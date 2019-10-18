A Quarter At A Time, Dover Is Building A Better Reputation

Between some significant portfolio restructuring and a new management time focused on extensive margin improvement efforts, Dover (DOV) has taken some meaningful strides to improve its reputation and perception with investors. With the company continuing to execute well into an industrial slowdown/downturn, quarter by quarter, Dover is building its case as a reliable "GDP-plus" growth story with a few years of positive operating margin leverage to look forward to beyond 2019.

My primary hesitation with Dover, as with many quality industrials, is valuation. I'd rather buy Dover shares in the low $90s (the shares briefly retreated to that level after my last update), as the prospective returns at today's price aren't quite compelling enough. Still, management is quickly building a strong reputation and its diversified end-market exposure should support above-peer performance for at least a little while longer.

Margin Leverage Taking Shape

Dover didn't produce a tremendous beat in terms of its reported revenue number, but most analysts were looking for organic growth more in the 3%s rather than the 5.6% number Dover posted, so I would argue that Dover's third quarter revenue result was actually quite a bit better than it may seem at first glance. Even more impressive to me was the stronger beat on the segment income line, as Dover is still in a relatively early phase of its margin improvement efforts.

Dover's segment performance was pretty typical of what investors should have come to expect by now - good results in the Engineered Systems business, strong results in Fluids, and weak results in Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Engineered Systems produced better than 6% organic revenue growth, with okay 4% growth in product ID and printing (Danaher (DHR), the best comp, has yet to report). The Industrial business posted very healthy 8% revenue growth, as waste handling remains very strong (up double digits), vehicle service was surprisingly strong (up 8%; maybe a good sign for Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and 3M (MMM)?), though DESTACO was soft on ongoing weakness in auto production. Segment profits rose 15%, with almost two points of margin improvement.

Fluids was the growth leader, with nearly 10% organic growth in a surprisingly balanced mix. Retail was strong in the second quarter and strong again this quarter, with the year-over-year comp accelerating to 11% on what has remained a choppy rollout/upgrade EMV cycle. Pumps grew 5% and Process Solutions were up 13%, with management noting strength in plastics/polymers and biopharma (encouraging for Danaher, as well as IDEX (IEX)). Fluids segment income jumped by a third, with over three points of segment margin improvement.

R&FE was the disappointment yet again, with a 3% revenue decline balanced across both sides of the business. Segment profit declined 17%, with roughly a point and a half of margin deterioration (slipping back below 10%).

Guidance Not Stellar… But Not Bad Either

I suppose some investors may have been disappointed that this strong quarter (particularly at the segment income level) did lead to a more robust guidance upgrade from management. Instead, investors had to content themselves with management raising the lower end of guidance while acknowledging that there was some pull-forward of orders into the third quarter.

Even so, orders were up about 7% with a 9% growth number in Engineered Systems on strong demand in digital printing and environmental. Fluids, too, had a good order intake, with 8% growth driven by strong retail fueling and process solutions. R&FE saw a 2% order decline. Although Dover did see some deceleration in pump orders, both the ES and Fluids businesses had book-to-bill ratios over 1.0 in the quarter, while R&FE came in at a weak 0.87x.

The outlook for Dover, as it is for many multi-industrials, is murky, but I believe Dover is pretty well-positioned relative to where the weaker areas are now. Process markets like plastics, water, and biopharma seem healthy, and the product ID business seems to be grinding along. Retail fueling doesn't really strike me as a particularly economically-sensitive market (though it is unpredictable), and auto aftermarket may be past the worst, while waste management remains surprisingly healthy.

The Outlook

I laid out management's priorities in a recent article about Dover's last investor day, and I think the company has some attractive, credible opportunities for near-term self-improvement (over the next three years). One area that remains "unsettled", at least for sell-side analysts, is the R&FE business - I thought management made it pretty clear that they're not looking to sell this anytime soon, but my read on some of the questions management fielded from sell-side analysts on the third quarter call is that they're not ready to let this drop.

I get that… and it's not an unreasonable position. Short-term valuation multiples in industrials are driven in large part by margins, and disposing of R&FE should lead to a 1x improvement in the forward EBITDA multiple more or less overnight. Still, I can understand why Dover management wants to implement its improvement plans and perhaps reconsider the keep/sell decision from a position of better bargaining leverage (Dover likely won't get full value as is today).

I'm getting comfortable with the idea of a "stronger for longer" Dover, but I also don't want to get swept up by a few strong quarters and lose sight of the more likely long-term growth rates. To that end, I still see Dover as a 3% to 4% long-term revenue growth story today, but one with the opportunity to significantly improve FCF margins over the next three to five years and generate mid-to-high long-term FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Dover is trading above my fair value range and at a price that doesn't seem to offer an attractive enough expected rate of return. Were the shares to once again retreat back into the low $90s, though, it's definitely a name I'd reconsider, as I believe Dover is not only on the right track but on a path that could also meaningfully change investor perception over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.