured cold water on the "phase one" deal by saying that more talks were necessary before they would proceed.

President Trump is facing more than a few domestic problems as the House of Representatives has started an impeachment inquiry, which is picking up a head of steam. While the Chinese may prefer to wait until the impeachment issues play out, the 2020 Presidential election is just around the corner. China may face a new set of negotiators on the other side of the table after January 2021, which could be a reason to stall. However, in a divided US, the one issue that has a great deal of bipartisan support is the hardline on trade with the Chinese.

Meanwhile, the current political turmoil surrounding the incumbent President is a reason he needs a victory. President Trump pledged to level the playing field on trade during the 2016 campaign. Fulfilling that promise would be a feather in his political cap going into the 2020 election. While the potential for a "phase one" agreement increased optimism, the political reality could mean that the US and China remain far apart on any trade deal that would level the playing field.

Commodity prices react - watch copper

The trade war has weighed on China's economy far more than on conditions in the US. China is the demand side of the fundamental equation for many commodities, as it is the world's most populous nation with the second-leading GDP. Even though economic growth has declined in China, it remains at over 6%.

Copper and base metals are the building blocks of infrastructure around the world. China's position and economic growth have made the Asian nation the critical factor when it comes to the path of least resistance of the prices of many of the nonferrous metals. Copper is the leader of that pack. Therefore, the price of copper is often a barometer for the health and wellbeing of the Chinese economy.

The weekly chart highlights that the price of copper has made lower highs and lower lows since mid-2018 as the trade war escalated. The most recent low in the price of nearby COMEX copper futures came in early September at $2.4675 per pound. The price declined from $3.3155 per pound in mid-2018. At just under the $2.60 level on October 17, the red metal remains closer to the bottom than the top end of its trading range.

Meanwhile, concerns over the global economy have also weighed on other industrial commodities prices.

The price of crude oil declined from a high at $76.90 per barrel in October 2018 to under $54 at the end of last week. Crude oil is the energy commodity that powers the world. The bearish price action in the oil market reflects the concerns over global economic growth.

Trading has been lucrative in 2019 - ask Gunvor

The trade war has caused periods of optimism and pessimism over the past year, which has caused increased volatility in markets across all asset classes. One of the signs of the price variance is that profits for trading companies have increased in 2019.

After a loss of $330 million in 2018, profits at Gunvor Group were at the $800 million level at the end of the first nine months of 2018. According to Torbjorn Tornqvist, the company's chairman and CEO, "all trading segments have done very, very well… This is pure trading profits." The increase in price volatility in commodities markets has created a fertile environment for profits for other trading companies, including Vitol Group, Trafigura Group, and Mercuria Energy Group Ltd.

Volatility creates trading opportunities, and the ups and downs of the trade war have been a paradise for trading companies.

DBB is a commodity ETF product tied to the prices of industrial metals

When it comes to the future evolution of the trade war, the copper market is likely to remain a significant barometer. A trade deal between the US and China would likely send the price of copper higher. A continuation of the status quo and further escalation would weigh on the prices of copper and base metals.

The three most liquidly traded base metals on the London Metals Exchange are copper, aluminum, and zinc. The Invesco DB Base Metals Fund holds long positions in the three nonferrous metals. The fund summary for DBB states:

The investment seeks to track the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ-OY Industrial Metals ER™), which is intended to reflect the base metals sector. The index Commodities consist of Aluminum, Zinc and Copper - Grade A. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its corresponding index. Source: Yahoo Finance

The most recent top holdings of DBB include:

DBB has moved lower since April.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, DBB moved from a high at $17.11 on April 1 to $15.15 as of October 18, a decline of 11.5%. The ETF product is likely to act as a barometer when it comes to the ongoing trade negotiations. A trade deal would likely lift the price of copper and the other base metals. DBB a product for those who believe the two sides will eventually reach a compromise and agreement.

