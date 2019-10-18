YY: Packing In The Aces

On an SOTP basis, a conservative valuation of the businesses leads me to believe that YY is significantly undervalued.

YY Inc. (YY) is a sum of great parts. On the one hand, there is the domestic YY Live business, which, although beset by competition, continues to grow (albeit slowly). Then there is the stake that YY holds in Huya (NYSE:HUYA) – a company that continues to perform admirably in the live game streaming space in collaboration with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Bigo is YY’s play outside China. It’s a business that is under-monetized, however, it has the maximum upside of any of YY’s businesses on the back of fantastic growth in users in the multiple markets that it operates in. If we combine all these parts, we arrive at a valuation that is 25% higher than where YY’s shares are trading currently. There is no doubt in my mind, that we have a bargain on our hands with YY.

Investment Summary

YY is China’s foremost live-streaming platform. The business is divided into three segments – YY Live – the domestic live-streaming platform; Huya – the live game-streaming platform spun out of YY and 41% of which is owned by YY and Bigo – YY’s global play into a variety of segments such as live-streaming, social media, messenger, etc

YY Live is a domestic China play. It connects and engages users in real-time chats and games with services such as short-form video, social games, dating, messaging and news service. The live streaming industry in China has become fiercely competitive, especially with Kuaishou and Douyin (Tik Tok), as the major players focusing on live-streaming in a big way as a way to monetize services. To that extent, YY Live has seen a slowdown in its revenue growth.

From a near 40% revenue growth two years back, growth has tapered down to low teens and has been on a decline for a while now. Monthly active users (MAU) has also seen a slowdown – the peak of 39m was achieved in 3Q18. YY Live's strengths in the live-streaming space, however, should stand it in good stead versus competition in the times ahead. Traditionally, high-spending users have stuck with YY – primarily due to a favorable user experience versus competition.

Early adoption of multi-channel networks (MCN) allowed YY Live to have a diversified ecosystem of professional user-generated content. YY has strong operating capabilities in the lucrative showroom segment and has a culture of strong innovation, such as the PK model between hosts (which was later copied by several competing products). I project YY Live to grow its revenues and net income by 1% in 2019.

In 2014, Huya was spun out of YY to allow the firm to focus on live game-streaming unaffected by conflicts of interest of the parent company with some of the gaming companies like Tencent. The business has continued to delivered ahead of consensus and guidance revenue growth. (2Q19 revenue of Rmb 2.01B was ahead of earlier stated guidance of Rmb 1.7B and consensus of Rmb 1.89B). YY retains a 41% stake in Huya.

In 2019, YY acquired a majority stake in Bigo, allowing it to consolidate financials into its statements. Bigo allows YY a footprint outside of China, especially in the developing ASEAN and Middle Eastern markets. I see Bigo being able to replicate some of the success that Chinese game developers have had in selling outside China, with 11 of the top 52 global game distributors in 2018 being Chinese companies, according to App Annie. Its major global products have different strategies for expansion and monetization

Likee is an original video creation and sharing platform. Management focus is for expansion primarily in India, Russia, the US, and certain Latin American markets. It has already achieved DAUs of 10.3m and 698k in India and Indonesia, ranking it #2 and #1 in those markets, respectively. Growth in users within Russia is gaining ground. Bigo Live, which is a live-streaming platform, has seen balanced growth from developing and developed markets such as the US, Japan, and Europe. Management focus is on monetization especially in the developed markets where user spends are higher. It has already achieved the #1 rank in terms of DAU in Indonesia, Thailand, and the US. IMO, which is a video communication app and has recorded ~212mn mobile MAU already in 2Q19. User acquisition focus will continue in the South Asian markets where it is already witnessing traction such as India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, certain South East Asian markets and the Middle East.

Bigo will be the growth driver in both revenue and earnings that YY’s portfolio is yearning for. Profitability as yet eludes Bigo, but with the strong user growth, monetization is the obvious next step, which will contribute significantly to YY’s financials going forward.

Valuation

YY's value is derived from the sum of its various parts – YY Live, Huya, and Bigo. From a revenue and net income perspective, I break down the actual and the estimated numbers for 2018 and 2019E. Given the slowdown in the YY Live domestic business, I ascribe a 1% growth rate to its revenue and net income estimates for 2019. Huya is growing faster, and I estimate a 5% growth rate in its revenues over 2018. Post the acquisition of Bigo, I estimate revenue in 2019 that will be part of the consolidated results to be Rmb 4.685B.

Revenue Net Income (Rmb M) 2018 2019E Growth 2018 2019E Growth YY Live 11,102 11,213 1% 2,559 2,585 1% Huya 4,663 4,896 5% Bigo 4,685 -

Source: Company data

For arriving at a SOTP value for YY Inc., I ascribe the following:

YY Live: A modest 7x multiple to 2019E Net Income Huya: I value the business at the current market cap of US$ 5.1B and a USD/CNY rate of 7.08 Bigo: I feel Bigo is YY’s trump card for growth and profitability in the long run -- thus, I think the business should be valued at 2x 2019E sales A 25% holding company discount

Metric RMB M Multiple Shareholding YY Live 19E Net Income 2,585 7x PE 100% 18,095 Huya Market Cap 36,179 1x MC 41% 14,833 Bigo 19E Revenue 4,685 2x PS 100% 9,370 Total 42,298 Holding Co. Discount 25% Equity Value (Rmb M) 31,724 Target Price (US$) 73.09 Current Price (US$) 58.24 Upside 25%

Source: Author

Based on a conservative SOTP valuation of the business, I feel there is significant upside to YY Inc.’s current stock price. A target price of $73 implies an upside of 25% from the current stock price of $58.24. I feel YY is a no-brainer “Buy.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.