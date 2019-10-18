Genworth's $3.8B Takeover By China Could Be Next Victim Of The Trade War

Acquirer China Oceanwide has its own problems: a U.S. corruption probe, auditor resignations, and bond yields trading above 20%. It has yet to fork over any money to help Genworth.

Fitch Ratings said Genworth is at greater risk than GE if long-term care policies go sour. Genworth says it's $100 million below its target cash buffer.

The biggest proposed Chinese takeover of a U.S. insurer looks like it could be a bust. Investors should steer clear of Genworth (NYSE:GNW) shares as the deal may unravel in the coming months.

China Oceanwide (OTC:HHRBF) is a major Chinese conglomerate, but it has no experience in U.S. insurance. Feeling flush and mandated by Beijing to grow outside China, in 2016, China Oceanwide bid $3.8 billion to takeover and recapitalize Virginia's Genworth Financial. China would provide a cash infusion, and Genworth would teach Oceanwide best practices in insurance.

Nothing worked out as planned. U.S.-China political and trade tension ratcheted up as President Trump implemented a hardline approach on Chinese investments in the U.S., and China responded with retaliatory tariffs. China Oceanwide faces mounting debt problems at home and concerns about whether it can meet its funding promises to Genworth with Chinese regulators cracking down on capital outflows. Analysts and rating agencies are also questioning whether Genworth's problems are deeper than previously thought.

Fitch Sours on Genworth policies after GE Short Attack

Companies involved in the long-term care industry have come into sharp focus after Harry Markopolos, the Madoff whistleblower, called out General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) in a 175-page report for how it accounted for its long-term care-related business. This naturally raised serious questions about Genworth, which was part of GE until its 2004 IPO and is a major player in the same area.

After considering the report, Genworth's exposure caught the eye of ratings agency Fitch. Fitch's analysts called Genworth the insurer most at risk of long-term care policies going sour, even worse than General Electric Co.

Genworth in its latest 10-Q mentioned its cash shortfall:

During the first quarter of 2019, we were below our targeted cash buffer by approximately $100 million and we remained below our targeted cash buffer by the same amount in the second quarter of 2019.

China Oceanwide promised Genworth it would contribute $117 million in capital by September 2019 in two installments to help shore up Genworth's balance sheet. The money never came. Instead, China Oceanwide delayed those payments until after the merger closed. That's probably a prudent move for Oceanwide, but reflects concern the deal won't proceed and leaves Genworth in a precarious financial spot.

Promises Unkept: China Oceanwide Facing Credit Crunch at Home and Abroad

While delaying those payments makes sense, China Oceanwide's ability to write $3.8 billion worth of checks looks increasingly tenuous. The China economic slowdown seems to be hurting Oceanwide and its extensive property assets, making this stretch of an acquisition less palatable to Oceanwide management and Beijing regulators.

China Oceanwide has been named in a corruption probe that halted a $1 billion planned development in Los Angeles. With questions swirling about corruption and cancelled projects, regulators in the U.S. and China should think twice about China Oceanwide as an agent of positive change and financial support for struggling Genworth.

In February, China Oceanwide's Hong Kong-listed unit announced that PriceWaterhouseCoopers had resigned as its auditor after issuing a profit warning earlier that month. Bloomberg reported in August that Oceanwide Holdings Co., which priced debt at 7.5% in July, had some of its similar bonds trading at a yield higher than 20%.

Corruption probes, auditor resignations, and bond yields trading above 20% don't paint the picture of a financially sound acquirer ready to write a check for $3.8 billion to save a U.S. company on the other side of the globe.

How Close to the Finish Line?

After multiple extensions to the terms of the deal and trouble getting Canada's regulator to sign off on a Chinese owner, Genworth and Oceanwide are getting down to the wire. The deal has been extended to the end of December, but if they don't get the sale of the Canada division approved and all other U.S. state regulators to approved the deal by Dec.12 - Genworth will hold its annual meeting and re-elect the old management team to keep running the business for another year - without China Oceanwide getting control.

It also still needs clearance in China for currency conversion, according to a Genworth statement. Chinese forex regulators have been reluctant to approve any deals that ship Chinese capital offshore and drain foreign exchange reserves. It doesn't help that Genworth looks increasingly like a problem-child that will need more money from domestic capital markets in the future. Chinese investors ponying up for a U.S. insurer's problems is anathema to Beijing's goals today.

Steer Clear of This Basket Case

Investors would be wise to steer clear of Genworth Financial shares that trade around $4.40 per share, a 19% discount to the China Oceanwide offer price of $5.43. That's a reasonable discount for a typical M&A deal, but is far too small for a deal with these risks. Genworth stock has traded well below $3 a share since the merger was announced and below $2.20 before the deal. We expect that it could trade back down to those levels if the deal gets called off.

That would end this ill-considered deal, which brought together a struggling U.S. insurer and a cash-rich Chinese investor at a better time for both parties. With troubles lurking on both sides, a clean split may be the best answer for the long-term care of both parties.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GNW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article and associated research does not constitute investment advice.You should consult with your investment adviser and conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. We take no liability for any losses or fees you may incur from such investments. We may buy or sell securities related to or mentioned in this article at any time and will not update on those changes in position. Invest at your own risk and do your own work.