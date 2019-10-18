The York Water Company: Good Total Return But At A High Entry Price

YORW has increased its dividend for 22 years and presently has a yield of 1.6%, which is below average.

The York Water Company’s total return overperformed the Dow average for my 57-month test period by 42.81% is great for this water utility, but the valuation is very high.

The York Water Company (YORW) is a hold with low growth prospects, and its defensive business provides water and sewage services. YORW has adequate cash flow, and the company uses the cash to increase the dividend each year and invest in upgrading their facilities. I am looking at this company because of comments from my last article on Hormel Foods (HRL). The main point made by the comments is that the investor should consider companies that have paid dividends for a long time.

YORW was at the top of the list with over 200 years of dividend payments and was interesting when I checked the fundamentals. YORW is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines I use to select companies for my IRA portfolio of great business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the 5-year chart, The York Water Company has a good chart going up and to the right for the 5 years, with 2015 being a little weak.

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company’s business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. The York Water Company beats against the Dow baseline in my 57-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance.

The York Water Company's total return of 92.24% compared to the Dow base of 49.43% makes it a good investment for the total return investor. Looking back 5 years, $10,000 invested 5 years ago would now be worth over $24,600 today. This gain makes YORW a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has low future growth as the United States economy continues to grow.

Dow's 57-Month total return baseline is 49.43%

Company name 57-Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage The York Water Company 92.24% 42.81% 1.6%

The York Water Company does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last 10 years and having a minimum of 1% yield. YORW has a below-average dividend yield of 1.6% and has had increases for 22 years, making it a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in December 2018 for an increase from $0.1666/Qtr to $0.1733/Qtr or a 4% increase. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in December 2019 to $0.1813/Qtr. or a 4.5% increase. The 5-year average payout ratio is high at 62%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies and upgrades to their facilities.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 Billion. The York Water Company fails passing my guideline. YORW is a small-cap company with a capitalization of $571 Million. YORW's 2019 projected operating cash flow at $13 Million is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. The company, founded in 1815, shows that the company has staying power even if it is not a large-cap company.

The York Water Company's S&P CFRA rating is two stars or sell with an estimated target price of $30. YORW's price is above the target by 40% and has a high forward PE of 43, making it a poor buy at this entry point. I rate YORW as a sell for the value investor because of low future growth that does not justify the present high valuation.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on August 2, 2019, YORW reported earnings that were in line with expected at $0.28, compared to last year at $0.26. Total revenue was higher at $13.05 Million more than a year ago by 8.5% year over year and beat expected revenue by $1.05 Million. This was a good report with the bottom line meeting expected, and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out November 2019 and is expected to be $0.33 compared to last year at $0.29 a nice increase. This report is encouraging growth, and the company should be watched to see if this is a one-off or a trend.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The 3-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 4% misses my guideline requirement. This poor future growth for the company can continue its slow uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States economy and population.

The average growing dividend makes The York Water Company a fair business to own for income, but the future growth is below my requirement of 7%. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes YORW interesting is the long-term dividend history of 22 years of growing dividends and paying dividends for over 200 years, but the present entry point is high, and future growth looks weak.

Company Business

The York Water Company is a provider of water and sewage services in the United States.

As per Reuters:

The primary business of the Company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards, and distribute water. It operated within its territory, which covered 39 municipalities within York County, Pennsylvania, and nine municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. Its two wastewater treatment facilities are located in East Manchester and Lower Windsor Townships. It provides sewer billing services.

Overall, The York Water Company is a good defensive business with a low CAGR of 4% projected growth as the economy grows going forward and with the increasing population. The positive cash flow gives YORW the capability to continue its low growth and have enough to increase the dividend each year. The talking heads that preach recession should be ignored, and even with a slowdown in the United States, The York Water Company water services are still needed, which makes YORW a defensive company in a bad economy.

The paraphrase below from the 2nd quarter's earnings press release indicates mixed growth for the water utility services.

Increased revenues were primarily due to an increase in rates effective March 1, 2019, partially offset by a reset to zero of the Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC). DSIC is a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PPUC) allowed charge that water utilities collect from customers for the replacement of aging infrastructure. Growth in the water customer base also added to revenues. A decrease in per capita consumption reduced the impact of the new customers. The increased revenue was partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expenses and depreciation. Income taxes increased due to lower deductions from the IRS tangible property regulations and higher state income taxes.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued slow growth of the York Water Company business with an increase in future growth. The company has fair constant low growth and will continue as the United States economy and population grows. The cash flow is adequate to have modest increases in the dividend each year, and the dividend is extremely safe.

Conclusions

The York Water Company is a fair investment choice for the very conservative dividend growth investor, with its below average growing dividend that has been increased for 22 years. For all others, I think YORW is a sell, with its slow growth and high valuation. YORW will not be added to my portfolio because of the company’s low growth potential. If you want a stable, slow-growing dividend income in a defensive business, YORW is the right investment but has a poor entry point at today's price.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.8% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.3% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.1% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On August 19, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.72/share Sept $145). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and downside protection. On September 12th, I bought back the calls for $0.07/share making $1.65/share in one month. I intend to continue writing covered calls on the DHR position after the earnings report is released on October 24.

On August 30, I trimmed HD to 10% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On August 30, I trimmed OHI to 9% of the portfolio. OHI is a great income business, but it has risks, so 9% is my limit on this company until the operator problems are totally under control.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last five months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. On July 19th BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter, and BA went up $16. The second quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 6.46%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review.” Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

