Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF: Still Okay To Own This Bond Fund Now

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) focuses on corporate bonds that have ratings below investment grades. The ETF tracks the RAFI Bonds U.S. High Yield 1-10 Bond Index. PHB provides exposure to a broad range of U.S. high yield corporate bonds in the B-rated category. In an economic downturn, its fund price may decline due to rising default rates. Since we do not foresee a recession in the near-term, we think it is still safe for investors to hold on to this fund right now.

Fund Analysis

When evaluating bonds, we have a checklist. First, we look at whether the bond is safe or not (credit risk). Second, we look at how well these bonds are impacted by the interest rate (interest rate risk). Third, we look at whether this is the time to buy these bonds or not. So, we will go through this checklist one by one.

High credit risk

High yield corporate bonds are below investment grades bonds. Indeed, most of PHB’s bonds are non-investment grade bonds. As can be seen from the table below, about 83% and 90% of its bonds are non-investment grade bonds rated by S&P and Moody’s respectively.

These bonds tend to be riskier than investment grade bonds and are much more vulnerable in an economic recession. As can be seen from the chart below, high-yield bond default rate has spiked following the past two recessions in the United States (yellow solid line). In the last recession, the default rate spiked to as high as 15%.

Although some investors of PHB may argue that the ETF avoids bonds in the C-rated category, in an economic recession, many issuers of these bonds may be downgraded by credit rating agencies to C-rated category. For reader’s information, CCC or lower rated bonds have much higher average default rates of 5.9% in the past 20 years than the 1.3% average default rate of BB rated bonds.

Cyclical sectors increase the rate of defaults

About 19.3%, 12%, and 11.5% of PHB’s bonds are issued by companies in the consumer discretionary, energy and materials sectors. These are cyclical sectors. As the chart below shows, these sectors have higher historical default rates than other sectors. Therefore, PHB faces higher default rate risk as it has higher exposure to these three sectors.

Modest interest rate risk

The next item we will check is whether bonds in PHB’s portfolio are impacted by the change of the interest rate. In general, short-term bonds are less impacted by the changes in interest rate as these bonds are almost reaching maturity. On the other hand, long-term bonds’ market value can be impacted by the change of interest rates. As can be seen from the table below, nearly 100% of its bonds will mature within 10 years. In fact, the average years to maturity of PHB’s bonds is about 4.9 years.

What does this medium-term maturity year mean? The medium-term average maturity year of PHB’s bonds means that the fund performance is modestly sensitive to the changes in interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, PHB’s fund performance is still inversely correlates to the 10-year treasury yield rate. Fortunately, the swing in its fund price is relatively small compared to long-term bonds. PHB’s fund price has been within the range of $17 ~ $19 in the past 5 years.

Macroeconomic Analysis

As we have discussed earlier, high-yield bonds may face higher default rates in an economic recession. The question we need to ask is whether the economy is heading for a recession. To answer this question, we have to analyze the current economic conditions. While trade uncertainties may continue to weigh on the treasury rate, in the next 6~12 months, we still believe the U.S. economy is robust. The declining U.S. manufacturing PMI data is concerning but investors need to understand that manufacturing sector only represent less than 20% of the U.S. GDP. We also want to remind readers that the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX and the strike of GM workers may somewhat distort manufacturing PMI data lately. GM has stockpiled its inventory in anticipation of a strike. On the other hand, Boeing is still maintaining its production of 737 MAX. Therefore, we think U.S. manufacturing PMI may be distorted. Once the market recognizes the strength of the U.S. economy, we believe the treasury rate will move up. Therefore, we think it is still safe to hold on to PHB right now. Given that PHB has modest interest rate risk, we recommend investors to gradually reduce exposure when the economy improves.

A 4.1%-yielding dividend

Investors of PHB will receive dividends with a yield of about 4.1%. As the chart below shows, its yield is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

Investor Takeaway

We think it is still safe to hold on to PHB right now given our perspective that the U.S. economy is still robust. However, we may change our view if a further deterioration of the economy happens (e.g. declining of the U.S. consumer spending).

