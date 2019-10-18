Boustead Projects Limited: Potential For Larger Contracts And Value-Unlocking

As its leasehold property portfolio grows, the option of unlocking value via an IPO or trade sale also increases, offering investors a chance to realize the investment's full potential.

I believe BPL is on the cusp of a transformation that will allow it to continue to clinch much larger contracts in future.

BPL has been building its capabilities and competencies over the last few years, in order to stay competitive and to be able to bid for larger, more complex projects.

Introduction

BPL was established in 1996 and was part of the Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX: F9D) group of companies until it was spun off in a separate listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange in April 2015. Boustead Singapore currently owns a 52.8% stake in BPL while the remaining shares are in the hands of the public.

The group has engineering expertise in the design-and-build (D&B) and development of industrial properties for Fortune 500 and other multi-national clients. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Boustead Projects E&C Pte Ltd is approved by Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to execute construction contracts of unlimited value.

Competitive Moat

The group’s competitive moat lies in its ability to discuss building requirements with different types of clients and to offer them a package complete with design suggestions, project management and cost estimates. BPL is able to do this as they have a team that understands clients’ needs and works hard to fulfil clients’ numerous criteria. It also helps that the group is updated with the latest building technologies and eco-sustainable features, as this helps the clients to clinch the coveted BCA Green Mark Award.

Other contractors usually do the building and construction, but BPL offers a one-stop-shop for design, project management and construction. The group’s evolution to integrated digital delivery (IDD) ensures that the most cutting-edge technologies are utilized during the design and construction phases. Methodologies such as 7D Building Information Modelling (BIM), virtual design and construction ("VDC") and design for manufacturing and assembly (DfMA) are deployed on projects to enable more accurate forecasting, construction monitoring and process management.

Recent Business Developments

In December 2018, BPL was awarded its first public sector contract secured through open tender, with an S$241.9 million contract that represents BPL’s largest project secured. This is a construction contract for a project known as Multi-Storey Recycling Facility. This significant contract helped to boost the group’s order book to S$460 million. Construction commenced in December 2018 and will be completed in 25 months.

Just a month later on January 2019, BPL secured another contract worth over S$200 million to build an integrated advanced development and global headquarters for Surbana Jurong Pte Ltd. Construction is expected to be completed by 2021, and this second major contract boosted BPL’s order book to a record S$747 million.

The two contracts above are transformational for the group as this is the first time in its history that it has clinched such large contracts, and is a strong testament to their competitiveness and research and development efforts.

BPL has also started buying up properties and developing them before securing a tenant, a practice that is contrary to their usual one. The first was the purchase of a Braddell Road site in September 2018 for S$53.6 million, as this piece of land is highly-coveted as not many such industrial land sites are released for that area. The second property acquired is for 6 Tampines Industrial Avenue 5 for S$77.4 million announced in early October 2019.

Catalysts

There are a number of catalysts which investors can look forward to for BPL. One of them is the potential unlocking of value from a listing or trade sale of the group’s industrial leasehold property portfolio. The leasehold property portfolio of 24 wholly-owned and jointly-owned properties (as at FY 2019) has a projected total market valuation surpassing S$1 billion, and management has mentioned that various options to unlock the value of this portfolio are under careful study by the Board. Investors should note that the properties are currently booked at cost less accumulated depreciation, and have not been revalued in the books as yet.

Another upcoming catalyst is the development of the aerospace and high-tech park in Subang, Malaysia, to be leased to corporations within the aerospace industry. BPL will partner with Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (KLSE: 5014) to develop around 34.66 acres (around 140,264 square metres) of land next to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport for the aerospace developments. This should start contributing gradually to leasing income as the developments are completed.

With BPL’s usage of technology and its superior capabilities, the group should also have no problems clinching future large contracts on the same scale as the S$200+ million ones that were clinched ten months ago.

Financials and Division Analysis

Source: Author’s compilation from Annual Reports FY 2014-2019

The six-year historical financials show that BPL has reported steady revenue, while net profit has been hovering around the S$30 million mark. A large share buy-back had decreased the issued share capital from 320 million to 311.5 million. Investment properties on the balance sheet have continued to grow over the years to a record S$182.1 million in FY 2019, while the group also maintains a prudent gross and net debt/equity ratio.

Source: Author’s compilation from Annual Reports FY 2014-2019

BPL has a history of strong and consistent free cash flow generation, and its capital expenditure requirements have been very low as the construction work is outsourced to sub-contractors, thereby freeing the group of heavy capital commitments. For FY 2019, the negative free cash flow arose mainly from payments to sub-contractors and suppliers for a sizeable contract (as mentioned above) for which the client is under a deferred payment arrangement.

The group also started paying out an annual dividend of 1.5 cents from FY 2017 onwards, along with a special dividend of 1 cent. Since then, BPL has consistently paid out a 1.5 cent final dividend, with additional payment in some years when their cash flow is healthy and prospects are good. At the closing price of S$0.92, the trailing dividend yield stands at 2.2%.

BPL’s order book has also been rising steadily, with the two large contracts secured in FY 2019 helping the order book to almost triple to S$660 million from S$218 million a year ago.

Source: Author’s compilation from Annual Reports FY 2014 to FY 2019

The D&B division has seen fluctuation revenues and profits due to the order book nature of the contracts flowing in, which explains the volatile profits seen for this division. Real estate or leasing division is supposed to trend upwards with the increase in BPL’s property portfolio, but FY 2019 saw a double whammy caused by the lease expiry at 85 Tuas South Avenue 1 (for which the group is still seeking a new tenant), as well as depreciation on ALICE, a newly-completed industrial property for which leasing is still in progress (hence, there is a timing difference between the income recognised from the leases and the expenses incurred from depreciation and building maintenance).

Moving forward, and after ALICE undergoes asset stabilization, I would expect to see leasing income and profit before tax stabilise and trend upwards. However, with two new pieces of property just purchased, investors may have to witness this occurring again in the future.

Risks

The main risk for BPL relates to the short land tenure (i.e. land lease period) of the industrial properties they hold. In Singapore, all land is owned by the Government and the usual land tenure for industrial properties is for 60 years, but there are cases where some industrial properties have leases as short as 30 years. The properties thus have a comparatively shorter period for generating revenue versus properties with freehold title or much longer land tenures (e.g. 999-years) in other countries. A mitigating factor is that BPL is usually able to extract good value from each property by finding quality, reputable tenants to take up space. However, even if BPL were to consider spinning off the properties into a REIT, the short tenure may call for a lower overall valuation.

Another risk is that cost pressures continue to build up for the group, and with the deployment of advanced technologies such as drone surveillance (for ALICE) and cutting-edge monitoring/construction techniques, costs are set to rise even further, pressuring already thin margins on the D&B side.

A final risk is that for larger contracts that are clinched, the gross and net margins will also be lower as BPL may have had to aggressively bid for such contracts in order to clinch them. Such is the downside present in large tenders and the winner may sometimes end up being the “loser” instead!

Valuation and Recommendation

Source: Author’s financial model and projections

I valued the 100% owned leasehold property portfolio separately from the jointly-owned ones, as BPL does not have full ownership of the latter and therefore, I could not include the full value within the model. Item 1 is taken from the latest AR FY 2019 appraised value, while the investments in joint ventures are taken from the latest balance sheet (1Q 2020).

For item 3, a price-earnings ratio of around 8x was viewed as prudent as the division is order-book based and suffers from lumpy revenue and earnings.

The result of the SOTP valuation is an RNAV valuation of around S$570 million, which translates to a per-share value of S$1.834 based on the latest issued share capital of 310.65 million shares. The upside is almost 100%, but I caution that the unlocking of value from the leasehold portfolio is contingent on the Board finding suitable ways to monetize the real estate portfolio, and the bulk of the value (S$1.07) lies there.

Even without this portion, investors should be able to agree that BPL is indeed deeply undervalued considering the quality of the business, its latest business developments and the potential to clinch further large contracts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSTJF, BSTGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.