Parsley Energy: A Bit About The Merger

Parsley Energy (PE), the Permian Basin focused oil producer, has recently agreed to buy smaller shale driller Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) in all-stock deal valued at $2.27 billion. The merger will give Parsley Energy the scale advantage as it significantly expands its footprint in the Permian Basin while realizing merger-related synergies and cost savings. The deal, however, clouds Parsley Energy's short-term outlook for free cash flows. But I think its long-term prospects are still looking good.

Image: Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy and Jagged Peak Energy have entered into an agreement under which the former will acquire the latter in a tax-free, all-stock transaction of $2.27 billion, including Jagged Peak's net debt of approximately $625 million. Jagged Peak shareholders will receive 0.447 shares of Parsley Energy stock for each share of Jagged Peak common stock they own. The deal, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of the two companies, is expected to close in Q1-2020. Subsequently, Parsley Energy will own 77% of the combined company while Jagged Peak shareholders will own the remainder.

Image: Parsley Energy. Investor Presentation, October 2019.

Overall, it appears that Parsley Energy has made a good purchase. The company is buying Jagged Peak at a time when oil stocks have fallen by double-digits due in large part to persistent weakness and volatility in commodity prices. Jagged Peak's shares were down 25% on a year-to-date basis when the acquisition was announced. Parsley Energy is getting Jagged Peak at a good price which is equivalent to $7.59 per Jagged Peak share which represents a premium of just 1.5% of Jagged Peak's 30-day volume-weighted average price and 11.2% of Jagged Peak's closing price on October 11. Parsley Energy expects the acquisition to be accretive to cash flow per share, free cash flow per share, cash return on capital invested, and net asset value.

The acquisition will enable Parsley Energy to expand its footprint in the Permian Basin and realize some of the scale advantages which the big boys of the industry, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), enjoy. The new company's acreage will be spread over 267,000 net acres at the Permian Basin, up from roughly 189,000 acres Parsley Energy currently holds. The combined company's production will be 27% higher than Parsley's second-quarter output. The new Parsley Energy, however, will remain a mid-cap operator and substantially smaller than companies like Pioneer Natural Resources which own around 680,000 net acres at the Permian Basin's Midland region. Like both Parsley Energy and Jagged Peak, I think the combined company will also be an acquisition target.

The Parsley-Jagged Peak merger will lead to further consolidation in the US exploration and production space. Callon Petroleum (CPE)'s $3.2 billion takeover of Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRO), which is currently under process, has been one of the biggest deals the industry has witnessed in the last few months. In the Callon-Carrizo merger, there was little scope for synergies since the two companies got most of their production from different oil plays (Permian Basin and Eagle Ford) and couldn't extract significant cost savings by sharing resources. However, in Parsley-Jagged Peak's case, the two companies can deliver meaningful synergies and cost savings since their assets are located in close proximity to each other.

Parsley Energy and Jagged Peak are both Permian Basin-focused oil producers. Jagged Peak's acreage in the Delaware Basin is located right around Parsley Energy's oil-producing assets. The two companies can share all their resources, including energy infrastructure and technical knowledge since they are virtually drilling from the same rock, and drive down costs. This also significantly reduces integration risk which comes with any merger.

Image: Parsley Energy. Investor Presentation, October 2019 [link provided earlier].

In terms of cost savings, Parsley Energy expects to deliver around $250 million to $300 million at the corporate level. The company also believes that it can reduce the well costs related to Jagged Peak's assets in the Delaware Basin by at least $100 per lateral foot due to the scale advantage. The combined company will also realize additional operational efficiencies by optimizing well spacing and completions. Parsley Energy and Jagged Peak have both developed water infrastructure assets which are located close to each other and will also get integrated.

One drawback of the deal, however, is that it might derail Parsley Energy's cash flow turnaround. The company has been burning cash flows as it spent more cash on capital expenditure than it brought in from operations. But this year, it has significantly improved its cash flow profile and will likely deliver free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure) from the third quarter. The declining costs, capital efficiency gains, and solid growth in oil production have put Parsley Energy in a good position to report free cash flows. The company has also forecast free cash flows for Q3-2019.

It is, however, unclear if Parsley Energy can continue generating free cash flows in 2020 after it completes Jagged Peak's acquisition. That's because Jagged Peak has also been burning cash flows but in my view, the company is further away from a free cash flow turnaround than Parsley Energy. Jagged Peak might continue reporting a cash flow deficit as it merges with Parsley Energy. Its weak levels of cash flows might weigh on the performance of the combined company. The new Parsley Energy might even face a cash-flow deficit.

The good thing is, however, that firstly, the combined company will be able to withstand a cash flow deficit, thanks to a decent balance sheet. Since Parsley Energy is buying Jagged Peak in an all-stock deal, it will be able to maintain its financial health. The combined company will have a reasonable leverage ratio of 1.6x LTM adjusted EBITDA with no significant near-term debt maturities. The earliest debt maturity will be $400 million of Parsley Energy's senior notes due in 2024. If, for instance, the new company faces a cash flow deficit, then it can borrow additional funds to bridge the funding gap.

Secondly, the deficit itself will likely be temporary. The combined company will likely have a flexible capital program that will enable it to hit free cash flows in the short-term by reducing capital expenditure and drilling activity. That may negatively impact production growth but the company could end up with excess cash. Moreover, over the long-term, Jagged Peak's legacy assets will also likely start generating free cash flows. Remember, Jagged Peak is still a relatively young company in the early stages of development. In my opinion, it has the potential to meaningfully improve capital efficiency and reduce drilling & completion costs, particularly if it starts working on major multi-well, co-development projects in 2020. The company could considerably reduce costs which can transform Jagged Peak's assets into a free cash flow generating machine.

Moving forward, the markets will remain focused on Parsley Energy's ability to deliver on its promises related to synergies and earnings, cash flow, and free cash flow growth on a per-share basis. We will hear more about this from the management when the company releases its quarterly results after markets close on November 5. The company will host a conference call the following day. The company's shares initially dropped after the merger announcement but have since largely recovered. Parsley Energy stock is trading just 7.97x next year's earnings estimates, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, which is a good price for a high-quality oil producer that is expanding its footprint in the Permian Basin and could grow earnings, cash flows, and free cash flows in the future. Long-term oriented investors should consider buying Parsley Energy at this price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.