The 'Empire Strikes Back'; Why FANG Isn't Leading, And What It Can Do Right Now

Look at the companies reporting next week. Are you in any of them? Prepare by hedging or perhaps lightening up going into those reports, if you are an active trader.

That Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are lagging is indisputable. Let's look at the charts.

Facebook actually isn't that terrible at the six-month chart, but that isn't the whole picture.

FB has a nice rounding bottom, but it is definitely meeting with resistance on the upside right at this 190 level. I think it could break above with some good news on the earnings front. However, let's get a longer look going from six months to a couple of years...

Here we see an enormous "double-top", so FB has a lot of wood to chop. However, among the FANG names, FB has a very good chance to get back to old highs and even go higher. The theme here is the "Empire Strikes Back", with the idea that something is opposing or gaining on FB. In this case, it is the politicians and the pundits that oppose FB. The pols want to rein in FB for its power, not that it has privacy issues. Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), is a great executive, but for him to call Facebook as addictive as nicotine and just as bad as cigarettes or narcotics, is not credible. It is patent nonsense to focus purely on how terrible FB is for you, and you have to wonder why so many rational Silicon Valley executives just hate Facebook. Yet Facebook has done tremendous good along with the bad; it is belied by the universal popularity that Facebook and Instagram have.

People put all sorts of stuff on Facebook, and they have Alexa and Siri that listen to everything they say. Can they be better run? Of course, they can, but the government controlling what people see on FB gives me a queasy feeling. So what gives? They all hate the Zuck. Zuckerberg needs to get off the stage, he is a terrible communicator, and he lacks humanity. He should become the Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer, and let Sheryl Sandberg become CEO. It should back away from this Libra coin and spin it out as a separate company. It would still own the wallet on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which is what it wants anyway.

The idea that Facebook is a monopoly doesn't hold water either. There is Snapchat (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS), LinkedIn, and also there is Match (MTCH); all the dating apps are social networks. It should fight a break up of its company tooth and nail. Instead of litigating, it should make friends with the pols, and it should make sure that every politician gets a voice on Facebook. It should promote a "Town Hall" for local and national politicians. It needs to enable politicians' interaction with their constituencies and put its product people on developing ways for them to raise funds. If FB is perceived that it is a friend, this idea that condemning FB is a low-cost way to get attention on Capitol Hill maybe dies down. The truth is FB boosting its innovation engine, like a Libra was a great idea. There is plenty of ways for FB to generate excitement with new services. Just judging by the way the chattering class reacts to it means that Zuckerberg at this point is holding them back. They need to break up with Zuck, not break up Facebook. If FB gave a dividend, I would consider it a great, long-term investment. This is a very sustainable business that is spinning out tremendous cash. That said if you are a speculator with some patience, I think FB is worth accumulating right here as it bounces below this 190 level and gets close to 180.

Amazon is one of the more concerning names in FANG. It has gone nowhere all year and has a massive double-top. It also has some perception and fundamental issues. Let's look at the chart

Aside from the massive double top, which is bearish, you have a descending pennant of lower lows (red line) and lower highs, which is pointing lower. The green line is the next lower support level, which seems to be where the stock is going, which is more than 100 points lower. Besides the charts, the perception of Amazon the invincible has gotten dinged. Not so much from Trump and Warren, though it is getting a lot of static from politicians on both sides of the aisle. To me, the most concerning hit is coming from the competition ("the Empire").

Walmart (WMT), a name I never talk about but should, is beating back AMZN. Its JET investment is working. The company is using its superstores as its distribution centers, and it is competing on price as well as convenience. It isn't only Walmart, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is holding its own too; it has a successful e-commerce too, and AMZN copied the membership idea from Costco in the first place. Target (TGT) is doing well, so is Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Jim Cramer gave them an acronym: WATCH, with AMZN as the "A". Acronyms are great. Not criticizing that, but what does that mean? It means that the WTCH is just as good as the "A". If AMZN is just another letter, then it is going to be perceived by the market as "less than" or equal to and that means it is in danger of being valued at retailer EPS ratios.

Jeff Bezos is making all the right moves, but he has to move faster and focus down AMZN on its mission, which is to disrupt retail and consumption. This leads me to a controversial idea that I have floated years ago, but now makes even more sense. It needs to spin out AWS, its tremendously successful cloud services arm. AWS is not central to its business model, though it gets the bulk of its profits from AWS. AWS is easily worth $350 to $450 billion on the market as a stand-alone company. It could IPO it with $100 Billion in debt on it and even create some kind of preferred shares that spin off a healthy dividend on top of it all. This would give some meat to the politicians calling for a split of AMZN. It isn't how they would do it, but Bezos would change the conversation.

What would Bezos do with $100 Billion? What wouldn't he do! He could launch his FedEx (NYSE:FDX) killer, he could launch his pharmacy business, and he could go after the whole healthcare space. In the meantime, he could still hold onto 49% of the company and remain chairman of AWS if he wants. If the AWS spin-off is announced, it could boost AMZN to $2,200 a share pronto. Think this is nuts? Have you seen AWS advertising on TV? Ask yourself why it needs to advertise the name of AWS to consumers. To my eye, it means that it wants AWS to be a stand-alone brand. Let me put a finer point on it, no one who knows anything about IT needs to be introduced to AWS, and certainly, TV ads are not the way to message them.

I hate to say it, but if you are trading AMZN, you need to hedge going into earnings this Thursday. If it announces the spin-off, you owe me a beer.

Netflix - Ha! What new can I say about NFLX that I haven't said already this week, other than it has had a huge reversal today? It is trading nearly 45 points lower than it had post-market trading Wednesday night at just below 320. NFLX is a great service, it is a great company, but the stock is now broken. Until it can show that it can re-accelerate its revenue by either growing subscribers or adding new services, the price is going lower. The Empire in this case is the eponymous Empire. Star Wars is a property of Disney (NYSE:DIS). I won't bore you with the list of new rivals. I also admit that these are really less important to me as direct competitors for content quality, but they have that too.

The real issue is that NFLX's competitors have other revenue and can give away that great content. Apple (AAPL) and Amazon are essentially giving their stuff away. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush I really respect, estimates that this new content will pull 40% of NFLX viewing attention to the competition. Also, these new competitors are raising the cost of production. Market participants thought they could rely on NFLX raising prices, and that ain't happening. The whole landscape for NFLX has changed. I think Reed Hastings is a genius and NFLX is not going bankrupt, which isn't what I mean by a broken stock, but it's now trading above 87 times price/earnings ratio. I think it needs to be rerated price-wise. I said NFLX was a sell yesterday, and it is still a sell. The only change is that I am unsure it will hold that 240-250 level.

Alphabet - I am most positive about GOOGL. It has so many levers it can pull. The empire in this case is the politicians, and I think it has the least trouble going forward. GOOGL can manage the flak from the pols by letting Facebook and Amazon get all the arrows in their back. It is possible that it would be forced to spin out YouTube, but that would only boost the price of its stock. What is really valuable is what is unheralded right now, Google Maps and Waze are essentially unmonetized. Google apps like Google Docs, Sheets, and even Hangouts have a lot of value as collaborative tools; they are unsung heroes. The real key undervalued piece is Waymo. I think that Waymo needs to be spun out in some kind of vehicle (pun intended). Waymo is not like the other pieces of this business; it should get $100 Billion in market cap.

In sum, I am most concerned about Amazon going into earnings. I think the market will not react well to diverting cash flow from profits to investing in new businesses. If we do see a break to 1,600, and perhaps a bit lower, it's a buy. It is a name to be accumulated going into next year. Alphabet will be okay, and if it sells off, I would want to buy it. Facebook has the most management issues, and yet it will be fine. Netflix really doesn't belong in this group. I would replace it with Microsoft (MSFT).

Earnings for Next Week

I am publishing this today so you can make some moves before Monday.

Monday

Meh, nothing interesting.

Tuesday

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Wednesday

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Thursday

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Bad News: Boeing is falling again. This bad news is your good news... At the time of this writing, some incriminating documents about what Boeing knew about its faulty MCAS system. I would be a buyer on this weakness the closer it gets to 350. The worst-case scenario is that BA falls to 325ish. So leg into this name as it breaks 350. The last time it was at this price, it ran to nearly 390, and I called for a sale at that point. We have done this several times this year and it has worked. If Muilenburg is forced to resign on this, BA will bounce up 30 points.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long MSFT via call options, and I am short UBER with Put options.