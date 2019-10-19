Weekly Economic Release Summary: Retail Sales Relatively Strong, Business Sales Not So Much

Still, there's little to demonstrate there's a recession in the wings.

Even though the headlines say retail sales declined, they remain an economic bright spot.

Watching the economy and tracking trends is like watching snails race. The trends seen by the end of the first quarter of 2019 have continued. Downtrends continue for transport, manufacturing, and employment.

Not everything is trending down - residential construction has been trending up while retail sales remain a bright spot in the economy.

Still, there's no indication of a recession in the data I review. But it's the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) which makes the determination for recessions. Sticking to the current technical recession criteria used by the NBER:

A recession is a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real GDP, real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales. A recession begins just after the economy reaches a peak of activity and ends as the economy reaches its trough. Between trough and peak, the economy is in an expansion. Expansion is the normal state of the economy; most recessions are brief and they have been rare in recent decades. ... The committee places particular emphasis on two monthly measures of activity across the entire economy: (1) personal income less transfer payments, in real terms and (2) employment. In addition, we refer to two indicators with coverage primarily of manufacturing and goods: (3) industrial production and (4) the volume of sales of the manufacturing and wholesale-retail sectors adjusted for price changes.

Below is a graph looking at the month-over-month change (note that multipliers have been used to make changes more obvious).

Month-over-Month Growth Personal Income minus transfer payments (blue line), Employment (red line), Industrial Production (green line), Business Sales (orange line)

In the above graph, if a line falls below the 0 (black line) - that sector is contracting from the previous month. Industrial production is in negative territory. Another way to look at the same data sets is in the graph below which uses indexed real values from the trough of the Great Recession.

Indexed Growth Personal Income minus transfer payments (red line), Employment (green line), Industrial Production (blue line), Business Sales (orange line)

The concern I always have is a significant backward revision of data - and it happens all the time with industrial production and personal income. But for now, the economy is soft but not recessionary.

Economic Forecast

The Econintersect Economic Index (October 2019) declined to the lowest level seen since the economic slowdown of 2015/2016. The main reasons for the index decline were the continuous weak industrial production, exports and imports, and government spending for Main Street.

The fundamentals which lead job growth are now showing a significant slowing growth trend in the employment growth dynamics. We are currently predicting the jobs growth to be below the growth needed to maintain participation rates and the employment-population ratios at the current levels.

Economic Releases This Past Week

The following table summarizes the more significant economic releases this past week. For more detailed analysis - please visit our landing page which provides links to our complete analyses.

Overall this week: Retail sales still relatively strong despite decline this month but overall business sales (retail + wholesale + manufacturing) very weak

Housing sector continues weak but remains on an improving trend line

Transport weak and in contraction

Leading indicators show little growth

Economic Release Summary For This Week Release Potential Economic Impact Comment September Retail Sales even with the decline sales are still strong Retail sales declined according to US Census headline data. The three-month rolling average improved. There was an upward adjustment of last month's data. The real test of strength is the rolling averages which improved. This should be considered another strong report. Please consider that this data is not adjusted for inflation. There is no growth in employment in this sector. August Business Sales and Inventories long term sales downtrend - inventories elevated Headlines say final business sales data (retail plus wholesale plus manufacturing) improved month-over-month. However, the rolling averages declined. Inventories remain very elevated. Inventories remain at recessionary levels. Our primary monitoring tool - the 3-month rolling averages for sales - declined. As the monthly data has significant variation, the 3-month averages are the way to view this series. Overall business sales are better than the low point in 2015 - but are well below average for the values seen in the last 2 years. September Housing starts improving trend on building permits The headline residential building permits improved relative to last month - but construction completions declined and are in contraction. The three-month rolling averages improved for permits and construction completions. The backward revisions this month were slight. It is always difficult to understand the trends as the backward revisions sometimes reverse trends month-to-month. The nature of this industry normally has large variations from month-to-month (mostly due to weather) so the rolling averages are the best way to view this series. In summary, the rolling averages say this sector improved. We consider this report better than last month - and this sector appears to be recovering. September Container Counts growth in contraction The September year-to-date import/export container count growth rate remains in contraction. Simply looking at this month versus last month - there were only marginal changes to weak numbers. The year-over-year rate of growth improved for imports and worsened for exports. Still, year-to-date growth for both imports and exports remain deep in contraction. The three-month rolling averages for exports and imports are also in contraction. Imports container counts give an indication of the U.S. economy's state and the soft data continues to indicate a weak U.S. economy. Exports are saying the global economy is weak as well. September Industrial Production now in contraction The headlines say seasonally adjusted Industrial Production (IP) declined month-over-month. Our analysis shows the three-month rolling average declined. There was generally a downward revision to the last 6 months of data. The best way to view this is the 3-month rolling averages which declined. Industrial production remains in a downtrend. Note that manufacturing is in contraction year-over-year - and capacity utilization is in contraction year-over-year. Consider this report worse than last month. September Conference Board Leading Indicators very soft economic forecast The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) for the U.S declined in September - and the authors say "The LEI reflects uncertainty in the outlook and falling business expectations, brought on by the downturn in the industrial sector and trade disputes." This index remains on the low side of values seen since the Great Recession. This index is designed to forecast the economy for six months in advance. The market (from Econoday) expected this index's month-over-month change at -0.1 % to +0.2 % (consensus +0.2 %) vs. the decrease of 0.1 % reported. Surveys manufacturing surveys soft Empire State Manufacturing Survey - The Empire State Manufacturing Survey index marginally improved and remains expansion. Overall this survey remains below values seen in the last 2+ years. The report is similar to last month and key elements remain mixed. I would consider this report again marginally worse than last month. Beige Book - The consolidated economic report from the 12 Federal Reserve Districts (Beige Book) stated: "The U.S. economy expanded at a slight to modest pace since the prior report as business activity varied across the country". The previous report stated: "the economy expanded at a modest pace through the end of August". This month the Beige Book narrative used the term "slight to modest" to describe the growth in the current period. Therefore it suggests the rate of economic growth slowed from the "modest" of last month. Note the following statement from the Federal Reserve: Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey - The Philly Fed Business Outlook Survey declined but remains in expansion. Although the survey index declined, the key elements improved. Overall, this was marginally better than last month's report. Rail Movements Definitely not positive news Rail so far in 2019 has changed from a reflection of a strong economic engine to contraction. Currently, not only are the economic intuitive components of rail in contraction, but the year-to-date has slipped into contraction.

My usual weekly wrap is in my instablog.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.