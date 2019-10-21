Natural Gas Rejects The Lows As Winter Approaches

On Thursday, October 17, the Energy Information Administration reported the highest injection into inventories of the year in the natural gas market. There is only one month to go until the start of the peak season of demand. Stockpiles could approach the four trillion cubic feet level over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the price of natural gas fell to a low at under the $2.20 per MMBtu level on Friday, October 11, but recovered. Despite the significant injection last week, the price was back above the $2.30 per MMBtu level on Friday, October 18. We are coming into the time of the year when uncertainty peaks in the natural gas futures market.

The price of the energy commodity will be a function of heating demand over the winter months. At this point, only Mother Nature knows what the average temperatures will be from mid-November through March. A warmer than expected winter season could send the price of natural gas below the $2 level over the coming months. In March 2016, the nearby futures contract fell to a low at $1.611 per MMBtu. However, a colder than expected winter that causes stockpiles to decline rapidly could send the price appreciably higher. Over the coming weeks, the price action in the natural gas futures arena will be all about the uncertainty of the peak season that begins just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

We are likely to see lots of price variance in the natural gas futures contracts for the winter delivery months over the coming weeks. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) will magnify the short-term ups and downs of the natural gas futures arena on a percentage basis.

A decline to a higher low

The price action in the natural gas futures market since early August now displays a pattern of higher lows.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price fell to a low at $2.029 per MMBtu during the week of August 5 during the injection season. In a sign that the volatile market became overextended on the downside, the price of nearby futures recovered to a high at $2.71 in mid-September. The recovery of 33.6% ran out of steam on the upside, as it was too early for the pre-peak season rally in the natural gas futures market. By the week of October 7, the price fell to a higher low at $2.187 per MMBtu. Last week, the market recovered as it declined to a level on the downside that was unsustainable as the season when inventories will begin to fall is only one month away.

The market became oversold

When the price of nearby November natural gas futures fell to $2.187 per MMBtu on Friday, October 11, price momentum and relative strength indicators fell into oversold territory.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates that the market ran out of selling at below the $2.20 level. As the price of the energy commodity was falling, in late September and early October, the total number of open long and short positions rose from 1.122 to 1.268 million contracts from September 25 to October 10. The increase of 146,000 contracts was likely the result of overenthusiastic speculative shorts pushing the price lower. Meanwhile, since the price ran out of selling at below the $2.20 level, the open interest metric declined to the 1.26 million contract level at the end of last week. The bottom line is that natural gas rallied too soon in mid-September and fell too early in mid-October, given the uncertainty of the coming winter season.

The injection season winds down

Last Thursday, the Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas inventories rose by 104 billion cubic feet for the week ending on October 11. The market had expected a more substantial injection. The consensus estimate was for around 130 bcf the day before the EIA's data release.

Source: EIA

The chart shows that the injection pushed the amount of natural gas in storage to 3.519 trillion cubic feet, which is 16.3% above last year's level. While the injection was lower than the market had expected, the rise to 0.4% above the five-year average likely tempered any bullish price action. The inventories had remained below the five-year average until the latest data release.

With only four weeks to go before the beginning of the peak season for demand, stocks would need to rise by 120.3 bcf on average to reach the four trillion cubic feet level. In 2015 and 2016, stocks rose above four tcf, which weighed on the price of natural gas futures. Since injections tend to decline over the final weeks of the pre-winter season, we are likely to see the peak in stockpiles rise to 3.8 to 3.9 tcf.

Last November, the price of natural gas exploded to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu as stocks peaked at only 3.247 tcf. This year, the odds of a rally to anywhere near that price level are slim. However, the uncertainty of the weather conditions and heating demand over the coming months could push the price to the $3 level or a bit higher on the peak season January futures contract.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

The forward curve for the coming winter season shows that the price of January futures was at the $2.642 per MMBtu level at the end of last week. A move to $3 or higher would require at least a 13.5% move to the upside.

Levels to watch in the natural gas futures market

The January futures contract will be most sensitive to the winter weather during the start of the peak 2019-2020 heating season in the United States.

Source: CQG

As the chart of January futures displays, since early September, the price range has been from $2.52 to $2.978 per MMBtu. The midpoint stands at around the $2.75 level. The band reflects the support and resistance levels over the coming weeks. $2.475, the early August low stands as critical technical support, and the $3 level should be resistance. I expect at least one move to the upside to $3 or higher by mid-December, given the uncertainty of the average temperatures and demand for heating in the US this coming winter season.

Locked-in on calls, trading UGAZ and DGAZ over the coming weeks

Those who follow my weekly articles on Seeking Alpha know that I have suggested that the January $2.80 call option. The option trading at below 19 cents last Friday is a limited-risk tool to position for a rally in the natural gas futures arena. I recommend holding these call options into December without any stops. I would look for a two to one pay off on any long positions.

Meanwhile, since we are heading into the time of the year where volatility should pick up, trading is likely to be the optimal approach to the natural gas market. The most direct route for a risk position is via the futures and futures options on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product and its bearish counterpart DGAZ are highly liquid short-term tools. UGAZ and DGAZ are available to any market participant with an equity trading account.

The fund summary for UGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGAZ has net assets of $540.28 million and trades an average of over 14.9 million shares each day. UGAZ charges an expense ratio of 1.65%. The price of November natural gas futures moved from $2.187 on October 11 to $2.384 per MMBtu on October 16, or 9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UGAZ rallied from $12.10 to $14.78 per share or over 22%. The ETN product fell short of delivering on its 300% leverage on the upside.

DGAZ has net assets of $231.6 million and trades an average of over 864,000 shares each day. DGAZ charges the same expense ratio as UGAZ. The price of November natural gas fell from $2.745 on September 17 to a low at $2.187 per MMBtu on October 11, a decline of 20.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, DGAZ rose from $85.41 to $159.59 per share or 86.9%. UGAZ and DGAZ are only appropriate for short-term trades in the natural gas market. Both products evaporate in value when the price of natural gas trades sideways or moves against them.

Last week, natural gas rejected the lows from October 11. We are now at a time of the year where seasonality favors the long side. However, I do not expect a rally to levels anywhere near where we witnessed last year at this time.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.