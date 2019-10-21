RIB Software: Software As A Subscription Growth Opportunity

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

'RIB Software: Complex Story With Attractive Long-Term Upside' was recently published, mainly focusing on RIB's acquisition path. This article does not go too deep into this topic and will instead focus more on the importance of the conversion from a license model to a subscription model.

RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) is a very interesting mid-sized software company for the construction industry, active in future growth domains like 'Smart cities', 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'Internet of Things'. From 2010 until 2018, the company saw strong revenue growth (19% CAGR) using a licensing model. This model includes one-time licensing and consulting fees and further maintenance fees. Interestingly, in 2018 the company switched to the superior subscription model at its MTWO platform. This investment opportunity is based on this switch to Software as a Subscription ("SaaS"), a model which the stock market loves as it gives more recurring revenues, making the particular stock less risky. I will provide two of many examples of companies switching to SaaS which increased their revenues significantly after 2-3 years and increased their multiples by 150% (the stock price rose significantly more than revenues). This expected multiple expansion (which sits on a low 4.10 EV/revenue for RIB at this moment) and revenue growth make the company a strong buy. Furthermore, I think that the combination of the strong consolidation in the software industry, the announced contract ending of CEO Wolf (who is also majority shareholder) in 2022 and the Microsoft relationship are indicators that RIB has high potential to become an acquisition candidate.

RIB Software's business

RIB is a computer aided design based ("CAD") software provider for the building and construction industry. RIB's business can be divided into two patforms:

iMTWO (well explained in this video), RIB’s cloud-based platform generating 95% of revenues, provides the world’s first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM. 5D Building Information Modelling means that users of the platform can visualize their progress of buildings ("3D"), linking it with time schedule constraints ("4D"), but also with cost-related information ("5D"). This is were they distinguish themselves from other CAD companies like Autodesk (ADSK) and Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY). This is an all-in-one platform using for example McTWO to help the workload via chat bots, deep learning and voice assistance and the ITWO lens to mix the construction site and virtual BIM model physically. xYTWO is the supply chain management ("SCM") platform generating 5% of revenues. In this segment, platform users are able to directly buy the compartments they need via the e-commerce platform ("xTWO") and manage their SCM ("YTWO"). RIB Software presentation)

The goal for RIB is to provide an innovative all-in-one platform for construction companies. First, one can design and plan their projects via the ITWO platform. Later, the company is able to manage their procurement via the YTWO and xTWO platforms. Additionally, they can do CAD construction with 5D BIM on the ITWO platform. At last, they can manage their operations via ITWO. RIB provides training and consulting as well, included in the 'services' category (20.3% of revenues).

It is important to note that Microsoft (MSFT) is an important business partner for RIB as the solutions offered by RIB on its platform have been expanded in 2018 to include Microsoft's products and IT services. In particular, hardware and system-related software is provided by Microsoft.

Important swap from licensing to subscription model

Over the last years, RIB was successfully adding users to its 'restricted' ITWO model, where they paid a one-time license fee and further (small) maintenance fees. At that point, the platform wasn't that diverse and was mainly focused on design and planning via CAD. Over the years, RIB worked on a new subscription-based cloud platform, MTWO, which provides a much more integrated platform between the different business operations. Interestingly, as I will explain in the next section, the subscription model has many strong benefits and should improve revenues over the long term.

The main focus for RIB in 2019 and beyond is to convert existing customers from the license model to the subscription model. This conversion should significantly accelerate into 2020 and beyond, potentially reaching 2 mln users in the mid-term. The users will be partly won through new customer acquisition and partly through migration of the 500,000 existing users. Additionally, RIB acquired and is expected to acquire many Management Service Providers ("MSP") which products (and customers) are integrated into the MTWO platform. The goal is to establish RIB's position as global market leader in the cloud-based BIM enterprise software. There are early signs that this user conversion is going well and is even exceeding management goals. MTWO users increased significantly from 3,000 to 8,447 in Q1 and 20,726 in Q2.

Past evidence on the impact of switching to SaaS

Interestingly, many companies who switched from a license-model to a subscription-model benefited largely in terms of revenues, profits and stock prices over the long term. In this section, I will explain why the stock market loves this strategy and give some examples from listed companies who switched to SaaS.

Why do investors love SaaS companies?

First, it increases revenue and profit predictability significantly as a consequence of recurring revenues. Due to the subscription fees, the company (if retention is high) has a highly predictable income source, named Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR"). The greater this ARR is versus the non-recurring revenue ("NRR"), the less risk an investor makes to invest in the stock and the higher the multiples will be. Second, margins are very high and frequently revenues significantly outgrow operational expenses, putting a lever on net income growth. Third, the market loves growth. As a consequence of the predictable income stream, SaaS companies can invest easily in future growth by cross-selling, up-selling, increasing fees and acquiring other platforms. I found a quote which states this advantage very well:

Subscription-based businesses provide that disruption with lower up-front costs, greater flexibility, intuitive delivery mechanisms and a keen ongoing sense of their customers’ needs and wants. That’s why the median growth for SaaS subscription companies is over three times that of traditional enterprise software companies

Past evidence: Adobe Systems and Autodesk

Let's have a look at the impact of users conversion to SaaS at two other companies. Note that there are many other examples in the stock market, that I won't include.

In May 2012 Adobe Systems (ADBE) announced its creative subscription-only business model, a drastic change in its strategy. Before, it relied on one-time software purchases ("NRR") and upgrades to a newer version. After, it received monthly subscription payments ("ARR") which eventually led to significant growth. It is important to notice that the change from NRR to ARR does not have a positive impact on revenues in the short term. In fact, revenues began growing significantly only 2.5 years after the subscription introduction. As you can see, revenues grew exponentially over time. As of today, Adobe is constantly reporting +20% revenue growth with growing margins. Interestingly, the market did appreciate the strategic change as the stock price increased by 754% to date after the subscription introduction.

An example closer to RIB's bed is Autodesk's (ADSK) announcement to transition to a subscription-based business model in February 2016. Autodesk is the leading producer of CAD software. It can be see as the 'big brother' of RIB Software. It is important to note that before the transition, revenues included licenses fees ("NRR") and maintenance fees ("ARR"). Thus, they already received some recurring revenue before switching to the subscription-based model. Now, they are focusing to switch maintenance fees (which are lower) to subscription fees. As you can see on the chart, it took three years for revenues to surpass the license-based revenues. Again, the market really appreciated the subscription initiative, raising the stock price by 163% from the initial launch. For Autodesk, I do expect revenues and stock price growth to accelerate over the coming years, as they are quite 'new' in the subscription-model. Analysts expect this as well, given the chart below.

SaaS impact on RIB software's growth

In this section I will provide important insights on where RIB stands today in the SaaS adoption and what this could mean for future revenues and the stock price.

As previously stated, RIB software is currently in adoption mode to convert many users from the license-based ITWO platform to the subscription-based MTWO platform. At the end of 2018, Q1 2019 and Q2 2019, MTWO had 3,000, 8,447 and 20,726 users respectively. This indicates that the early adoption to the subscription-based model was successfull. RIB is targeting a conversion rate of 80%+, which should be able to be reached in three years after the implementation (end of 2021) based on Autodesk's conversion growth.

The difference with the Autodesk story is that RIB Software is not a mature company yet, providing the new, all-in-one platform MTWO. RIB's revenue will benefit from MSP acquisitions and the total new platform in 2020 and 2021 whereas Adobe and Autodesk had revenue stagnation over the first 3 years. The initial growth stagnation phase during conversion does not apply for RIB Software. In fact, revenue growth is guided to accelerate from 26.4% in 2018 to 53.3%-64.4% in 2019. Note that most of this growth is due to acquisitions, as organic growth was 5.3% in H1 2019.

Again, ARR is the most important metric to look at for SaaS companies. We can assume, given the conversion to the subscription model, that most of this ARR growth (40% to 57% of revenues) comes from subscriptions. This ARR percentage should rise sequentially and reach 80% in 2021. Interestingly, given past examples, this should be the year where exponential growth is yet to start.

In short:

RIB software guided a significant acceleration in growth for 2019.

I expect RIB to keep growing revenues around 40% in 2020 and 2021 due to MSP acquisitions and the introduction of MTWO. Company guidance is at 30-60%.

If SaaS history will repeat itself, revenues will increase even more afterwards ( I guess 60%) as the benefits from subscriptions will fully materialize.

Market's misvaluation

YTD, the stock surged 82%, as a consequence of strong revenue growth and conversion to MTWO. In fact, the stock is still 40% under its all-time-high of €35 which was reached after they announced the Microsoft partnership. A potential reason for the significant decline in 2018 could be worries of being able to convert customers to its subscription model, which are now gone. Despite the recovery after the selloff, I still think there is a lot of upside left.

As previously stated, the market is wrongly interpreting RIB's potential (recurring) revenue growth. This provides a very attractive buying opportunity, the same way as Adobe and Autodesk were good opportunities 7 and 3 years ago. Interestingly, as you can see in the table, Adobe and Autodesk saw very similar revenue and stock market reactions after the SaaS strategy adoption. If history repeats itself, RIB Software could see revenue growth acceleration in Q3 2021, EV/revenue expansion from 3.96 (mid 2018) to 9.9 in 3 years and more stock price growth.

My model assumptions include:

Revenue growth based on earlier mentioned factors. Growth should be a lot higher than analyst expectation due to future MSP acquisitions in 2020/2021 and SaaS growth starting in 2021.

EV/revenue multiple to grow to 9.9 in 2021, which is the same multiple growth as Adobe and Autodesk saw after their SaaS adoption. Note that RIB will need to convert their users quickly, which would lead to strong ARR growth, to deserve this multiple. If not, the market will give them a lower multiple.

Number of shares to stay equal.

Cash balance to decline based on €200 mln acquisition expenditures in 2020 and €250 mln in 2021, partially offset by operational cash flow of €52 mln in 2020 and €80 mln in 2021.

Thus, based on my valuation analysis, buying RIB Software today implies 274% potential upside in 2 years. This is based on both revenue growth and multiple expansion.

When talking about valuation, I find it important to mention that RIB software is already generating strong free cash flows ("FCF"). H1 2019 FCF was €26 mln. Extrapolating that gives an annual FCF of € 52 mln and a FCF yield of 4.64%. This is very low given the fact that cash flows could significantly increase over the coming years.

Risks when investing in RIB Software

In this section, I want to briefly discuss risks when investing in RIB Software. On the one hand, the company is in a pretty early stage as its SaaS platform was released at the end of 2018. The MTWO platform did not fully prove itself yet. There is a possibility that user conversion will be harder than expected or that the number of users will decrease, which would be very bad for the company. On the other hand, the high retention rate of 95% shows that customers really like this platform. Additionally, in Q2 2019 ARR (recurring revenues) grew to 57% of total revenues. This significantly reduces risks as a big chunk of the companies' revenues recur every year.

Speculative part: high potential acquisition target

In this section I want to briefly inform readers about a more speculative thought: RIB software potentially being an acquisition target. There are multiple reasons to believe there is a high probability that RIB could get acquired:

The SaaS sector is very rich in acquisitions as software companies continuously look for other high-potential platforms to integrate with theirs. RIB as well is expected to acquire 10 companies in 2019. In fact, SaaS deals reached a record high this year: medium.com) CEO Tom Wolf his contract will end in 2022 and he won't renew it. Interestingly, the man is the biggest shareholder, holding a 16.9% stake in the company. It is possible that he would want to cash this position via a take-over. As mentioned before, RIB Software has a strong relationship with Microsoft, its partner for MTWO. Microsoft's products are integrated in RIB's platform and they build out the MTWO platform together. If Microsoft sees strong growth in the number of MTWO users, there is a possibility they would acquire RIB as Microsoft is continuously expanding via SaaS acquisitions.

Conclusion

RIB Software invested heavily over the past years to bring MTWO, its subscription-based platform to the market. The product is unique as it is the only 5D BIM on the market. Additionally, its competitive advantage lies in the perfect integration between development, design, finance, supply chain management and operations. Interestingly, other Software As A Subscription companies (like Adobe and Autodesk) show us that switching to a subscription model pays off significantly after three years. The real opportunity lies in the fact that multiples should increase as ARR will increase and revenue growth acceleration beyond 2021. I suggest buying RIB Software now as I see 274% long term upside (+2 years). But one should be cautious as ARR is only 55% of revenues and the MTWO platform is still in an early phase. I recently added RIB Software as a more risky bet in my portfolio. I suggest limiting your position in RIB to maximum 10% of your portfolio.

