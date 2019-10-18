TransEnterix - Still A Great Short Opportunity With Bankruptcy The Most Likely Outcome

Company likely to end up in bankruptcy. Investors should consider selling existing positions into strength or outright shorting the stock.

Preliminary Q3 results will fall well short of consensus expectations, company to implement a restructuring plan and has retained J.P. Morgan to explore strategic alternatives. CFO resigned.

Even when adjusting for the $17 million in anticipated AutoLap sales proceeds, without raising additional capital, liquidity will likely run out at the end of Q1/2020.

AutoLap sales agreement has been revised with the purchase price remaining unchanged but the proposed equity investment being cancelled.

Shares of ailing, robotic surgery device developer TransEnterix (TRXC) rallied in Thursday's after hours session after the company provided a business update containing several important disclosures:

The previously announced sales agreement for the company's AutoLap system with Great Belief International Limited ("GBIL") has been amended. Under the original transaction terms, TransEnterix was entitled to an aggregate $17 million in cash proceeds with $5 million payable until July 31 and the remaining $12 million by November 30. In addition, GBIL agreed to a $30 million investment in the company's common stock at a price of $2 per share. Under the revised agreement, the $17 million purchase price remains unchanged but the proposed equity investment has been cancelled. The company has already received $3 million in cash with another $1 million to be paid by December 15. For the remaining $13 million, GBIL is obliged to issue an irrevocable letter of credit until October 31. Preliminary Q3 revenues of $1.9-2.1 million fall well short of consensus expectations. The company reported cash, cash equivalents and short term investments of $22.8 million, which, together with the proceeds from the AutoLap transaction is expected to provide TransEnterix with sufficient funds until the end of Q1/2020. Taking into account the $18.5 million in net proceeds from the recent secondary offering, quarterly cash burn calculates to approximately $29 million. TransEnterix is implementing a restructuring plan to reduce operating expenses as it continues the global market development and commercialization of its Senhance platform with details to be provided on the company's third quarter conference call. CFO Joseph P. Slattery to retire on December 31. Neither has an interim CFO been named nor did the company initiate a search for a successor. The company has engaged J.P. Morgan (JPM) to explore strategic alternatives.

Picture: Senhance System - Source: Company Website

Frankly speaking, there's very little to cheer about in this update. Granted, the company might finally get paid under the revised AutoLap sales agreement but even if GBIL will indeed perform according to the new terms, TransEnterix will only have leeway until the end of Q1/2020.

In addition, the core Senhance system business continues to perform well below expectations and cash usage remains at elevated levels. While the announced restructuring plan will likely lower cash burn somewhat, the requirement to continue Senhance development and commercialization efforts will result in ongoing, substantial cash consumption.

Using the pro-forma cash balance of $39.8 million (adjusted for the anticpated AutoLap sales proceeds), the new quartely cash burn rate calculates to approximately $20 million, an unsustainable number given the company's limited access to new capital at this point.

Lastly, the decision to retain J.P. Morgan is rather a sign of the company running out of options than anything else.

Also keep in mind that TransEnterix will have to deal with $15 million in debt and an associated $7 million minimum liquidity covenant over time.

Even with the share price at all-time lows, the company's $110 million market capitalization (at after hours prices) appears to be on the high side, particularly given the disappointing performance of the core business and very limited financial runway.

At this point, it's difficult to envision a viable path forward for TransEnterix. The most likely outcome, at least in my opinion, would be for the company to file for bankruptcy and the core business subsequently being sold in an court-supervised auction with equityholders ending up with nothing.

Given the sheer amount of cash required to continue system development and commercialization efforts, the company is unlikely to raise sufficient funds from further share sales going forward.

Bottom Line:

Things are just bad at TransEnterix but they will likely get much worse going forward. The core Senhance system business continues to perform well below expectations, cash burn will remain substantial even after implementing the proposed restructuring program, the company will soon lose its CFO and the announced exploration of strategic alternatives is unlikely to result in anything else than the core business getting sold in a court-supervised auction next year with equityholders being wiped out.

Even at current all-time lows, a short position should yield decent short-term results.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TRXC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.