Radius Health Will Need To Raise Cash - Dilution Virtually Guranteed

Short-term cash needs and longer-term debt will likely cause considerable dilution to current and future investors.

The patch version of Tymlos is in clinical trials. While FDA approval is probable, it will be more expensive than daily-injection versions.

The mammalian skeletal system has evolved over hundreds of millions of years. When functioning properly, it has the ability to repair broken bones and act as a reservoir for calcium and phosphates ions; when it is not, conditions such as osteoporosis can develop. Of the many skeletal cells, osteoclasts and osteoblasts are responsible for resorption and bone formation. A hormone that directly and indirectly affects the dynamics of osteoblasts and osteoclasts is a 84 amino acid polypeptide named parathyroid hormone or PTH and is secreted by the parathyroid glands.

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica

In 2002 and 2003, Eli Lilly (LLY) received FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval for daily subcutaneous injection teriparatide with brand names Forteo and Forsteo, a 34 amino acid polypeptide analogue of parathyroid for the treatment of osteoporosis in men and postmenopausal women who are at high risk for having a fracture, with worldwide sales in excess of $1 billion.

Source: Eli Lilly's 2Q 2019

In 2017, Radius Health (RDUS) received FDA approval for daily subcutaneous injection abaloparatide, brand name Tymlos, a parathyroid hormone-related protein for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture, but was denied by the EMA.

According to GoodRx, the lowest price for Forteo is listed as $3398 while Tymlos price is listed as $1812. While Tymlos currently sells for less than Forteo, patents for Forteo have expired.

On October 7th, Pfenex (PFNX) received FDA approval for PF708, a therapeutically equivalent to Forteo. Pfenex is conducting a comparative human factors study between PF708 and Forteo for an A-rating which would permit PF708 to be automatically substituted for Forteo. Pfenex anticipates submitting the final study report to the FDA as early as the second half of October 2019.

In August, Radius announced it initiated a phase 3 trial for a patch version of Tymlos, or abaloparatide-patch. Abaloparatide-patch was developed in a collaboration between Radius and 3M Company (MMM). In December 2014, Lilly entered into a licensing agreement with Zosano (ZSAN) to develop ZP-PTH, Zosano's proprietary formulation of parathyroid hormone 1-34 using Zosano's microneedle patch system. In September 2015, Zosano announced Lilly pulled out of the partnership; while Zosano indicated it would continue development, it was eventually terminated.

Radius' pipeline includes Elacestrant, a selective estrogen receptor degrader, SERD, currently in phase 3 for potential use as a once-daily oral treatment for hormone-receptor positive breast cancer. Elacestrant is being evaluated as a second- or third-line monotherapy in postmenopausal women with advanced/metastatic estrogen receptor positive ER+ and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative HER2- breast cancer patients. If successful, results could support marketing applications in the U.S., EU and other markets.

Financials

In the latest quarter, 2Q 2019, Radius reported:

Tymlos net revenue of $41 million

Cost of sales of $4 million

Research and development of $27 million

Loss from operations of $30 million

Convertible debt with conversion price of ~$48.81 that matures September 2024 of $305 million

Shares authorized 200 million; shares issued 46 million

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $189 million

Management believes: it has sufficient capital to fund its development plans, U.S. operational activities, for at least one year.

What investors need to consider

Radius' osteoporosis medication approved for marketing in the U.S. competes directly with Lilly's blockbuster Forteo. Physicians have nearly two decades of history prescribing Forteo to both women and men, Tymlos is approved for only women. Without EU approval, Tymlos currently has a limited market.

With Pfenex's FDA approval of Forteo equivalent PF708 and likely approval of an A-rating that will allow substitution of PF708 for Forteo, Tymlos pricing advantage over Forteo will end. Once PF708 is launched, I expect LLY to drop Forteo's price to be competitive with both Tymlos and PF708.

Radius' pipeline includes a patch version of Tymlos. This will offer patients greater convenience and less pain than daily injections but manufacturing costs associated with the patch will translate to higher costs to patients. Lilly considered this route but for reasons unknown to investors decided to stop development. While management is excited about the patch version, shareholders should be skeptical.

Radius has sufficient cash to fund operations until 3Q 2020. With each script of Tymlos sold generating a loss, Radius will need to raise additional cash before 3Q 2020. Current shareholders are virtually guaranteed to be diluted. A longer-term concern is the $305 million convertible debt due in September 2024. If share price remains below $48.81, Radius will need to refinance this debt and/or issue shares.

Finally, the anabolic osteoporosis market is becoming competitive. With several versions of parathyroid analogues entering the U.S. market, Tymlos may never become profitable for Radius. If you are invested or considering investing, it should represent a small percentage of your portfolio; the probability of failure is high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.