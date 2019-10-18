BB&T's Results And Guidance Better Than They Seem, But Return Prospects Are Modest

BB&T shares look more or less fairly priced and on par with peers like PNC and U.S. Bancorp.

BB&T's core operating performance in the third quarter was better than the reported results may suggest, but core PPOP growth is still sluggish ahead of the SunTrust merger.

BB&T (BBT) shares have outperformed since my last update and over the last year, due, at least in part I believe, to the counter-cyclical earnings leverage potential of the upcoming merger with SunTrust (STI). Although investors weren’t thrilled about the earnings and guidance offered by the company this time around, I believe the underlying business trends are a little better than they otherwise seem, and I believe the company is on a decent footing for this late stage of the bank cycle.

As far as the investment angle goes, I won’t pound the table for BB&T at today’s price, but it’s a decent prospect relative to peers and rivals like JPMorgan (JPM), PNC (PNC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC). All of these names offer their own perks and challenges (JPMorgan and PNC as quality growth, U.S. Bancorp as a safe haven, Wells Fargo as a restructuring story), and I think BB&T has decent return prospects (high single-digit to low double-digit returns) as well as the potential for better-than-expected post-merger synergies and growth.

An Okay Core Performance, With A Lot Of Moving Parts

In terms of relative performance (relative to expectations), BB&T’s core earnings performance was pretty good, with a 4% core EPS beat that slots in between the 8% outperformance of JPMorgan, the 4% beat at U.S. Bancorp, the 2.5% beat at PNC, and the 6% miss at Wells Fargo. Like many banks, BB&T got a boost from lower credit costs (lower provisioning), and the “core-core” pre-provision profit outperformance was a more modest $0.02 per share.

Revenue rose 2% yoy and declined 1% qoq, coming in about as expected. Net interest income rose less than 1% sequentially, beating expectations on a balanced mix of slightly better NIM (down 5bp to 3.37%) and greater balance sheet growth (average earning assets up 1.3% qoq). Fee income performance was slightly weak relative to expectations, with 4% yoy growth and 2% qoq contraction on a 14% seasonal decline in insurance (up 9% yoy, though).

BB&T had warned of higher expenses during the quarter, and the company’s performance (up 2% yoy and qoq) was just “meh” compared to those aforementioned peers and just a bit worse than expected. Core pre-provision profits rose modestly on a yoy basis (about 3%) and declined at a mid-single-digit rate on a qoq basis, but this was about 2% better than expected, supporting that $0.02/share outperformance. Tangible book value growth was strong, rising 17% yoy and 3% qoq.

Underlying Balance Sheet Trends Look Good To Me

BB&T’s reported loan performance, down 2% qoq on a period end basis and down a little more than 1% on an average balance basis, doesn’t look great at first glance next to adjusted results from JPMorgan, PNC, or U.S. Bancorp, but “adjusted” is the key there. If you exclude previously-guided mortgage sales, BB&T’s underlying loan balances improved almost 2% on a qoq basis, with 2% growth in C&I lending (helped by mortgage warehouse lending, like at First Horizon (FHN)), roughly 2% adjusted growth in mortgages, and almost 3% growth in indirect consumer lending.

BB&T’s yield performance was solid. Average loan yields improved 16bp yoy and declined 7bp qoq – good performance compared to PNC, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo (JPMorgan is harder to compare on a like-for-like basis). Security yields also held up surprisingly well, with a 13bp yoy improvement and just a 2bp qoq contraction (versus an 8bp sequential contraction at U.S. Bancorp).

On the deposit side, BB&T did a little better than expected. Average deposit balances grew 3% yoy and 1.3% qoq, with non-interest-bearing deposit contraction of 3% yoy (and 2% qoq growth) – one of the best performances of the peer group so far (only JPMorgan did better, and U.S. Bancorp had a similar result). With this, BB&T did relatively well on its deposit costs, with a 3bp decline in interest-bearing deposit costs (on the better side of average; U.S. Bancorp did slightly better) and a 1bp overall decline in deposit costs to 0.67%.

Credit quality remains healthy. Although criticized loans have been heading higher, non-performing loan balances declined 17% yoy and 3% qoq, while NPA and NCO ratios remain fairly stable at healthy levels (NCOs ticked up 6bp yoy and 3bp qoq).

The Outlook

BB&T’s fourth quarter guidance was not particularly encouraging at first glance, with management guiding to no loan growth, lower NIM, and lower fee growth. Loan growth is still being impacted by the mortgage sales, and I believe underlying C&I trends are still healthy. On the NIM side, about half of the expected NIM contraction is tied to BB&T repositioning its balance sheet to facilitate the SunTrust merger, so I think the underlying trends are a little better than they might first seem.

Not much changes in terms of my outlook or valuation, as BB&T’s core performance (and guidance) were both pretty close to my core expectations. Forward growth rates are obviously impacted by the upcoming merger (which should close in Q4), but I’m expecting an underlying core earnings growth rate in the mid-single-digits as the company harvests post-merger synergies. There have been reports of BB&T and SunTrust losing revenue-producing loan officers to rivals (smaller banks, mostly), but it hasn’t had a noticeable significant impact on loan growth; even so, such turnover is normal, and it’s a part of the merger execution risk.

The Bottom Line

Between the core earnings growth outlook and mid-teens post-merger ROTCE outlook, I believe BB&T shares should trade around the mid-$50s. With that, the shares look priced more or less where they should be, though I do still see a high single-digit to low double-digit annualized return from here. BB&T’s prospective returns look similar to those of JPMorgan, PNC, and U.S. Bancorp, and investors can decide for themselves what sort of growth/return/risk profile they want at this point in the cycle, with BB&T and PNC arguably on the more aggressive side and U.S. Bancorp the safer pick.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.